Session Volatility Map

Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart.

🔹 Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes.
🔹 Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance.
🔹 Highlights the currently active trading session.
🔹 Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US).

Who will benefit:
✔ Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases.
✔ Intraday traders — to filter out quiet vs. active periods.
✔ News traders — to see which session overlaps with key events.

⚡ With Session Volatility Map you always know: is the market ranging or preparing for an impulse move?

⚙️ Settings

  • Time model (Platform/MT4/MT5) — select time model.

  • Auto DST adjustment (market aware) — automatic Daylight Saving Time adjustment (Europe/US).

  • How many days to back (0 = today) — number of sessions displayed.

  • Color A — low volatility — color for calm sessions.

  • Color B — high volatility — color for overlapping/high-volatility zones.

  • Font size / color for rectangle labels — session range labels.

  • Print extra labels (default: off) — additional labels.

  • Show right-side hint panel — enable/disable session panel on the right.

  • Font size / color for hint panel — session panel text options.

  • Right padding / Line spacing (px) — spacing for the right panel.

  • Draw vertical session lines — enable/disable vertical session markers.

  • SessionLineColor / Style / Width — session line style options.

  • SessionLineLabelColor / FontSize — session line labels.

  • Alternate label positions — alternate label placement (top/bottom).

  • Put text label at bottom (false = top) — fix label placement.

  • Panel Font — choose font for the session panel.


필터:
milos_krc
54
milos_krc 2025.12.08 16:10 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Yulia
56
Yulia 2025.12.04 11:31 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Yuriy
44
Yuriy 2025.12.02 11:51 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

FcoJoseS
161
FcoJoseS 2025.11.26 19:00 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

리뷰 답변