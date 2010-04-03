SuperScalp Pro
- Indicateurs
- Van Minh Nguyen
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 10
© 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.comDescription:
SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator that enhances the classic Supertrend with multiple confirmation filters: ATR, ADX, RSI, EMAs, EMA slope, Distance-to-EMA, and Volume.
It automatically calculates ATR-based Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), displays them directly on the chart (dashed lines + price labels), and provides Popup / Email / Push alerts so you never miss an entry signal.Key Features:
-
Clear Supertrend visualization (green = uptrend, red = downtrend).
-
Buy/Sell arrows directly on signal bars.
-
Automatic ATR-based SL/TP with dashed lines + labels.
-
Multi-filter confirmation: ADX, RSI, ATR Range, EMA (Fast/Slow/Trend), EMA slope, Distance-to-EMA, Volume.
-
Alerts via Popup, Email, and Push notifications.
-
Options: ConfirmOnClosedBar & AllowReentrySameDirection.
-
Buy: Supertrend flips from Down → Up and all enabled filters confirm.
-
Sell: Supertrend flips from Up → Down and all enabled filters confirm.
-
Recommended: set ConfirmOnClosedBar = true to reduce false signals.
-
Trend detection based on ATR_Period & ATR_Multiplier.
-
Signal triggered only when all active filters confirm.
-
SL/TP = Close ± (ATR × Multiplier), plotted on the chart with labels.
-
Indicator does not auto-manage trades – it is a signal tool (automation requires EA).
-
Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 (scalping / short-term).
-
Enable ConfirmOnClosedBar for more stable signals.
-
For Stocks/Futures: enable Volume Filter.
-
For Forex: disable or use tick-volume.
-
Always test on demo before going live.
-
ATR_Period = 21, ATR_Multiplier = 1.0
-
SL_ATR_Multiplier = 1.5, TP_ATR_Multiplier = 2.2
-
ADX_Period = 14, Threshold = 20–60
-
RSI_Period = 14, Overbought = 80, Oversold = 20
-
EMAs: Fast = 13, Slow = 34, Trend = 89
-
Distance-to-EMA filter (ATR-based)
-
Volume Filter: MA = 20, Multiplier = 1.2
-
Scalping (M5–M15): small ATR, enable Fast/Slow EMA filters.
-
Stability: enable ConfirmOnClosedBar + ADX filter.
-
Volume: enable for stocks/futures, optional for Forex.
-
Signals are for reference only – not financial advice.
-
Signals may repaint until bar close.
-
SL/TP values are reference only – EA required for execution.
-
Support via MQL5 Messages.
-
v2.3: Added Distance-to-EMA (fast/slow/trend), Volume filter, auto-clean SL/TP labels, improved anti-spam alerts.