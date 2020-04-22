Project One Day MT5

The adviser uses a strategy based on trading in the daily interval of the chart using the M5, M15, M30 timeframe.

Advisers calculates the signal using technical indicators and only on the daily time intervals.

The EA uses an intelligent algorithm for partial closing of an order in profit, thereby minimizing the lot size and in case of a price reversal, the loss will be small.

Each position is strictly protected by stop loss.

A multi-currency adviser trades in 26 currency pairs.

Use multicurrency testing for 26 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video.

The EA does not use strategies: Martingale, Averaging and other risky strategies.

Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47758

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The recommended balance for safe long-term trading (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account.
  • Required account with Hedging support.
  • Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • EA requires RAM:
    1. 700 MB version for MetaTrader 4.
    2. 1300 MB version for MetaTrader 5.

You can test the EA on a multi-currency strategy tester and see the full operation of all pairs.

  • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
When using a multi-currency tester, select the M1 or M5 timeframe.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

    Pairs and timeframe

    1. EURUSD.
    2. GBPUSD.
    3. GBPJPY.
    4. USDCHF.
    5. USDJPY.
    6. AUDUSD.
    7. GBPAUD.
    8. USDCAD.
    9. GBPCAD.
    10. EURAUD.
    11. EURCAD.
    12. EURGBP.
    13. EURJPY.
    14. GBPCHF.
    15. NZDUSD.
    16. GBPNZD.
    17. EURCHF.
    18. AUDCAD.
    19. NZDCAD.
    20. NZDCHF.  
    21. NZDJPY.
    22. CHFJPY.
    23. CADJPY.
    24. CADCHF.
    25. AUDNZD.
    26. EURNZD.

    Parameters

    • EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
    • ...
    • EURNZD true, use EURNZD;
    • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
    • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
    • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
      • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
      • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
      • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
      • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
      • Order Comment - comments to orders;
      • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
      • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
      • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
      • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
        • true - use the multi-currency tester;
        • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
      • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
      • Trading within the week:
        • Monday - trade on Monday;
        • ...
        • Friday - trade on Friday.
      • Time trading within a day:
          • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
          • GMT setting - GMT settings;
            • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
          • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
          • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
        • Time to disable on Friday:
          • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
          • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).




