INDICATOR: GEN SignalBunker

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN SignalBunker is an indicator designed to identify strong trading signals after the market has gone through a period of consolidation (sideways). This indicator automatically detects "ranging" market conditions using two selectable methods: the ADX method or the Volatility method.

Once a ranging condition is detected, the indicator waits for a breakout signal from its dynamic channel. When a breakout occurs, it generates a clear BUY or SELL signal, complete with a visualization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) areas that are automatically calculated. This is an ideal tool for traders who focus on breakout strategies.

Key Features

Automatic detection of ranging (sideways) markets with two method options: ADX or Volatility.

Generates clear BUY/SELL trading signals when a breakout from the consolidation area occurs.

Visualization of risk (Stop Loss) and reward (Take Profit) areas in the form of colored boxes on the chart.

Visual markers (arrows) at the signal entry point.

A push notification system for mobile devices when a new signal is detected.

A "cooldown" period to prevent multiple, frequent signals.

Flexible settings to adjust the period, multipliers, and thresholds.

Input Parameters

Core Method & Calculation

Range Detection Method: Choose the ranging detection method (ADX or Volatility).

Choose the ranging detection method (ADX or Volatility). Range Period: The period used for ranging detection calculations.

The period used for ranging detection calculations. Range Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the width of the dynamic channel.

Target Parameters (SL/TP)

SL/TP Cooldown: The minimum number of bars between signals.

The minimum number of bars between signals. SL Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the Stop Loss level.

The multiplier to determine the Stop Loss level. Show Risk Box: Display the visual box for the risk (SL) area.

Display the visual box for the risk (SL) area. TP1 Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the first Take Profit level.

The multiplier to determine the first Take Profit level. Show Reward Box: Display the visual box for the reward (TP) area.

ADX Parameters

ADX Threshold: The ADX level threshold to confirm a ranging condition.

Volatility Parameters

StdDev Multiplier: The multiplier for the Standard Deviation threshold.

The multiplier for the Standard Deviation threshold. Variance Multiplier: The multiplier for the Variance threshold.

The multiplier for the Variance threshold. ATR Multiplier: The multiplier for the Average True Range (ATR) threshold.

Signal Colors

Risk Color: The color of the Stop Loss box.

The color of the Stop Loss box. Reward Color: The color of the Take Profit box.

Notifications

Enable Mobile Notifications: Enable push notifications to a mobile device.

Signal Logic

The indicator constantly monitors market conditions using the selected method (ADX or Volatility). If a ranging (consolidating) market condition is confirmed, the indicator waits until the price breaks out of its dynamic channel. A BUY signal is triggered when the price breaks above the channel. A SELL signal is triggered when the price breaks below the channel. Once a signal is triggered, the indicator draws an entry arrow and the SL/TP boxes, which are calculated from the entry level and the specified multipliers.

Usage