Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart.

🔹 Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes.

🔹 Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance.

🔹 Highlights the currently active trading session.

🔹 Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US).

Who will benefit:

✔ Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases.

✔ Intraday traders — to filter out quiet vs. active periods.

✔ News traders — to see which session overlaps with key events.

⚡ With Session Volatility Map you always know: is the market ranging or preparing for an impulse move?

⚙️ Settings