AB Universal Grid. Brief description of Input parameters.

The AB Universal Grid advisor allows you to implement most grid strategies. It's a great tool for those who actively use elements of grid strategies (such as averaging, martingale, and others) in their trading.
Download the demo version and explore AB Universal Grid in the tester
Version for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145321
Version for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147482
Input parameters.
========== Expert settings
|Watch mag
ic number
|
Select which magic numbers the advisor will see (drop-down list):
|___ Magic number (My)
|Magic number
|___ Add magic number
|Additional magic number for option (3) (see above). Enter the magic number of another advisor here if you're using signals from another advisor.
|Maximum spread for opening market orders, pips (0=off)
|The advisor will not open a market trade if the spread is >= than this value.
|Info Panel
|On/Off Info panel
========== Trading strategy settings
|Trading strategy
|
Built-in strategies for opening first positions (drop-down list):
|Opening of the first
|Select trading direction for the first position (drop-down list):
|Lot Mode
|First position volume calculation mode (drop-down list):
|___ First Lot
|First position lot
|___ Part of the free margin
|The value of free margin for opening “___ First Lot”
|Stop Loss, pips (0=off)
|Stop loss for the first position. Once set, it is not controlled by the advisor until a second position is opened in the same direction.
|Take Profit, pips (0=off)
|Take profit for the first position. Once set, it is not controlled by the advisor until a second position is opened in the same direction.
========== Risk Management
|Max Lot EA (0=off)
|The maximum lot the advisor will open in one trade
|Close all at Drawdown
|
Close all on drawdown (drop-down list):
|___ Drawdown Value
|The value for the selected mode.
|___ Stop Trading after Drawdown
|On/Off. Stop trading after closing all positions due to drawdown. To resume trading, restart the Expert Advisor.
|Close all at Profit
| Close all on profit (drop-down list):
|___ Profit Value
|The value for the selected mode.
|___ Stop Trading after Profit
|On/Off. Stop trading after closing all positions at profit. To restart trading, you must restart the Expert Advisor.
========== Market Position Management
|===== Trailing stop (TS)
|Режим Трейлинг стопа (выпадающий список)
|___ Distance TS, pips
|Distance in points from the current price for trailing stop
|___ Start TS, pips
|You can add a trailing stop start distance. This way, the trailing stop will not start at the breakeven point, but rather when it moves the specified distance. It's calculated using the following formula:
Switching distance TS = Distance TS, pips + Start TS, pips. For the mode"2) Compensatory" works only if there is 1 position in the market.
|___ Step TS, pips
|Set the step for trailing stop.
|===== Breakeven (BE)
|On/Off. Setting the breakeven (BE) taking into account swaps and commissions
|___ Distance for transfer to BE, pips
|Distance in points for installing BE
|___ Add pips to BE
|Add a few points to your breakeven if you want to take a small profit and avoid minor slippage.
========== Grid settings
|On/Off the settings block "Grid settings"
|Off = The functions in this settings block are ignored.
|Grid New orders/positions
|On/Off. Disable grid generation. New grid positions will not be opened. This setting does not affect the opening of the first position for "Trading Strategy."
|Grid Ban Max number Orders/Positions (0=off)
|Prohibition of opening new grid positions if the specified number of positions in a given direction has been reached.
|Grid Ban Max volume Orders/Positions (0=off)
|Prohibition of opening new grid positions if the specified volume has been reached in a given direction.
|===== Grid STEP mode
|
Grid step calculation mode (drop-down list):
|___ First STEP, pips
|Initial grid step
|___ Add pips for (2)
|Additional pips for grid mode 2. If you enter a negative value, the next step will decrease, and if you enter a positive value, it will increase.
|___ Ritio for (3) and (4)
|Coefficient for grid modes 3 and 4. For this type of calculation, if you enter a value < 1, the next step will decrease, and if > 1, it will increase.
|___ Min Step, pips (0=off)
|Minimum allowed grid step for the advisor.
|___ Max Step, pips (0=off)
|The maximum allowed grid step for the advisor.
|===== Grid LOT Mode
|Lot calculation mode (drop-down list):
|___ Add Lot for (2)
|Additional lot for lot 2 calculation mode. Can be +\-
|___ Ratio lot for (3) and (4)
|Lot coefficient for lot calculation modes 3 and 4.
|===== Order TYPE for opening the grid
|Select the order type to open the next position from the drop-down list:
|___ Set distance for "Stop", pips
|Select the distance from current prices to place a Stop order.
|___ Set trailing distance for "Stop", pips
|Select the trailing distance for a Stop order.
|===== Grid Stop Loss Mode
|Stop Loss calculation mode for the Grid (drop-down list):
|___ Stop Loss, pips
|Stop Loss value in pips
|===== Grid Take Profit Mode
|Take Profit calculation mode for the Grid (drop-down list):
|___ Take Profit, pips
|Take profit value in pips.
|Close Grid the profit, account currency (0=off)
|Closing all grid orders in one direction when profit is reached
========== Accumulative Buffer (AB)
|===== Accumulative Buffer
|On/Off
|Choosing a direction to close unprofitable positions
|Selecting the direction for closing unprofitable positions (drop-down list):
|Threshold to activate AB
|The activation threshold of the AB when the parameter ===== Accumulative Buffer is set to On. If the threshold is not reached, the AB is disabled.
|Use AB profit for the of days
|Use the specified number of days to calculate AB profit
|Percent use AB
|A percentage of accumulated profits that will be used to close losing positions. This can be reduced if you want to keep a percentage for yourself.
|Lot calculation mode for closing a losing position
|Lot calculation mode for closing a losing position (drop-down list):
|___ Value for Lot calculation mode
|Value for Lot calculation mode for closing a losing position
========== Visualization
|Drawing the Next level Opening
|Show the opening levels of the next order on the chart
|Drawing Breakeven levels
|Show breakeven levels on the chart. Buy direction - blue, Sell direction - orange, overall breakeven for both directions (if possible) - pink.
========== Indicators
|
--- ATR ---
|Indicator name
|ATR Time frame
|The time frame from which the ATR value is taken
|ATR Peroid
|ATR Peroid
Download the demo version and explore AB Universal Grid in the tester
Version for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145321
Version for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147482