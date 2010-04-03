SuperScalp Pro v2.3 – Advanced Scalping Indicator

© 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com

Description:

SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator that enhances the classic Supertrend with multiple confirmation filters: ATR, ADX, RSI, EMAs, EMA slope, Distance-to-EMA, and Volume.

It automatically calculates ATR-based Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), displays them directly on the chart (dashed lines + price labels), and provides Popup / Email / Push alerts so you never miss an entry signal.

Key Features:

Clear Supertrend visualization (green = uptrend, red = downtrend).

Buy/Sell arrows directly on signal bars.

Automatic ATR-based SL/TP with dashed lines + labels.

Multi-filter confirmation: ADX, RSI, ATR Range, EMA (Fast/Slow/Trend), EMA slope, Distance-to-EMA, Volume.

Alerts via Popup, Email, and Push notifications.

Options: ConfirmOnClosedBar & AllowReentrySameDirection.

Trading Signals:

Buy: Supertrend flips from Down → Up and all enabled filters confirm.

Sell: Supertrend flips from Up → Down and all enabled filters confirm.

Recommended: set ConfirmOnClosedBar = true to reduce false signals.

How It Works:

Trend detection based on ATR_Period & ATR_Multiplier.

Signal triggered only when all active filters confirm.

SL/TP = Close ± (ATR × Multiplier), plotted on the chart with labels.

Indicator does not auto-manage trades – it is a signal tool (automation requires EA).

Quick Setup & Usage Tips:

Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 (scalping / short-term).

Enable ConfirmOnClosedBar for more stable signals.

For Stocks/Futures: enable Volume Filter.

For Forex: disable or use tick-volume.

Always test on demo before going live.

Main Inputs (Defaults):

ATR_Period = 21, ATR_Multiplier = 1.0

SL_ATR_Multiplier = 1.5, TP_ATR_Multiplier = 2.2

ADX_Period = 14, Threshold = 20–60

RSI_Period = 14, Overbought = 80, Oversold = 20

EMAs: Fast = 13, Slow = 34, Trend = 89

Distance-to-EMA filter (ATR-based)

Volume Filter: MA = 20, Multiplier = 1.2

Recommended Configurations:

Scalping (M5–M15): small ATR, enable Fast/Slow EMA filters.

Stability: enable ConfirmOnClosedBar + ADX filter.

Volume: enable for stocks/futures, optional for Forex.

Notes:

Signals are for reference only – not financial advice.

Signals may repaint until bar close.

SL/TP values are reference only – EA required for execution.

Support & Changelog:

Support via MQL5 Messages.

v2.3: Added Distance-to-EMA (fast/slow/trend), Volume filter, auto-clean SL/TP labels, improved anti-spam alerts.



