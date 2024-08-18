The Cube Bars Forex

TheCubeBars - Colored Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5

📌 Full Description

🔥What is TheCubeBars?

TheCubeBars is a revolutionary indicator that transforms volume visualization in MetaTrader 5, coloring candles according to the intensity of the tick volume. Developed by Ethernal, it offers:





Instant visualization of the volume strength in each candle





📌 Testimonials

"After I started using TheCubeBars, my breakout success rate increased by 40%!" - Ricardo F., Professional Trader





"Finally a volume indicator that really works in MT5!" - Juliana M., Investor





🚨Disclaimer

Does not guarantee profits





It is recommended to test on a demo account





Always use risk management





TheCubeBars - See the Volume, Master the Market! 📊🔴🟠🟡🔵





(Ready for sales! Adapt prices and payment methods as needed.)