AB Universal Grid. Brief description of Input parameters.

Grid New orders/positions

On/Off . Disable grid generation. New grid positions will not be opened. This setting does not affect the opening of the first position for "Trading Strategy."

Grid Ban Max number Orders/Positions (0=off)

Prohibition of opening new grid positions if the specified number of positions in a given direction has been reached.

Grid Ban Max volume Orders/Positions (0=off)

Prohibition of opening new grid positions if the specified volume has been reached in a given direction.

Grid STEP mode

Grid step calculation mode (drop-down list): 1) Fixed – Fixed step

2) First step +/- (Add pips*Number of open orders) – The next order step is calculated using the specified formula.

3) First step * (Ratio step*Number of open orders) – The next order step is calculated using the specified formula.

4) ATR * Ratio step – The next order step is calculated using the specified formula. See the ATR settings section

First STEP, pips

Initial grid step

Add pips for (2)

Additional pips for grid mode 2. If you enter a negative value, the next step will decrease, and if you enter a positive value, it will increase.

Ritio for (3) and (4)

Coefficient for grid modes 3 and 4. For this type of calculation, if you enter a value < 1, the next step will decrease, and if > 1, it will increase.

Min Step, pips (0=off)

Minimum allowed grid step for the advisor.

Max Step, pips (0=off)

The maximum allowed grid step for the advisor.

Grid LOT Mode

Lot calculation mode (drop-down list):

1) Fixed (First Lot) – Fixed lot. All orders and positions will be opened based on the value specified in the parameter " First Lot "

2) Last lot +/- Add Lot – The next lot will be calculated according to the specified formula: the last open lot in this direction +\- Add Lot for (arithmetic progression)

3) Last Lot * Ratio lot – The next lot will be calculated according to the specified formula: the last open lot in this direction * Ratio lot (geometric progression). Does not depend on the number of positions.

4) Total volume of positions * Ratio lot – The next lot will be calculated using the formula: Sum of lots of positions in this direction* Ratio lot . I recommend exhibiting the Ratio lot <1.

Add Lot for (2)

Additional lot for lot 2 calculation mode. Can be +\-

Ratio lot for (3) and (4)

Lot coefficient for lot calculation modes 3 and 4.

Order TYPE for opening the grid Select the order type to open the next position from the drop-down list:

Market - The advisor will open the next grid order at the market price.

- The advisor will open the next grid order at the market price. Limit - A pending order of the Limit type will be placed for the next grid order.

- A pending order of the Limit type will be placed for the next grid order. Stop - A Stop order will be placed for the next grid order when the price moves the " ___Set distance for "Stop" , pips" from the placement point. This ensures that it will be opened if the price reverses. In this mode, the order will also trail the price at a distance. "___ Set trailing distance for "Stop", pips" , If the price doesn't reverse, this allows you to improve your entry point!!!

Set distance for "Stop", pips Select the distance from current prices to place a Stop order.

Set trailing distance for "Stop", pips Select the trailing distance for a Stop order.

Grid Stop Loss Mode

Stop Loss calculation mode for the Grid (drop-down list):

Off – Stop loss for the grid is disabled. If there are positions with a stop loss, it is removed.

– Stop loss for the grid is disabled. If there are positions with a stop loss, it is removed. Pips from the furthest position – From the farthest position. For BUY from the lowest, for SELL from the highest

Stop Loss, pips

Stop Loss value in pips

Grid Take Profit Mode

Take Profit calculation mode for the Grid (drop-down list):

Off – Take profit is disabled for the grid. If there are positions with take profit, it is removed.

– Take profit is disabled for the grid. If there are positions with take profit, it is removed. Pips from the closest position – From the closest position. For BUY, from the highest position; for SELL, from the lowest position.

– From the closest position. For BUY, from the highest position; for SELL, from the lowest position. Pips from breakeven – from the breakeven level taking into account swaps and commissions.

Take Profit, pips

Take profit value in pips.