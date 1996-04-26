📌 Product Description: BBMA Dashboard Guide

BBMA Dashboard Guide is a BBMA-based indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure across all timeframes – from MN1 down to M1 – in one clean and interactive dashboard.

With this tool, you no longer need to switch between multiple charts. All key information is displayed in a single, easy-to-read dashboard.

✨ Key Features:

🔎 Multi-Timeframe Structure

Instantly view BBMA analysis from monthly to 1-minute charts, allowing you to track long-term trends and short-term movements at the same time.

📊 Potential Pair Option

Analyze market opportunities based on your trading style: Swing → medium-term trading. Intraday → daily trading. Scalping → fast entries with short targets.

📐 Fibo Musang Tool

Integrated Fibonacci Musang with flexible modes: Vertical & Horizontal style for different strategies. Helps define precise entry zones and profit targets.

⚙️ Custom Pair Selector

Easily adjust and choose which pairs to display on the dashboard according to your trading preferences.

💡 Advantages:

Clean and intuitive dashboard interface.

Suitable for all trading approaches (Swing, Intraday, Scalping).

Saves time by consolidating BBMA structure across multiple timeframes.

Improves consistency in identifying BBMA signals and setups.

📌 Note:

This indicator is not a “get-rich-quick tool” but a BBMA analysis assistant designed to enhance clarity and speed in reading market structures.