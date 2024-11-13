Scalp Master EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Main TF : H1
Main Pair : EURUSD
Recommended MAIN BALANCE : +1000$
YOU CAN RUN 24H/ALL DAYS
YOU CAN USE "TRAILING STOP"
FOR FAST SCALP MODE : SMALLER TP SIZE
THIS EA CAN WORK IN ALL PAIRS,JUST NEED TO SET TP OR TRAILING STOP BUT MAIN PAIR IS EURUSD
SMALLER TF WILL TAKE MORE POSITIONS.
HIGHER TF WILL TAKE LESS POSITIONS.
IMPORTANT POINT : BEST SPREAD FOR USE AND RESIVE BETTER RESULTS IS = 0 - 5
For details: scalpmasterea@gmail.com
Risk Warning:
Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.