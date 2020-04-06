THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5

Hi Traders,

This EA handle the TRAILING Buy Stop and/or TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both.


Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download


Configurations (default values are shown in brackets):


//

- ATR period: input the ATR period for calculation (14)

Magic Number: define the magic number


//

- Enable Buy Stop: Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order

- Lot Buy: volume of Buy Stop order

Enable Sell Stop: Allow the EA to place a Sell Stop order

- Lot Sell: volume of Sell Stop order


//

- Balance Start: If the account balance is below this value, the EA will use the base lot size.

- Balance Step: For each increment of this value above Balance Start, the lot will be multiplied by the Lot Multiplier.

- Lot Multiplier: Input the value you want the EA to leverage the new lot with the incremental balance

- Lot Max: Max lot allowed after multiplication


//

Stop distance in points: Input the distance in points to place the stop order


// 

- Enable OCO Mode:

 + If true, trigger buy stop order will delete sell stop order, or vice versa

 + If false, allow both buy stop and sell stop to remain


//

Enable initial SL & TP?: 

 + True: set SL TP for all open positions (SL TP to be set to each position separately)

 + False: Skip setting the SL & TP

TP in points: set your desired TP in points. Set = 0 to remove the TP

SL in points: set your desired SL in points. Set = 0 and set Trailing = false and break-even = false to remove the SL

- Enable virtual SLTP: True = hide SLTP from the broker

//

- Enable trailing stop?: Enable / Disable trailing stop

- Profit to activate trailing (points): The trailing only starts if the minimum profit reaches this value

- Trailing step (points): The min price move that allows the SL to be trailed


//

- Enable break-even (BE)?: Enable / Disable break-even logic (moving SL to BE)

- Profit to activate break-even (points): The min profit to activate moving SL to BE

- Lock profit from BE (points): offset the SL from break-even   


//

Use ATR Filter: = True to filter out low volatility markets. = False to skip.

- Input min ATR to allow trade when Use ATR Filter: Input the min ATR value to allow trades. Ex. 10 means the EA only opens trades if the min ATR of the current time frame is greater than 10 


//

Equity Stop Threshold: If the equity drops to this value, the EA will close all open positions, delete all pending orders (all symbols) and stop trading (equity-based stop loss). 

Equity Target Threshold: If the equity reaches this value, the EA will close all open positions, delete all pending orders (all symbols) and stop trading (equity-based take profit).

*Whenever the equity comes back to the thresholds, the EA would trade again (ex: deposits / withdrawals). 


//Trading with hotkeys: You can change the default keys to other Key you prefer (A to Z or main keyboard numeric 0 to 9. Leave blank to disable the relative function).

Key to open a Buy position (ArrowUp) :  Key to open a Buy trade. 

Key to open a Sell position(ArrowDown): Key to open a Sell trade.


//

Key to close all profitable positions (C): Key to close all profitable positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

- Key to close all losing positions: ():  Key to close all losing positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

- Key to close all positions: (Z)Key to close all positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)


//

Key to close all profitable Buy positions (D): Key to close all profitable Buy positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all losing Buy positions (): Key to close all losing Buy positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all Buy positions (A): Key to close all Buy positions (same symbol)


//

Key to close all profitable Sell positions (E): Key to close all profitable Sell positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all losing Sell positions(): Key to close all losing Sell positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all Sell positions(Q): Key to close all Sell positions (same symbol)


Happy Trading !

