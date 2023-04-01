Trading Intraday EA

TRADING INTRADAY EA- Forex Robot MT4. You may have tried several different EAs, but not all lived up to your expectations. We'd like to invite you to check out our system, to see how the EA works. The TRADING INTRADAY EA is one of the best forex robots you will find on the market. After completing your purchase, please contact us so we can send you a detailed description of TRADING INTRADAY EA available in the MetaTrader 4 version for MT5 we will release soon.

This is a strategy based on exploiting long price trend conditions by getting daily results, using a Pending system, which is visible in the tester, and we optionally include a system based on price bracket out, if you want to use it, just change one parameter. We include it here because it is very good and we know that there may be times when the first system does not open any positions because there are no conditions for this. There is also a time filter (defined trading hours). we only define a risk parameter that is calculated when the EA is run. we were worried that placing multiple parameters would cause the user to make mistakes which would affect the EA's performance.

The EA works on the best-performing M15 and M5 charts on the USDJPY pair. However, you can also use it on other pairs, only EURJPY, we limit pairs to get the best EA performance, therefore we recommend only using USDJPY and EURJPY pairs, M5 and M15 Timeframes.

How to properly test TRADING INTRADAY EA in MetaTrader 4 tester?

Please choose deposit 1000, special date from 01/07/2022 to 24/03/2023, choose Every tick, change Percent Risk to 5 or 10, and choose Leverage, our test is

Parameters:

Lots – lot size of opened trades on signal
RiskInPercent – Risk only has a maximum of 20%, the default setting is 5%


Info:
Pair: USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY

Timeframe: M15, M5
Minimum lots: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum deposit: 200
Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
(deposit of more than 1000 is required in order to use this EA on 1:20 leverage accounts)

The robot is available for purchase at $499. For this reasonable price, you will get a very good robot, without any restrictions such as account number licenses or time limitations. You can use the EA with any broker. We plan to update the robot every few month, so you can always check the latest version that has been added and download it accordingly. The current version is 1.0, and the next one will be 1. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you


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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Vladislav Filippov
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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