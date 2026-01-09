Equity Paragon EA

Equity-Based Swing Trading System for XAUUSD

Important Information

Strategy Type Swing trading with equity-based exposure control (no grid / no martingale / no averaging)
Risk Level Controlled by the user (equity protection, daily limits, exposure filters)
Prop-Firm Compatibility Includes built-in daily and overall loss guard
Broker Requirements Any MT5 broker (ECN/RAW recommended)
Setup Difficulty Suitable for beginners (all parameters are open)

Product Overview

Equity Paragon EA is a controlled swing-trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA operates through a structured equity-protection model that manages exposure and locks profit using step-based protection mechanisms. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging or high-risk techniques.

The internal structure includes dynamic breakeven, adaptive trailing, exposure control and an auto-suspension module that limits trading during unfavorable conditions. These mechanisms provide a disciplined and transparent swing-trading approach with consistent risk management.

Symbol & Timeframe

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1

Strategy & Risk Approach

The strategy follows medium-term swing movements and uses structured equity protections. Exposure limits, adaptive breakeven and trailing functions help maintain controlled performance in volatile market environments.

  • Equity-controlled exposure
  • Swing-based trade entries
  • Adaptive breakeven and dynamic trailing
  • No martingale / no grid / no averaging

Uniqueness of the System

The EA includes an Equity Control Module that reacts to real-time balance and equity changes. Profit protection uses a multi-step structure that gradually secures accumulated profit based on trading conditions. This creates a stable operation model suitable for capital-protection environments.

Key Features

  • Equity-based protection and risk management
  • Step-based profit-locking mechanism
  • Adaptive trailing with breakeven logic
  • Daily trading and loss-control filters
  • Automatic suspension during equity stress
  • Exposure limiter based on balance/equity ratios
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging

Trade Logic & Internal Protections

  • Equity-risk engine
  • Breakeven and trailing logic
  • Exposure guard
  • Daily and overall equity protection
  • No high-risk strategies
  • Auto-suspension when limits are approached

Technical Specifications

Instrument XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Leverage 1:100 – 1:500
Account Type ECN / RAW
Minimum Balance $300
Recommended Balance $500 – $1000
Execution Market Execution
Equity Protection Enabled

Usage Notes

  • Use realistic spread and slippage while backtesting
  • Works with most MT5 ECN brokers
  • A low-latency VPS is recommended
  • No frequent optimization required

Official Support

All communication is provided through the official MQL5 profile:


Final Remarks

Purchase only from the official MQL5 Market page. Unauthorized copies are not supported and may function incorrectly.

Equity Paragon EA — Stability · Control · Consistency

