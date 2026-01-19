Prime Trend Master – Professional Trend-Zone EA for XAUUSD (H1)

🟦 SHORT INTRO

Prime Trend Master is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on H1, built around clear market structure recognition, optional momentum filters (RSI/ADX/Stochastic), and disciplined trade management.

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ No Averaging

✔ One-trade logic (optional)

This EA trades the structure of the market, not random indicators.

Core Logic

Reads trend structure using the internal "Guppy Zones” indicator. Detects alignment between short and long zones Confirms entries with optional filters: RSI – momentum direction

ADX – trend strength

Stochastic – additional confirmation Manages trades with professional tools: Fixed or ATR SL/TP

Trailing Stop

Partial Take Profit

Time-based exit

🟦 HOW IT WORKS

When zones overlap (chop), the EA stays neutral to avoid low-quality trades.

🟦 STRATEGY TYPE

EA Type: Trend Following

This is a structure-based system.

It does NOT use:

martingale

grid

hedging strategies

arbitrage

high-frequency scalping

🟦 TESTING & ROBUSTNESS

The EA has been tested over 6 years on 3 different brokers:

IC Markets

XM

Darwinex

using Every tick based on real ticks.

Results remained similar across brokers, which shows that the strategy is not curve-fitted to a single environment.

A maximum drawdown around 13% over 6 years with 900+ trades is an excellent profile for a non-martingale trend EA.

Trade Management

ATR or fixed SL/TP

Trailing with start level

Partial close + move SL to breakeven

Time Stop (max bars in trade)

Filters (optional)

RSI

ADX

Stochastic

Score or strict logic

Safety

StopLevel/FreezeLevel protection

Spread checks

One trade per symbol option

Works with Market Execution

Panel / HUD

Real-time info on chart

Updates even when market is closed

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Hedging

Execution: Market

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

🟦 INSTALLATION

Attach Prime Trend Master to XAUUSD H1 with default settings Enable Algo Trading

🟦 FEATURES🟦 REQUIREMENTS

Ready-to-Use Default Setup

The default version is ready to trade immediately after attaching to the chart.

No optimization or complex configuration is required.

Attach Prime Trend Master to XAUUSD H1 Enable Algo Trading → DONE

The factory settings were prepared based on multi-year testing and are suitable for live use without any additional adjustments.

Advanced users may fine-tune filters or risk parameters, but this is optional.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

VPS recommended

Moderate risk per trade

Avoid trading during extreme spreads

Professional MT5 EA

Clear panel on chart

Full parameter control

Free required indicator

🟦 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS🟦 WHAT YOU GET🟦 FAQ

Is this martingale or grid?

No. The EA uses classic risk control only.

Does it repaint?

No. Decisions are based on confirmed bar data.

Can I use it on other symbols?

The EA is optimized for XAUUSD H1.

🟦 DISCLAIMER

Trading involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test on demo before real trading.