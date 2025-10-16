THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5

Hi Traders,

This EA handle the TRAILING Buy Stop and/or TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy //only Sell or both.

Configurations :

1//

- Open Buy Stop: Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order

- Open Sell Stop: Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order

- Input ATR Distance to place Buy Stop // Sell Stop order: the distance in ATR from close price to place the stop order

- Lot: volume to open (for auto or keyboard Buy//Sell Stop orders)

//

- ATR period: input the ATR period for calculation (default = 14)

- Use ATR Filter: = True to filter out low volatility market. = False to skip.

- Input min ATR to allow trade when Use ATR Filter: Input the min ATR value to allow trade. Ex. 10 means the EA only trades if the min ATR of the current time frame is greater than 10

//

- Magic Number: define the magic number

2//

- Apply SLTP per Order: True: set SL TP per open order seprately. False: disable SL TP per order

- Apply SLTP per Averaging Price: True: set SL TP of all open orders to the same level from the averaging Buy/Sell price. This will override order's SL TP. False: disable SL TP per Averaging Price

- TP in points: set your desired TP level in points. Set = 0 will delete the SL

- SL in points: set your desired SL level in points. Set = 0 will delete the TP





3//Equity Management

- Equity Stop Threshold: If the equity drop to this value, the EA will close all open positions and stop trading. If you recharge, the EA will trade again

- Equity Target Threshold: If the equity reach this value, the EA will close all open positions and stop trading. If you withdraw, the EA will trade again





4// Keyboard Trading: You can change to other Key you like (A to Z or main keyboard numeric 0 to 9. Leave blank to ignore the relative function).

- Key to open a Buy position: default: "ArrowUp". If you press the ArrowUp Key on the keyboard, the EA will open a Buy position.

- Key to open a Sell position: default: "ArrowDown". If you press the ArrowDown Key on the keyboard, the EA will open a Sell position.

//

- Key to close all profitable positions: default: "C". If you press the C Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all profitable positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

- Key to close all losing positions: default: "X". If you press the X Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all losing positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

- Key to close all positions: default: "Z". If you press the Z Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

//

- Key to close all profitable Buy positions: default: "D". If you press the D Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all profitable Buy positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all losing Buy positions: default: "S". If you press the S Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all losing Buy positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all Buy positions: default: "A". If you press the A Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all Buy positions (same symbol)

//

- Key to close all profitable Sell positions: default: "E". If you press the E Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all profitable Sell positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all losing Sell positions: default: "W". If you press the W Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all losing Sell positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all Sell positions: default: "Q". If you press the Q Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all Sell positions (same symbol)





Happy Trading !