Golden Reversal

A tool that automates trades, manages signals manually, and includes a modern panel that automatically finds SL/TP for you.
Launch price:
175 USD
Golden Reversal EA price will increase in stages up to 300 USD as sales milestones are reached.

Current price:
175 USD
Next stage:
200 USD
Final target price:
 300 USD

If you plan to use it medium/long term, get in on the early stages.

Golden Reversal EA is a professional MT5 tool that combines: Signals based on REVERSAL STRATEGY.

  • Signals based on REVERSAL STRATEGY. 
  • Automatic SL/TP: two modes (read more below). 
  • Advanced risk management: Daily and weekly Drawdown limits by equity (prop firm style). 
  • High impact news filter (MT5 calendar, red folder events). 
  • Spread, time, cooldown, 1 signal per bar, max global trades filters. 
  • Compact panel that allows you to: Trade in automatic mode (EA trades for you). 
  • Use as intelligent manual trading panel, where BUY/SELL follow your management rules. Single Pair / Multi-Pair / Multi-Frame modes, with separate control for: Alerts only (AlertsOnly). 
  • Automatic trading (AutoTrade).

    Dual function: Automatic EA + Panel for your own trades

    I recommend enabling the 'Allow algorithmic trading' checkbox. In the EA menu you can control Alert Only / AutoTrade mode, so the panel and alerts will work even when you don't want the EA to trade automatically for you.

    Even in manual trades, the EA uses your current rules:

    • SL/TP (by ATR, manual, ATR scan or SL/TP PRO).
    • BreakEven, Trailing Stop and Partial.
    • Spread, time, news filters, etc.
    • Daily/weekly Drawdown limit if enabled.

      You decide the entry, and the EA manages the trade according to panel settings.

      The EA can also draw:

      • Signal arrows and dots (RSI/Stoch).
      • R:R overlays on open trades.
      • Manual R:R simulator (DRAW R:R mode) where you drag ENTRY/TP/SL.

      Add pairs and timeframes to menu in UPPERCASE followed by one with (,). Don't forget to write them exactly as your broker names them.

      Includes two automatic modes for stop loss and take profit placement: SL/TP PRO - ATR scan.

      Images detail available profiles for each mode - you can leave active in panel and EA will select the correct one.

      Funding suggestion: If broker limit is e.g. 5% daily, configure EA around 4.0-4.5% to leave margin for spreads, gaps and slippage.

       Support and Community

      For questions, support or sharing configs, Write to us and join our community, where we share:

      • Pair/timeframe preset examples.
      • Manual trading panel usage ideas.
      • Future updates and improvements.

        telegram: https://t.me/aprendizajeD360

        whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HacnUluJEwg1RkvmSQgRH7


            More from author
            Trendline D Fusion
            Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
            Experts
            EA Trendline Fusion is an innovative expert advisor that detects and trades diagonal trendlines. Designed for traders who use classic technical analysis, this system allows both automatic trading and visual signal alerts. For the best experience in the demo tester , follow the optimized setups shown in the images for each pair and timeframe. This EA starts at $45 and will increase with sales until it reaches $65. This ea start at $45 and will increase with the sells to reach $65 Main Feature
            Trendline D Fusion MT4
            Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
            Experts
            EA Trendline Fusion MT4 is an innovative Expert Advisor that detects and trades diagonal trendlines. Designed for traders who use classic technical analysis, this version is fully adapted for MetaTrader 4 , combining visual clarity with automated precision. Main Features Trendline detection with Swings (ATR) and 2-point Pivots. Automatic or manual mode: choose between breakout, retest, and reversal entries, or use it as a pure signal assistant. Flexible settings for lot size, slippage
            MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous High and Lows
            Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
            Indicators
            Unlock instant clarity in your charts! This indicator automatically draws the key levels where price has reacted or broken recently, giving you objective support and resistance zones without manual lines. Just attach it to your chart and watch the previous highs and lows appear for each timeframe. What does each line mean? Previous Month High ‣ Highest price recorded in the previous monthly period. Previous Month Low ‣ Lowest price recorded in the previous monthly period. Previous Week High ‣
            S R Diagonal Linea de Tendencia ALARMA
            Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
            Indicators
            Trendlines to the Next Level! This indicator automates the drawing of diagonal trendlines based on configurable pivots and shows visual alerts on the chart when price interacts with them. Forget manual drawing: whenever price touches or breaks the projection, you will see a clear notification right on the candle. Key Features Flexible Pivot: adjust the bar count ( PivotBars ), though the default value is recommended to preserve signal integrity. Visual Alerts: on‑screen messages only, no sound.
            Combo Pro Alarma 2 en 1
            Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
            Indicators
            Includes: 2 indicators + 2 Level 1 PDF books + 3+ hours of video course + 1 risk‑management template + 1 month VIP signals channel access This combo is part of our 3‑Level Book Set , designed to guide you step by step from the fundamentals to advanced trading. Perfect for anyone who wants to start strong with professional tools from day one. Explore all paths. Choose your journey. Build your strategy. What’s included in this Combo? 1. Indicators (single .ex5 file) MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous Hi
