THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5

Hi Traders,

This EA handle the TRAILING Buy Stop and/or TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy //only Sell or both.

Configurations:

1//

- Open Buy Stop: Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order

- Open Sell Stop: Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order

Input ATR Distance to place Buy Stop // Sell Stop order: the distance in ATR from close price to place the stop order

- Lot: volume to open (for auto or keyboard Buy//Sell Stop orders) 

//

- ATR period: input the ATR period for calculation (default = 14)

Use ATR Filter: = True to filter out low volatility market. = False to skip.

- Input min ATR to allow trade when Use ATR Filter: Input the min ATR value to allow trade. Ex. 10 means the EA only trades if the min ATR of the current time frame is greater than 10 

//

- Magic Number: define the magic number

2//

Apply SLTP per Order: True: set SL TP per open order seprately. False: disable SL TP per order

Apply SLTP per Averaging Price: True: set SL TP of all open orders to the same level from the averaging Buy/Sell price. This will override order's SL TP. False: disable SL TP per Averaging Price

TP in points: set your desired TP level in points. Set = 0 will delete the SL

SL in points: set your desired SL level in points. Set = 0 will delete the TP


3//Equity Management

Equity Stop Threshold: If the equity drop to this value, the EA will close all open positions and stop trading. If you recharge, the EA will trade again

Equity Target Threshold: If the equity reach this value, the EA will close all open positions and stop trading. If you withdraw, the EA will trade again


4//Keyboard Trading: You can change to other Key you like (A to Z or main keyboard numeric 0 to 9. Leave blank to ignore the relative function).

Key to open a Buy position: default: "ArrowUp". If you press the ArrowUp Key on the keyboard, the EA will open a Buy position. 

Key to open a Sell position: default: "ArrowDown". If you press the ArrowDown Key on the keyboard, the EA will open a Sell position.

//

Key to close all profitable positions: default: "C"If you press the C Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all profitable positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

- Key to close all losing positions: default: "X". If you press the X Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all losing positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

- Key to close all positions: default: "Z"If you press the Z Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

//

Key to close all profitable Buy positions: default: "D"If you press the D Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all profitable Buy positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all losing Buy positions: default: "S". If you press the S Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all losing Buy positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all Buy positions: default: "A"If you press the A Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all Buy positions (same symbol)

//

Key to close all profitable Sell positions: default: "E"If you press the E Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all profitable Sell positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all losing Sell positions: default: "W". If you press the W Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all losing Sell positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all Sell positions: default: "Q"If you press the Q Key on the keyboard, the EA will close all Sell positions (same symbol)


Happy Trading !

THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicateurs
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set c
THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicateurs
Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker's stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be "burned"). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on th
THV 2 Atr Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicateurs
Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
THV Rsi Stoch Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicateurs
Hi Traders, RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions. This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your de
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicateurs
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object ( trendline, horizontal line, channel, rectangle, Fibonacci , etc.) on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. 1-  Key Features : Two-chart synchronization: Works seamlessly between two charts of the same symbol (e.g. M15 ↔ H1). Full style replication: Color,
