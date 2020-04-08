BBMA Dashboard Guide

📌 Product Description: BBMA Dashboard Guide

BBMA Dashboard Guide is a BBMA-based indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure across all timeframes – from MN1 down to M1 – in one clean and interactive dashboard.

With this tool, you no longer need to switch between multiple charts. All key information is displayed in a single, easy-to-read dashboard.

✨ Key Features:

  • 🔎 Multi-Timeframe Structure
    Instantly view BBMA analysis from monthly to 1-minute charts, allowing you to track long-term trends and short-term movements at the same time.

  • 📊 Potential Pair Option
    Analyze market opportunities based on your trading style:

    • Swing → medium-term trading.

    • Intraday → daily trading.

    • Scalping → fast entries with short targets.

  • 📐 Fibo Musang Tool
    Integrated Fibonacci Musang with flexible modes:

    • Vertical & Horizontal style for different strategies.

    • Helps define precise entry zones and profit targets.

  • ⚙️ Custom Pair Selector
    Easily adjust and choose which pairs to display on the dashboard according to your trading preferences.

💡 Advantages:

  • Clean and intuitive dashboard interface.

  • Suitable for all trading approaches (Swing, Intraday, Scalping).

  • Saves time by consolidating BBMA structure across multiple timeframes.

  • Improves consistency in identifying BBMA signals and setups.

📌 Note:
This indicator is not a “get-rich-quick tool” but a BBMA analysis assistant designed to enhance clarity and speed in reading market structures.


Produtos recomendados
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicadores
Apresentando o       Gráficos   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Projetadas para fornecer informações claras sobre as tendências do mercado, as velas Heiken Ashi são conhecidas por sua capacidade de filtrar o ruído e eliminar sinais falsos. Diga adeus às confusas flutuações de preços e olá para uma representação gráfica mais suave e confiável. O que torna o Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO verdadeiramente único é sua fórmula inovadora, que transforma os dados tradicionais de velas em barras coloridas fáceis de le
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - um indicador avançado e personalizado para Crypto_Forex - uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente para MT4! - Nova geração de osciladores - veja as imagens para saber como usá-lo. - O Dynamic Scalping Oscillator possui zonas adaptáveis de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - O oscilador é uma ferramenta auxiliar para encontrar pontos de entrada exatos em áreas dinâmicas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo da linha verde, valores de sobrecompra: acima
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicadores
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicadores
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Indicadores
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Indicadores
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Acting
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicadores
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Naomi Binary Options
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unpr
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicadores
Binary Scalper 6 – Poderoso indicador de opções binárias para MT4 Binary Scalper 6 é uma ferramenta avançada de análise de tendências e negociação de opções binárias para MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Adequado para traders de todos os níveis, oferece sinais claros e estatísticas detalhadas. Principais características: Detecção de tendências : Identifica com precisão os mercados em tendência. Compatível com qualquer par de moedas : Flexível para operar nos seus mercados favoritos. Funciona em qualquer in
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
True Super Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicadores
True Super Arrows is a powerful and versatile indicator that can help you identify and trade profitable trends. The indicator uses a combination of technical indicators to generate arrows that point to the direction of the trend. Features: Multiple trend identification methods:   The indicator uses a combination of moving averages, trend lines, and other indicators to identify trends. Accurate trend direction:   The indicator uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the arrows are pointing in
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Indicadores
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
Alpha Trend Spotter Binary Option
Andy Ismail
1 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator is customized for binary option trading like M1 timeframe or turbo option trading. The way a binary option works is from the traders perspective is that you choose whether or not a certain underlying asset (a stock, commodity, currency etc.) is going to go up or down in a certain amount of time. You essentially bet money on this prediction. You are shown how much money up front you will earn if your prediction is correct. If your prediction is wrong, you lose your bet and the mone
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicadores
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicadores
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O MT4 ilimitado é um indicador universal que se adequa a todos os comerciantes iniciantes e experientes. funciona em todos os pares de moedas, criptomoedas, ações em bruto MT4 ilimitado - já configurado e não requer configuração adicional E agora a principal coisa Por que o MT4 ilimitado? 1 falta completa de redesenho 2 dois anos de testes pelos melhores especialistas em negociação 3 a precisão dos sinais corretos excede 80% 4 teve bom desempenho nas negociações durante os comunicados d
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you rec
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicadores
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicadores
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Gato Forex
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicadores
Este é um indicador de tendência com sinais que são muito fáceis de interpretar, devemos confirmar tendências em temporalidades mais altas, por exemplo para operar em 1H e 4H devemos confirmar em gráficos 1D, para operar em gráficos 1D devemos confirmar em gráficos 1W, os os sinais são os seguintes Em seguida, entraremos em longo quando o indicador nos oferecer um sinal verde, caso contrário, entraremos em curto quando o indicador nos oferecer um sinal vermelho, o stop loss é colocado na última
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 31% DE DESCONTO!! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma fórmula secreta. Com apenas UM gráfico, dá alertas para todos os 28 pares de moedas. Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de identificar o ponto exacto de desencadeamento de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada! Constr
Mais do autor
BB and EMA 50
Sahid Akbar
Indicadores
BB and EMA 50 This indicator merges BollingerBands and EMA50 to clarify trend strength, momentum shifts, volatility expansion, and directional bias, offering structured insights for breakout detection, pullback validation, and dynamic trend continuation across varied market conditions while improving precision in identifying reliable trade setups. It also includes an interactive hide-and-show line control using integrated buttons for flexible visual analysis.
FREE
BBMA and EMA 50
Sahid Akbar
Indicadores
Description The BBMA + EMA50 Structure is a basic BBMA trading framework indicator combined with EMA 50 and First Momentum detection . It helps traders to quickly identify market structure, momentum shifts, and potential entry points with clear visual signals. Key Features: BBMA Structure : Displays the essential Bollinger Bands + Moving Average framework. EMA 50 Filter : Helps confirm trend direction and structure bias. First Momentum Detector : Automatically detects the first momentum breako
FREE
Smart SL and TP Modifier Pro
Sahid Akbar
Utilitários
Description Smart SL/TP Modifier Pro is a professional utility designed to help traders easily manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels directly from their MetaTrader 5 chart. It provides interactive on-chart control lines and intuitive buttons for quick modification of all active orders with just one click. This tool is especially useful for traders who manage multiple positions manually but want to ensure consistent and fast SL/TP adjustment. Main Features Modify all open trades
FREE
Trading Intraday EA
Sahid Akbar
Experts
TRADING INTRADAY EA- Forex Robot MT4. You may have tried several different EAs, but not all lived up to your expectations. We'd like to invite you to check out our system, to see how the EA works. The TRADING INTRADAY EA is one of the best forex robots you will find on the market. After completing your purchase, please contact us so we can send you a detailed description of TRADING INTRADAY EA available in the MetaTrader 4 version for MT5 we will release soon. This is a strategy based on explo
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
Indicadores
Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário