AB Universal Grid MT4

AB Universal Grid - Your All-in-One Assistant for Grid Strategies

Turn the chaos of averaging into a well-thought-out trading system. Constant control over every order.

Do you know the feeling when managing trades using an averaging strategy becomes routine? Tracking levels, calculating lots, constantly monitoring drawdowns...

Imagine having a reliable assistant do all this work for you, one that never tires or makes mistakes.

Introducing AB Universal Grid – an Expert Advisor that will become your main tool for profitable and stress-free trading.

Brief description of input parameters: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766051

MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145321



AB Universal Grid is not a ready-made "magic pill," but a powerful and flexible tool that allows you to implement your trading idea with maximum efficiency and minimal risk. To achieve consistent results, you need to understand the settings, conduct testing, and make informed decisions about trading parameters. Your success with the Expert Advisor is the result of your understanding of the market and this product.

AB Universal Grid is a professional tool with a wide range of settings. It offers tremendous flexibility, but requires careful study and understanding of its operating principles.





What do you get with AB Universal Grid?

Complete versatility. Implement any grid strategy with averaging and martingale. Work the way that's most convenient for you.

The perfect team player. The EA can manage trades you open manually, from your mobile phone, or with other EAs. Simply enter your Magic Number, and UG will take control.

Intelligent risk management. Your safety is our priority.

Automatic stop on drawdown/profit: The EA automatically stops trading when the specified limits are reached, protecting your deposit and locking in profits.

Dynamic step calculation: Use both fixed and adaptive steps that adjust to market volatility.

Advanced drawdown recovery techniques: Compensatory trailing helps you efficiently unload your deposit during pullbacks.

Ultimate chart clarity.

See the breakeven level for the entire grid.

Know your next entry point before you make it.

Automatic take profit for all grid orders, recalculated after each new trade.

Who is AB Universal Grid designed for?

For traders willing to understand the settings and make informed trading decisions.

For manual traders who want to automate their trade management, especially those opened on the fly from a mobile device.

For grid strategy enthusiasts who value control and want a powerful tool for their implementation.

For those who use multiple Expert Advisors and need a reliable "accompanying" tool for order management.

The basic version already includes the "Always on the Market" strategy for testing. The project is constantly evolving, and new trend and range-based strategies will be added in the coming updates.

Not just an Expert Advisor, but your trading advantage. Stop being held hostage to routine. Entrust trade management to a professional, while you focus on strategy and analysis. Ready to make your trading systematic and controllable?

Download the demo version and see how AB Universal Grid works in the tester.

Buy AB Universal Grid, support the developer, and lock in the minimum price. As more features are added, the price will increase.

Add me as a friend to stay up to date with updates.





P.S. Remember, successful trading is about risk management. AB Universal Grid gives you this control, but its effectiveness directly depends on your understanding of the tool. Start learning today.





