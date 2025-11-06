Trendline D Fusion

EA Trendline Fusion is an innovative expert advisor that detects and trades diagonal trendlines. Designed for traders who use classic technical analysis, this system allows both automatic trading and visual signal alerts.

For the best experience in the demo tester, follow the optimized setups shown in the images for each pair and timeframe.

This EA starts at $45 and will increase with sales until it reaches $65.



This ea start at $45 and will increase with the sells to reach $65





🔑 Main Features:

📐 Trendline detection with Swings, ATR, or Pivots.

⚡ Automatic trading options with 3 entry types (breakout, retest, reversal) or signal-only mode.

🔧 Flexible settings: confirmation filters, lot sizing, risk management.

📊 Suitable for scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

🔔 Visual and push alerts to never miss opportunities.

🎯 Why use it?

Because it combines the best of both worlds:

👉 The accuracy of classical trendline analysis.

👉 The speed and discipline of an automated EA.

You don’t need it to always trade for you—disable algorithmic trading and use it only for signals.

With EA Trendline Fusion, you’ll have a reliable technical assistant to help you spot opportunities and execute your strategy with consistency.

✅ Download it today and take your trading to the next level.

New in this version:

Now includes ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit management for enhanced adaptability across all market conditions.

In this new version, notifications and multi-pair trading are now available.









https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y01zNrXRE8meMTpdHfwKhVbLgga_BsNv/view?usp=sharing





