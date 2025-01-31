Bull and Bear Strength

Bull and Bear Strength Indicator

Overview:
The Bull and Bear Strength Indicator is a versatile and intuitive tool designed to give traders a decisive edge. It captures the balance of power between bulls and bears, providing actionable insights into market sentiment and momentum for any timeframe or instrument. The Bull and bears strength indicator allows you to see the areas where momentum and volume has peaked. It highlights areas of strength within a range. A truly simple indicator with powerful functionality, giving you a wholistic perspective of the markets which allows you to capture powerful potential reversals.

A MESSAGE FROM THE CREATOR

Why I made this indicator:
"I have been trading for over 14 years, many traders are foolish enough to believe that if they have a complex indicator they will make money. But the truth is most pro's use the most simple indicators. moving averages, bollinger bands, RSI, MACD, Volume... It was my goal to build an indicator that on the surface seems simple. But if you have ever used a bull indicator combined with a bear you realise how powerful the duo is. unfortunately you cannot adjust the values, its fixed. which means you miss out in seeing the larger trend.

The market is all about the bulls and the bears and Volume. I wanted to create something that would allow traders to see the true strength of the bulls and the bears, which would help them see the trend, understand the volume, see the divergence, see the momentum and strength all in one. 1 indicator to rule them all. Do not let the simplicity of this indicator go overlooked. It may seem familiar but it is a completely fresh approach.

I created this and since creating it, it has become a must have in my trading strategy. it is 1 indicator but it tells you everything you need to know about the market direction, when to enter, how long to hold for, when to exit and when the market is reversing or continuing. 

With this tool, if you master it you don't need any other indicator. It's that powerful
Every trader wishes they could catch and ride the perfect trend under the right market conditions, So I created something that has the potential to achieve exactly that. If it pleases you, try the indicator and you be the judge.

I was reluctant at first to share this indicator since its sort of my secret weapon.
This is my personal favourite indicator, I hope it will become yours too." 

Key Features:

  1. Market Sentiment Analysis:

    • Clearly identifies whether bulls or bears are in control of the market.
    • Tracks the shifts in sentiment to highlight potential trading opportunities.

  2. Dynamic Strength Measurement:

    • Measures the intensity of bullish and bearish movements in real-time.
    • Allows traders to assess the strength behind market trends or reversals.

  3. Visual Clarity:
  • Easily customizable colors and styles for bullish and bearish signals.
  • Intuitive labels and histograms provide immediate feedback on market conditions.

    Why Choose This Indicator?

    • Enhanced Decision-Making: Make informed trading decisions based on real-time market strength and sentiment.
    • Adaptable: Works seamlessly across different timeframes and trading styles, from scalping to swing trading.
    • Simplified Analysis: Consolidates critical data into a single, easy-to-read indicator, saving you time and effort.

    Who Can Benefit?

    • Traders looking for a reliable tool to confirm trends or reversals.
    • Analysts who need a clear visualization of market strength and pressure.
    • Anyone seeking to improve their market timing and confidence.

      RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
      14 Period for understanding current trend, 50 or 200 period for much larger trends

      HOW TO USE: (3 ways to trade)

      When the Bull Strength is increasing - Buy
      When the Bear Strength is increasing - Sell

      When the Bull Strength is decreasing - Sell (read divergence bellow)
      When the Bear Strength is decreasing - Buy (read divergence bellow)

      When you see green - Buy
      When you See red - Sell

      It's so simple a 5 year old could do it

      HOW TO SET UP FOR CATCHING RETRACENENTS AND DIVERGENCE
      1. Drag a moving average over to the chart window
      2. Apply a 200 SMA to "Previous indicators data"
      3. Go back to the moving average inputs and change it to "Close"
      4. Lower your vertical scale (price) of your chart until the average highs are touching

      This will allow you to see areas where strength has peaked (True over bought/oversold conditions), and where strength has dramatically shifted and started to weaken.

      "This indicator does not repaint, it allows you to compare the bull and bear strength side by side.
      Making your analysis that much clearer."


