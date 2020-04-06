Trendline D Fusion MT4

EA Trendline Fusion MT4 is an innovative Expert Advisor that detects and trades diagonal trendlines.

Designed for traders who use classic technical analysis, this version is fully adapted for MetaTrader 4, combining visual clarity with automated precision.

🔑 Main Features

📐 Trendline detection with Swings (ATR) and 2-point Pivots.

⚡ Automatic or manual mode: choose between breakout, retest, and reversal entries, or use it as a pure signal assistant.

🔧 Flexible settings for lot size, slippage, take profit, stop loss, breakeven, and trailing stop.

🧠 Smart protections: daily/weekly equity guard, cooldown after losses, and session control.

📊 Works on any symbol and timeframe — suitable for scalping, intraday, or swing trading.

🔔 Clear chart arrows and on-screen labels to identify opportunities in real time.

🎯 Why use it?

Because it combines the precision of manual trendline trading with the discipline of an Expert Advisor.

You can let it trade automatically, or disable order execution and keep it only for signal visualization.

✅ Trendline Fusion MT4 helps you stay consistent, detect key breakout zones, and manage trades with clarity.

New in this version (3.83)

• Added ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit control for adaptive volatility management.

• Improved drawing engine for faster redrawing and smoother performance in MT4.

• Full compatibility with the MT5 layout for a seamless transition between platforms.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ragZRlRAOWbrX2A6Kjn0frFJwWGffj77/view?usp=sharing

