Ornstein Uhlenbeck Regime Suite

Ornstein–Uhlenbeck Z-Score Regime Suite

Discover not only the deviation, but whether the movement still has enough strength to continue.

Two movements can reach the same Z-Score while representing completely different conditions. One may be ready to return to the mean, while the other may be developing persistence and lasting far longer than expected.

The suite applies the Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process to the normalized series, combining three essential dimensions: distance, persistence, and reversion time.

One installation. Three synchronized readings.

The indicator automatically organizes three subwindows:

Z-Score: follows the current candle and measures the direction and intensity of the deviation.

Phi: uses closed candles to estimate whether the behavior tends to revert or persist.

Half-Life: converts persistence into a time estimate expressed in candles.

The indicator therefore goes beyond showing that price is far from its mean. It helps reveal what kind of behavior exists behind that deviation.

Ranging, transition, and continuation

The combination can be used to research different conditions:

deviations compatible with faster mean reversion;

extreme movements that remain persistent;

gradual weakening of the force pulling price back toward the mean;

transitions between ranging and directional behavior;

possible continuation of persistent movements;

declining persistence and restoration of equilibrium.

When Phi and Half-Life expand, reversion tends to slow and the movement may remain active for longer. When they contract, persistence weakens and the return to equilibrium becomes more relevant.

The indicator does not promise to predict future direction. It reveals when statistical behavior is changing, providing context for research into reversion, transition, and continuation.

Combinations for entry research

Z-Score locates the deviation, Phi qualifies its persistence, and Half-Life indicates its estimated duration.

This combination makes it possible to develop and compare models that interpret the following conditions differently:

extremes with potentially faster reversion;

deviations accompanied by increasing persistence;

movements passing through a transition;

continuation with a gradual loss of stationarity;

return to the mean within or beyond the expected time.

The same Z-Score region therefore does not always need to receive the same interpretation.

Adaptive Break-Even and Trailing

In simulations, the data can also be used to compare fixed controls with regime-sensitive models.

Break-Even can be studied according to changes in persistence, evaluating whether protection is applied too early during prolonged movements or too late when strength begins to disappear.

Trailing can be analyzed together with the expansion or contraction of Phi and Half-Life, allowing different sensitivity levels to be researched across continuation, transition, and weakening conditions.

The suite does not modify positions automatically. It provides the statistical layer required for each developer to build and validate their own research and management rules.

Buffers for developers

The results remain available for integration into MQL5 studies:

Buffer 0: Z-Score, including the current candle;

Buffer 1: Phi confirmed on the most recently closed candle;

Buffer 2: Half-Life confirmed on the most recently closed candle.

These data can support simulators, dashboards, alerts, regime classifiers, and automated research models.

More than an extreme-level indicator

The Ornstein–Uhlenbeck Z-Score Regime Suite does not simply add another line to the chart. It transforms every deviation into a contextual analysis:

Z-Score shows the distance. Phi reveals the memory. Half-Life transforms that memory into time.

Three readings that help reveal when the mean still exerts force—and when the movement begins to write a different story.