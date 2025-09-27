LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 270 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 326.

Introducing Kintal – Advanced Risk-Controlled EA





Solar Crest is a robust Expert Advisor tailored for smart risk managers and prop firm traders. It runs fully automated on XAUUSD and uses M15 as the base chart. Just load the EA on one chart only and let the precision logic handle everything.

“Equipped with trailing stop logic and strict drawdown control — Solar Crest is built for survival and growth.”





Key Features

Works base on: it works base on finding the correct long and short term trend of the chart and find the entry base on the most amazing indicator i created for entry.

it works base on finding the correct long and short term trend of the chart and find the entry base on the most amazing indicator i created for entry. Only One Chart Needed: Attach to XAUUSD and the EA handles all logic internally.

Attach to XAUUSD and the EA handles all logic internally. Symbol List: Use with XAUUSD — the EA is optimized for these pairs.

Use with — the EA is optimized for these pairs. Lot Management Modes: Choose between fixed lot or risk-based lot per SL using account balance.

Choose between fixed lot or risk-based lot per SL using account balance. Strategic Drawdown Stop: Automatically closes trades and stops trading when drawdown exceeds your configured limit (e.g. 70%).

Automatically closes trades and stops trading when drawdown exceeds your configured limit (e.g. 70%). Trailing Stop Modes: Choose between fixed pip-based trailing or ATR-based dynamic trailing.





Recommended Setup Attach to: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M15

M15 Account Balance: Minimum $250

Minimum $250 Leverage: 1:100 or above

1:100 or above Broker: Any low spread ECN broker

Any low spread ECN broker Telegram channel: please contact me

please contact me MQL channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dianeaguide

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dianeaguide Full instructions guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763290





Prop-Firm Friendly

Built to follow daily loss and risk restrictions

Can stop trading completely when daily loss exceeds your risk parameters





After Purchase

Contact us immediately to get access to our private Telegram channel where we post updates, news, and exclusive EA tips.











