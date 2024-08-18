The Cube Bars Forex
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TheCubeBars - Colored Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5
📌 Full Description
🔥What is TheCubeBars?
TheCubeBars is a revolutionary indicator that transforms volume visualization in MetaTrader 5, coloring candles according to the intensity of the tick volume. Developed by Ethernal, it offers:
Instant visualization of the volume strength in each candle
📌 Testimonials
"After I started using TheCubeBars, my breakout success rate increased by 40%!" - Ricardo F., Professional Trader
"Finally a volume indicator that really works in MT5!" - Juliana M., Investor
🚨Disclaimer
Does not guarantee profits
It is recommended to test on a demo account
Always use risk management
TheCubeBars - See the Volume, Master the Market! 📊🔴🟠🟡🔵
(Ready for sales! Adapt prices and payment methods as needed.)