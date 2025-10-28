Aurum Navigator

AurumNavigator – Expert Advisor Gold XAU/USD v7
EA specialized in gold that follows Smart Money logic rather than classic indicators. Uses Wyckoff cycle analysis to identify the market phase: accumulation (big players buying quietly), manipulation (trapping retail traders), or distribution (directional move begins).

Institutional Analysis:

  • Detects volume absorptions: when volume spikes but price barely moves, someone is accumulating.

  • Identifies order blocks: zones where institutions have placed large orders.

  • Spots fair value gaps: price imbalances the market often revisits.

  • Trades liquidity sweeps: when price breaks a level to trigger stops, then reverses.

Multi-level Protection:

  • Confirms alignment across H1, H4, and D1 timeframes before entry.

  • Requires above-average volume.

  • Avoids trading if spread exceeds 30 points.

  • Skips trades 30 minutes before/after major news events.

  • Trades only during London/New York sessions with sufficient liquidity.

Adaptive Money Management:

  • Lot size adjusts automatically based on performance.

  • After 3 consecutive losses, pauses for 1 hour.

  • In drawdown, gradually reduces lots up to -70%.

  • MM sensitivity adjustable from 0 (conservative x0.5) to 10 (aggressive x2.0), with 5 as balanced.

Position Management:

  • Stop loss based on ATR x5 (adapts to gold volatility).

  • Partial take profit in 2 steps: 30% at 3R, 30% at 5R, remainder with progressive trailing stop over 4 levels.

  • Move to breakeven after 1.5x ATR profit.

  • Can block opposite orders to avoid strategy conflicts.

Ultra-selective Mode:

  • EA can remain inactive for hours if conditions are not met.

  • Trades only when all signals are aligned: correct Wyckoff phase, favorable market structure, multi-timeframe confluence, confirmed volume, and no red flags (overextension, declining ADX, tight range).

Settings:

  • Timeframe: M15/H1

  • Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Risk: 0.5% per trade

  • Compatible with Netting accounts

  • Adjustable MM sensitivity


