LVL Creator Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 14.3
- Updated: 30 December 2023
- Activations: 10
Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches:
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Average True Range
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Bollinger Bands
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Ichimoku Kumo Breakout
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Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC)
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MACD
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MFI
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Mobile Average
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RSI
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SAR
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Stochastic
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Double Mobile Average
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Triple Mobile Average
Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content.
Expert advisors currently available:
- LVL Creator
- LVL Bollinger Bands
- LVL RSI mt5
Please, send me a message after your purchase (mention the version of the EA), I will send you setting files (only for this version).
Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.
When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.
. Suggested symbols:
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EURUSD
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USDCHF
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USDJPY
. Definition of parameters:
Values between parentheses mean the default values of the indicators.
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Risk Management
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Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated
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Size: size value depending of the allocation type
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Stop Loss
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Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise
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Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise
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Stop loss type: stop loss type to use
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Stop loss value: stop loss value to use
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Take Profit
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Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise
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Take profit type: take profit type to use
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Take profit value: take profit to use
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Settings
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Reverse trades: true to open the opposite type of position provided by the strategy, false otherwise
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Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor
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Magic number: magic number to open positions
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Trading Hours
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Trading start hour: the time from which the EA can open a position
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Trading end hour: the time from which the EA closes a position
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Trading Days
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Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise
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Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise
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Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise
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Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise
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Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise
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Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise
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Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise
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Trades
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Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise
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Close all positions on Friday: true to close all positions on every Friday at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise
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Open buy positions: true to authorise the EA to open buy positions, false otherwise
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Open sell positions: true to authorise the EA to open sell positions, false otherwise
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Position Management
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Position management: type of position management (none, martingale or grid)
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Coefficient type: if the new lot size is an addition or a multiplication from the last lot size
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Coefficient management: the value to add or multiply to calculate the new lot size
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Max number of positions: the maximum number of positions in case of grid
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Min distance between positions: the minimum distance in points between the last and the new position
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Average True Range
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Number of ATR to use: number of ATR to use
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ATR timeframe short: timeframe of the first ATR
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ATR timeframe long: timeframe of the second ATR (useless if 1 ATR)
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Mobile Average Period: period
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Value for high volatility: averaging period
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Bollinger Bands
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Number of Bollinger Bands to use: number of Bollinger Bands to use
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Bollinger Bands timeframe short: timeframe of the first Bollinger Bands
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Bollinger Bands timeframe long: timeframe of the second Bollinger Bands (useless if 1 Bollinger Bands)
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Mobile average period: period for average line calculation
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Mobile average shift: horizontal shift of the indicator
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Deviation: number of standard deviations
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Ichimoku Kumo BO
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Number of Ichimoku Kumo BO to use: number of Ichimoku Kumo BO to use
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Ichimoku Kumo BO timeframe short: timeframe of the first Ichimoku Kumo BO
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Ichimoku Kumo BO timeframe long: timeframe of the second Ichimoku Kumo BO (useless if 1 Ichimoku Kumo BO)
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Tenkan Sen: period of Tenkan-sen
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Kijun Sen: period of Kijun-Sen
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Senkoun-Span: period of Senkou-Span
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Ichimoku TKC
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Number of Ichimoku TKC to use: number of Ichimoku TKC to use
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Ichimoku TKC timeframe short: timeframe of the first Ichimoku TKC
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Ichimoku TKC timeframe long: timeframe of the second Ichimoku TKC (useless if 1 Ichimoku TKC)
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Tenkan Sen: period of Tenkan-sen
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Kijun Sen: period of Kijun-Sen
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Senkoun-Span: period of Senkou-Span
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MACD
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Number of MACD to use: number of MACD to use
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MACD timeframe short: timeframe of the first MACD
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MACD timeframe long: timeframe of the second MACD (useless if 1 MACD)
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Period of the fast mobile average: period for Fast average calculation
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Period of the slow mobile average: period for Slow average calculation
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Signal of the period: period for their difference averaging
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MACD value to open a buy: MACD value to open a buy position
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MACD value to open a sell: MACD value to open a sell position
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MFI
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Number of MFI to use: number of MFI to use
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MFI timeframe short: timeframe of the first MFI
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MFI timeframe long: timeframe of the second MFI (useless if 1 MFI)
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Period of the mobile average: averaging period
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MFI value to open a buy: MFI value to open a buy position
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MFI value to open a sell: MFI value to open a sell position
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RSI
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Number of RSI to use: number of RSI to use
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RSI timeframe short: timeframe of the first RSI
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RSI timeframe long: timeframe of the second RSI (useless if 1 RSI)
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Period of the mobile average: averaging period
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RSI value to open a buy: RSI value to open a buy position
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RSI value to open a sell: RSI value to open a sell position
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SAR
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Number of SAR to use: number of SAR to use
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SAR timeframe short: timeframe of the first SAR
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SAR timeframe long: timeframe of the second SAR (useless 1 SAR)
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Price increment step - acceleration factor: maximum value of step
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Stochastic
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Number of Stochastic to use: number of Stochastic to use
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Stochastic timeframe short: timeframe of the first Stochastic
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Stochastic timeframe long: timeframe of the second Stochastic (useless 1 Stochastic)
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K Period: K-Period
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D Period: D-Period
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Slowing: final smoothing
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Stochastic value to open a buy: Stochastic value to open a buy position
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Stochastic value to open a sell: Stochastic value to open a sell position
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Double EMA
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Number of double EMA to use: number of Double EMA to use
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Double EMA timeframe short: timeframe of the first Double EMA
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Double EMA timeframe long: timeframe of the second Double EMA (useless if 1 Double EMA)
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Horizontal shift: horizontal shift
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Average period of the mobile average: averaging period
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Triple EMA
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Number of triple EMA to use: number of triple EMA to use
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Triple EMA timeframe short: timeframe of the first triple EMA
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Triple EMA timeframe long: timeframe of the second triple EMA (useless if 1 EMA)
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Horizontal shift: horizontal shift
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Averaging period of the first mobile average: averaging period of the first mobile average
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Averaging period of the second mobile average: averaging period of the second mobile average
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Averaging period of the third mobile average: averaging period of the third mobile average