The Cube Bars Forex

TheCubeBars - Colored Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5
📌 Full Description
🔥What is TheCubeBars?
TheCubeBars is a revolutionary indicator that transforms volume visualization in MetaTrader 5, coloring candles according to the intensity of the tick volume. Developed by Ethernal, it offers:

Instant visualization of the volume strength in each candle

📌 Testimonials
"After I started using TheCubeBars, my breakout success rate increased by 40%!" - Ricardo F., Professional Trader

"Finally a volume indicator that really works in MT5!" - Juliana M., Investor

🚨Disclaimer
Does not guarantee profits

It is recommended to test on a demo account

Always use risk management

TheCubeBars - See the Volume, Master the Market! 📊🔴🟠🟡🔵

(Ready for sales! Adapt prices and payment methods as needed.)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Veloticker
Alexandro Matos
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VeloTicker PRO is a professional trading indicator designed to reveal hidden market pressure at key institutional price levels. At these levels, the market often experiences: - Liquidity concentration - Institutional participation - Price reactions (reversals or breakouts) The indicator displays two real-time gauges: BUY Pressure Gauge SELL Pressure Gauge Each gauge measures the strength of buying and selling activity based on tick volume flow. This allows traders to instantly iden
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LekimdiKator
Alexandro Matos
Utilities
PRICE RANGE CALCULATOR TRUST IN MY PRICES, BELIEVE, FAITH! Follow our videos on Youtube daily on the Lekimdikator Live! Lekimdikator calculates the best prices in the markets to enter or leave Use in conjunction with your favorite indicator! Learn how to trade on stock exchanges, Forex, Shares, Stock Options, Foreign Exchange, Investment Funds, Real Estate Funds or any market that has access to MetaTrader 5 with Lekimdikator It is a Tool for novice or experienced traders, everyone needs to use
The Cube Bars Brasil
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TheCubeBars - Colored Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Full Description What is TheCubeBars? TheCubeBars is a revolutionary indicator that transforms volume visualization in MetaTrader 5, coloring candles according to the intensity of tick volume. Developed by Ethernal, it offers: Instant visualization of volume strength in each candle Testimonials "After I started using TheCubeBars, my breakout hit rate improved by 40%!" - Ricardo F., Professional Trader "Finally a volume indicato
RaSunGod
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! #property description "  RÁ – WHY RÁ ?" #property description "  YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description "  ADX with thousandths filter for precise entries" #property description "  Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! " #property description "  Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description "  Customizable settings for any trading style" #property description "  CREATED BY TOMAS LEKIM "
The Cube Theory Indicator
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TheCubeTheory - Seu Indicador de Análise de Mercado em Cubos Descrição Completa  O Que é o TheCubeTheory? O   TheCubeTheory   é um indicador exclusivo para MetaTrader 5 que   mapeia os níveis de suporte e resistência   usando uma abordagem inovadora baseada em   cubos de tempo e Fibonacci . Desenvolvido pela   Ethernal , ele combina: Análise de Máximas e Mínimas   em períodos personalizáveis Níveis Automáticos   (8 níveis ajustáveis) Visualização em Tempo Real   com retângulos e linhas col
Paint Pattern Candle
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
PaintPatternCandle - The Most Advanced Candlestick Pattern Indicator on the Market Detailed Description (300+ Lines) What is PaintPatternCandle? PaintPatternCandle is a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and colors 13 candlestick patterns in real time. Developed by ETHERNAL, it transforms your technical analysis into an intuitive visual process, highlighting buy and sell opportunities with vibrant colors. Unique Features 13 Recognized Patterns: E
IsisQueen
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
ISIS Indicator - The Power of Moving Average Crossovers for Accurate Trading ISIS Indicator Overview ISIS is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify accurate buy (BUY) and sell (SELL) signals based on the crossover of two configurable moving averages. It is designed to be used in conjunction with the OSIRIS robot, but can also be applied manually by traders looking for trend-based strategies. With a smart combination of a fast moving average (Fast MA) and a sl
Osyrys
Alexandro Matos
Experts
Gain Consistency in the Markets with Osiris A ​​Highly Accurate Automated System Based on Intelligent Moving Averages and Advanced Risk Management!" Trend Following: Ideal for volatile pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD Osiris is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade on Forex, Indices and Metals, combining: 2 Customizable Moving Averages in subwindow to identify trends with precision. Only trades on Tomas Lekim's CUBE THEORY prices Dynamic Horizontal Lines that hig
H4des
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! A Stunning Description to Sell Hades EA "HADES EA" – The Robot of the Forex Gods! Dominate the market with HADES, the Expert Advisor designed to trade like a true Forex God! Combining intelligent moving average strategies with advanced risk management, HADES is designed to maximize profits while protecting your capital. WHY HADES? Proven Strategy – MA COMPARISSOMwith thousandths filter for precise entries Time Control – Trade only at the best times or 24 hours
The Cube Regressions
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
Product Name: The Cube Regressions - The Oracle of Future Trends Predict the Market with Surgical Precision - Advanced Regression Technology The indicator that projects price movements 5 minutes ahead  Full Description: Unlock the power of predictive analysis with ANHURIX PRO, a revolutionary indicator based on: Military Linear Regression - Algorithm developed for special forces in the financial market Precision Scatter Analysis - Identify turning points based on historical data Re
AnubisTheGuardian
Alexandro Matos
Experts
#property description " ANUBIS – WHY ANUBIS ?" #property description " YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description " CCI INDICATOR FOR TRIGGERS with thousands of filters for precise entries" #property description " Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose!" #property description " Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description " Customizable ATR BASED STOPS settings for any trading style" #property description " CREATED BY
Demiurgo
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! DEMIURGO — The Market Architect Demiurgo is more than an Expert Advisor — it’s a market architect, designed to build trades with precision, discipline, and adaptability. Named after the ancient concept of the Demiurge, the creator who shapes order from chaos, this EA uses layered Moving Average strategies, dynamic lot sizing, and time-based control to turn volatile price action into structured profit opportunities. Key Features Controlled Operation Hours — Activate on
Aeth3r
Alexandro Matos
Experts
AETHER – Dual Matrix Adaptive Trading System AETHER is a unique Expert Advisor that combines two independent matrices to map the market: Price Matrix: Precise division of the price into thousandths to find strategic reversal or continuation points. Time Matrix: Intelligent segmentation of the chart into time columns, adapting the strategy to the asset and timeframe in use. 100% automated trading Compatible with any asset and timeframe Integrated dashboard showing: Open positions E
EnkY
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property description "  ENKI – WHY ENKI ?" #property description "  YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description "  SAR PARABOLIC  with thousandths filter for precise entries" #property description "  Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! " #property description "  Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description "  Customizable setting
Centundecim
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! Centundecim Automata Negotiationis Strategia mathematica a gradibus numericis universalibus inspirata Centundecim Automata Negotiationis est Consiliarius Peritus plene automatus qui pretia in millesimis identificat et negotiationes in punctis mathematice pertinentibus in charta aperit. Proprietates principales: Inscriptiones in incitamentis numericis (L1–L6) fundatae, sine indicibus externis. Gestio voluminis automatica: magnitudinem partis ad bilancium et marginem praest
Shamash
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Experts
SHAMASH is a simple and efficient robot that allows the user to start with a small balance and, depending on how they use it, can turn them into a millionaire. - Balance and profit control - lot increments input double lot_size = 0.01;                                        // Lotz input double stop_loss = 900;                                        // sTOp lOSs  input double take_profit = 95;                                       // tAKe peoFIt input int order_deviation = 4;                 
VeloTicker PRO
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
VeloTicker PRO — Real-Time Flow Reading VeloTicker PRO is an advanced indicator designed for traders looking to interpret market dynamics beyond just price. With an intuitive visual interface based on dual gauges (BUY vs. SELL), it transforms market flow into clear signals, enabling faster and more precise decision-making. What It Delivers Instant reading of buying and selling pressure Clear visualization in a gauge (speedometer) format Rapid response to market changes Intelligent smoot
ADX Panel Milesimos
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
ADX Panel - Professional Trading Dashboard Monitor the Market in Real Time with Surgical Precision The TCT ADX Panel is a professional indicator that transforms your chart into a complete control center for your trades. With a clean design and essential information always visible, you'll never miss important market details again. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD SHOWS Real-Time Account Status Balance, Equity, and Profit/Loss updated tick by tick Percentage drawdown with color-coded visual alert
Tct RSI Panel
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TCT RSI PANEL - Relative Strength Dashboard IDENTIFY OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD CONDITIONS WITH PRECISION The TCT RSI PANEL is a professional indicator that monitors the RSI (Relative Strength Index) and generates signals at extreme levels, combined with "thousandths" levels for precise entry points. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS ACCOUNT DATA: • Balance, Equity, Profit, and Drawdown in real-time O
TcT MACD Panel
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TCT MACD PANEL - Momentum Dashboard CAPTURE MOMENTUM SHIFTS WITH PRECISION The TCT MACD PANEL monitors the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and generates signals based on the crossover of the MACD line with the signal line, combined with "Milésimos" (Thousandths). WHAT YOUR PANEL DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total MACD: MACD Line, Sig
TcT CCI Panel
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TCT CCI PANEL - Commodity Channel Dashboard DETECT BREAKOUTS AND REVERSALS IN THE COMMODITY CHANNEL The TCT CCI PANEL monitors the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and generates signals within extreme zones (+100/-100), combined with "Milésimos" (thousandths) for maximum precision. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total CCI: Current
TcT MA Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TCT MA PANEL - Moving Average Dashboard THE BEST WAY TO VISUALIZE PRICE VS. MOVING AVERAGE The TCT MA PANEL monitors the relationship between price and its Moving Average, generating clear trend signals. WHAT YOUR PANEL DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total MA: Average value, relationship to current price Milestones: Detection, Last Touched, Next
TcT SaR DashBoard
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TCT SAR PANEL - Parabolic Dashboard SMART TRAILING STOP WITH VISUAL SIGNALS The TCT SAR PANEL monitors the Parabolic SAR—one of the best indicators for trailing stops and trend identification. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total SAR: Position of the dots relative to the price Millipips: Detection, Last Touched, Next
TcT Bollinger Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TCT BB PANEL - Bollinger Bands Dashboard MASTER VOLATILITY WITH BOLLINGER BANDS The TCT BB PANEL monitors Bollinger Bands, identifying volatility squeezes and price extremes. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total BB: Upper, Middle, and Lower Bands Milestones: Detection, Last Touched, Next
TcT Complete Dashboat All in One
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TCT COMPLETE BUNDLE - All 7 Panels COMPLETE COMBO WITH ALL INDICATORS Get all 7 TCT panels at a special price and have every trend analysis tool right at your fingertips! PACKAGE INCLUDES TCT ADX PANEL (Direction & Strength) TCT RSI PANEL (Overbought/Oversold) TCT CCI PANEL (Channels & Breakouts) TCT MACD PANEL (Momentum) TCT MA PANEL (Moving Average) TCT SAR PANEL (Parabolic Stop) TC
TcT Vote Signal Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
MULTIPLE VOTING INDICATOR - The Power of 7 Indicators in ONE Trade with Consensus, Not Guesses Stop relying on individual indicators that generate false signals. The MULTIPLE VOTING INDICATOR combines 7 professional indicators into one powerful system that generates a signal only when the MAJORITY agrees. WHAT YOU GET 1. VISUAL ARROWS ON THE CHART GREEN ARROW UP = BUY Signal (majority voted BUY) RED ARROW DOWN = SELL Signal (majority voted SELL) Appears directly on your chart, on
The Cube MA
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
MATC — Cube Theory M.A An indicator that moves only when the price actually touches the structure—not on every bar or event. Description Most oscillators and moving averages recalculate at the close of each bar, tracking the passage of time. The MATC follows a different logic: it updates its value only when the price touches one of the levels of a four-layer fractal grid (Cube Theory—M1 through M4, ranging from larger to smaller scales). Between touches, the value remains static. The result i
The Cube MA Cross
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
MATC CROSS VERSION — Arithmetic Averages Cube Theory An indicator that only moves when the price actually touches the structure — not with each bar, with each event. Description Most oscillators and moving averages recalculate with each closed bar, following time. MATC follows a different logic: it only updates its value when the price touches one of the levels of a four-layer fractal grid (Cube Theory — M1 to M4, from larger to smaller scales). Between touches, the value remains still. The re
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