Aurum Navigator
- Experts
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 28 October 2025
- Activations: 5
AurumNavigator – Expert Advisor Gold XAU/USD v7
EA specialized in gold that follows Smart Money logic rather than classic indicators. Uses Wyckoff cycle analysis to identify the market phase: accumulation (big players buying quietly), manipulation (trapping retail traders), or distribution (directional move begins).
Institutional Analysis:
-
Detects volume absorptions: when volume spikes but price barely moves, someone is accumulating.
-
Identifies order blocks: zones where institutions have placed large orders.
-
Spots fair value gaps: price imbalances the market often revisits.
-
Trades liquidity sweeps: when price breaks a level to trigger stops, then reverses.
Multi-level Protection:
-
Confirms alignment across H1, H4, and D1 timeframes before entry.
-
Requires above-average volume.
-
Avoids trading if spread exceeds 30 points.
-
Skips trades 30 minutes before/after major news events.
-
Trades only during London/New York sessions with sufficient liquidity.
Adaptive Money Management:
-
Lot size adjusts automatically based on performance.
-
After 3 consecutive losses, pauses for 1 hour.
-
In drawdown, gradually reduces lots up to -70%.
-
MM sensitivity adjustable from 0 (conservative x0.5) to 10 (aggressive x2.0), with 5 as balanced.
Position Management:
-
Stop loss based on ATR x5 (adapts to gold volatility).
-
Partial take profit in 2 steps: 30% at 3R, 30% at 5R, remainder with progressive trailing stop over 4 levels.
-
Move to breakeven after 1.5x ATR profit.
-
Can block opposite orders to avoid strategy conflicts.
Ultra-selective Mode:
-
EA can remain inactive for hours if conditions are not met.
-
Trades only when all signals are aligned: correct Wyckoff phase, favorable market structure, multi-timeframe confluence, confirmed volume, and no red flags (overextension, declining ADX, tight range).
Settings:
-
Timeframe: M15/H1
-
Symbol: XAU/USD
-
Risk: 0.5% per trade
-
Compatible with Netting accounts
-
Adjustable MM sensitivity