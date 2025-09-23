Session Volatility Map
- Indicatori
- Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
- Versione: 1.1
Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart.
🔹 Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes.
🔹 Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance.
🔹 Highlights the currently active trading session.
🔹 Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US).
Who will benefit:
✔ Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases.
✔ Intraday traders — to filter out quiet vs. active periods.
✔ News traders — to see which session overlaps with key events.
⚡ With Session Volatility Map you always know: is the market ranging or preparing for an impulse move?
⚙️ Settings
-
Time model (Platform/MT4/MT5) — select time model.
-
Auto DST adjustment (market aware) — automatic Daylight Saving Time adjustment (Europe/US).
-
How many days to back (0 = today) — number of sessions displayed.
-
Color A — low volatility — color for calm sessions.
-
Color B — high volatility — color for overlapping/high-volatility zones.
-
Font size / color for rectangle labels — session range labels.
-
Print extra labels (default: off) — additional labels.
-
Show right-side hint panel — enable/disable session panel on the right.
-
Font size / color for hint panel — session panel text options.
-
Right padding / Line spacing (px) — spacing for the right panel.
-
Draw vertical session lines — enable/disable vertical session markers.
-
SessionLineColor / Style / Width — session line style options.
-
SessionLineLabelColor / FontSize — session line labels.
-
Alternate label positions — alternate label placement (top/bottom).
-
Put text label at bottom (false = top) — fix label placement.
-
Panel Font — choose font for the session panel.