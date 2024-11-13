Scalp Master EA

Main TF : H1

Main Pair : EURUSD

Recommended MAIN BALANCE : +1000$

YOU CAN RUN 24H/ALL DAYS

YOU CAN USE "TRAILING STOP"

FOR FAST SCALP MODE : SMALLER TP SIZE

THIS EA CAN WORK IN ALL PAIRS,JUST NEED TO SET TP OR TRAILING STOP BUT MAIN PAIR IS EURUSD

SMALLER TF WILL TAKE MORE POSITIONS.
HIGHER TF WILL TAKE LESS POSITIONS.

IMPORTANT POINT : BEST SPREAD FOR USE AND RESIVE BETTER RESULTS IS = 0 - 5

For details: scalpmasterea@gmail.com

Risk Warning:

Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.



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PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
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