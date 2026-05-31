PreciseTradingExAdvisor

PreciseTradingEA

PreciseTradingEA trading strategy is based on identifying trend on higher time frame and opening trades on lower time frame when there is a correction or trend change.

Our EA doesn't use Grid, Martingale, or Averaging techniques. So risk of losing your funds is very low.

Our EA provides multiple levels of protection, you can open hedging positions or you can lock the positions by opening buy or sell order and close the open trades in profit after studying the market.

PreciseTradingEA  works with all pairs except gold and silver. With our EA you can disable only the trades with high impact news release and enable other pairs to trade normally. It will open 5-20 trades in each pair each month.

Live Trading Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381889

To use  PreciseTradingEA attach the EA to all the charts on any time frame and input recommended settings parameter.

Recommended lot size

If Account Balance is 150 USD, lot size is 0.01 (low risk)

If Account Balance is 100 USD, lot size is 0.01 (medium risk)

If Account Balance is 50 USD, lot size is 0.01 (high risk)

Setting parameter

1. EnableTrading : Trading can be enabled for the particular chart attached. During news release you can disable the trade for the pair attached. For ex .During fed interest rate news release, you can disable all the US pair trades and enable all other pairs.

2. StopLoss : Stop loss in pips for trade to close in loss.

3. TakeProfit : Take profit in pips for the trade to close in profit.

4. BreakEvenPips : Take profit pips is set by BreakEvenPips_TakeProfit. For ex. When 50 pips is  specified as BreakEvenPip,  when the trade reaches 50 profit pips, take profit is set at value specified by BreakEvenPips_TakeProfit.

5.BreakEvenPips_TakeProfit : Given pips will be set as take profit when trade reaches BreakEvenPips specified value.

6.MaxSpread : Trade will be opened only when spread is less than or equal to MaxSpread. For Ex. when 2 is specified trade will be opened when its spread is 2 or less than 2.

7.CloseAllTrades_AtProfit_In_Percent : All opened trade will be closed in profit when specified value is reached.

8. CloseAllTrades_AtLoss_In_Percent : All opened trade will be closed in loss when specified value is reached.

9. CloseAllTrades_AtProfit_In_Pips : All opened trade will be closed in profit when specified pips value is reached.

10. CloseAllTrades_AtLoss_In_Pips : All opened trade will be closed in loss when specified pips value is reached.

11. CloseOneTradesAtProfitInPipsWithManualOrder : All trades will be closed when specified pip is reached. For Ex. If EURUSD trade is opened, Trade will be closed when specified pip is reached. You can manually open any number of EURUSD trades . Trades will be closed when all combined EURUSD trade pips reaches the specified value.

12. CloseAllTradesOnePairsAtProfitInPips : All trades in same pair will be closed when specified pip is reached. For Ex. If EURUSD buy order is opened and if OpenOrderFlag1 parameter is set to TRUE, On trend change or correction, 2 EURUSD sell order will be opened. Again if OpenOrderFlag3 is set to true another 2 buy order will be opened on trend change or correction. Now if 10 pip is set for this parameter All EURUSD trades will be closed will trade reaches positive 10 pips (1 EURUSD buy and 2 EURUSD sell (or)  1 EURUSD buy and 2 EURUSD sell and 2 EURUSD buy combined).

13. OpenNewOrderOnClosePosition : When this parameter is set to true, trade will open immediately on closing the current open trade.

14. TotalNoOfPairs : When this parameter is set, it will open specified number of pairs. For Ex. if 1 is set only one trade will be opened. if 2 is set max 2 pairs will be opened. If EURUSD trade is opened , 2nd trade opened will be other than EUR and USD ex CADJPY pair will be opened . If 3 is set EURISD, CADJPY and 3rd pair other than EUR, USD, CAD, JPY will be opened. Ex. NZDCHF.

15. DefaultHedgingPips : Hedging position will be opened specified by this parameter. For Ex. for EURUSD buy trade is opened and this parameter is set to 100,  EURUSD sell trade will be opened pip reaches -100. This will protect your account high DD and loss.

16. DefaultHedgingPips_Open2 : If this parameter is set to true, 2 hedge trade will be opened. For Ex. if EURUSD buy trade is opened, 2 EURUSD sell trade will be opened.

17. OpenOrderFlag1 : When this parameter is set to true, hedging position will be opened.

18. OpenOrderFlag2 : when this parameter is set to true it will open 3rd trade. For ex. If EURUSD buy trade is opened. OpenOruerderFlag1 set to true will open 1 or 2 sell trade. if 1 EURUSD sell trade is opened , 3rd EURUSD sell trade will be opened on setting the parameter to true. if instead of opening 1 EURUSD sell trade , if 2 EURUSD sell trade is opened, this parameter has no effect.

19. OpenOrderFlag3 : Setting this parameter to true will open another 4th position in the opposite direction on trend change.

20. OpenOrderFlag4 : Setting this parameter to true will open 5th trade on the trend direction.

21. PendingOrderPips Flag1 : Specify the number of pips a pending order will be opened when there is 1 open positions.

22. PendingOrderPips Flag3 : Specify the number of pips a pending order will be opened when there are 3 same pair open positions.

23. PendingOrderPips Flag5 : Specify the number of pips a pending order will be opened when there are 5 same pair open positions.

24. LockAtTrendChange : when this parameter is set to true, opened position will locked by opening buy or sell trade. For ex. if EURUSD buy order is opened and another 2 EURUSD sell trade will be opened on OpenOrderFlag1 parameter set to true. if this parameter is set to true.  one EURUSD buy trade will be opened and trades will locked with EURUSD 2 buy and 2 sell positions. You can always close the opened trades in profit after studiying market by opening 1 buy or sell EURUSD trade  manually.

25. CloseAtTrendChange : This parameter when set to true will work in the same way as LockAtTrendChange parameter except that it will be close in loss instead locking the position. This parameter is usually used for testing purpose.

26. FixedLot : This parameter when set to true will specify the lot size given in FixedLotSize value.

27. FixedLotSize : Specifies the fixed lot size to open.

28. CustomLotSizePer0_01 : This parameter species the custom lot size when lot size parameter is false. For Ex. if this value is set to 200 , means 0.01 lot size for account balance of 200, if the  account balance is 1000 it will calculate the lot size to 0.05 and if the account balance is 5000 , lot size will be 0.25.

29. MagicNumber : You can specify unique magic number so that you can use any other EA in your trading platform.

30.Settings_Show : This parameter will show or hide the settings parameters in the chart window.

31. Settings_Text_color : You can specify settings text color.

32. Settings_Bk_color : You can specify settings background color.

33. TradingMode : This parameter should always set to true for PreciseTradingEA to work.

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Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Эксперты
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Эксперты
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Эксперты
Broker - самообучающийся советник. Алгоритм данного советника постоянно подстраивается под торговую динамика рынка. Советник имеет минимальное количество параметров, что облегчает работу новичков на валютном рынке. Преимущества советника работает на любом временном периоде работает с любым торговым символом нет параметров, которым нужна оптимизация на каждой сделке советник самообучается и подстраивается под текущую торговую ситуацию Параметры советника lot_persent=10   - объем торговой позиции
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Эксперты
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Торговый советник-скальпер с инновационным методом расчета открытия торговых позиций. Робот предназначен для высокочастотной торговли инструментами терминала МТ4. Эксперт контролирует объемы торговых позиций, расширение спреда, проскальзывание. Может использоваться на любом тайм-фрейме, с любым размером депозита. Легко оптимизируется и настраивается на нужный инструмент. Можно использовать предустановленные настройки.  Рекомендации по использованию эксперта Начальный депозит от100USD. Брокеры с
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Эксперты
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
Saijohn Sanavong
Эксперты
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Эксперты
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
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