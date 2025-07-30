Double TMA with Reversal Bands Signals Edition

5

The Double TMA with Bands – Signals Edition v4.0 technical analysis tool is built for MetaTrader 5 combining two Triangular Moving Averages (TMA) with ATR-based reversal zones to help identify trend direction and potential turning points. It includes optional indicator visualization, multiple signal types, and flexible alerting to ensure you never miss the trade!


Note from the Developer:

If you are currently using the Double TMA with Bands - Signals Edition, v4.0 Beta has just been released. Read the release notes and updated description for full scope of changes.

There are a few known issues (see Usage Notes) that are currently being processed, and we would really like your feedback on the functionality and reliability of the tool.

Please help us improve this product by providing your feedback in the comments and consider leaving a review.

If you do not currently own the product, while v4.0 is still in beta testing, you can get it at a 70% discount ($59) from it's target price of *$199*.


v4.0 Release Notes

Major Features

  • Seven signal types: (up from 4) continuation, reversal-zone, high-probability reversal, price/TMA crossover, full confluence, VolStop trend-flash, and TMA Fast/Slow crossover.
  • VolStop trend engine: ATR-based trailing trend filter with its own signal family and confirmation bars.

Technical Improvements

  • UI vs signal logic separated: TMA slope thresholds for line colors, epsilon bands for actual signal calculations.
  • Slope sensitivity controls: per-line neutral-band epsilons plus optional hysteresis for enter vs exit thresholds.
  • Anti-noise crossover engine: confirmation bars, minimum TMA separation, slope checks, and closed-bar-only options.
  • ADX gating for confluence: ADX + DI+/DI− minimums for Type 5 high-probability signals.
  • Per-type signal limiting: per-trend caps for each signal family with trend-based resets.
  • Refined alerts and notifications: global and unit level toggles and limiters.

Core Concept

  • Major Trend (TMA Slow): broad directional filter and main structure reference.
  • Minor Trend (TMA Fast): responsive signal line for timing entries and minor trend shifts.
  • ATR Reversal Zones: slow TMA bands (and optional extra bands) where price often reacts or exhausts.
  • VolStop Trend Filter: ATR-based trailing line that defines active trend legs and flip points.
  • Multi-Timeframe View: compact panels summarizing major and minor trend states across timeframes.

Key Features

  • Seven entry signal families plus configurable exit / minor-trend-change signals.
  • Optional Heikin Ashi and VolStop overlays for more comprehensive visual trend confirmation.
  • Flexible slope controls with epsilon bands, hysteresis, and crossover persistence filters.


Input Parameters

TMA Slow Settings

TMA Slow
Input name Default value Description
Slow TMA Period 200 Major (slow) TMA period for the main trend.
TMA Slow Bands Smoothing Period 300 ATR smoothing period for slow TMA bands (higher = smoother bands, more lag).
ATR Multiplier of TMA Slow 5.0 ATR multiplier used to build the main upper/lower slow TMA bands.
TMA Slow Slope Adjustment 200 Lookback length for slow slope calculation.
TMA Slow Redraw Yes Allow slow TMA to redraw (less lag, may repaint historical values).
Show TMA Slow Line Yes Display the slow TMA line on the chart.


TMA Fast Settings

TMA Fast
Input name Default value Description
TMA Fast Period 26 Minor (fast) TMA period; acts as the signal line.
TMA Fast Slope Adjustment 26 Lookback length for fast slope calculation.
TMA Fast Redraw No Allow fast TMA to redraw (less lag, may repaint) when enabled.
Show TMA Fast Line Yes Display the fast TMA line on the chart.


TMA Neutral State Thresholds (UI)

TMA Neutral State Threshold Settings
Input name Default value Description
TMA Slow Trend Threshold 0.00 Slow slope threshold used for UI trend state (coloring only).
TMA Fast Trend Threshold 0.0 Fast slope threshold used for UI trend state (coloring only).

Note: TMA Slow/Fast thresholds control line colors (green/magenta/gray). Signal calculations use the epsilon values in the slope sensitivity section, not these thresholds.


Slope Sensitivity (Signal Calculations)

Slope and Hysteresis
Input name Default value Description
Fast Slope Neutral Band Epsilon 0.0 Neutral band width for fast slope; higher = fewer, cleaner signals.
Slow Slope Neutral Band Epsilon 0.0 Neutral band width for slow slope; controls trend classification.
Use Hysteresis Thresholds No Use different enter/exit thresholds to prevent signal flip-flopping.
Enter Trend Threshold 0.03 Slope must exceed this value to enter a trending state.
Exit to Neutral Threshold 0.015 Slope must drop below this value to exit a trending state.


Extra ATR Bands

Extra Band Settings
Input name Default value Description
Show Extra ATR Bands No Draw additional ATR bands around the slow TMA (uses more CPU).
Extra Band 1 Multiplier 1.0 Multiplier relative to the main slow ATR band for extra band 1.
Extra Band 2 Multiplier 2.0 Multiplier relative to the main slow ATR band for extra band 2.
Extra Band 3 Multiplier 3.0 Multiplier relative to the main slow ATR band for extra band 3.
Extra Band 4 Multiplier 4.0 Multiplier relative to the main slow ATR band for extra band 4.
Extra Band 5 Multiplier 5.0 Multiplier relative to the main slow ATR band for extra band 5.
Extra Band 6 Multiplier 6.0 Multiplier relative to the main slow ATR band for extra band 6.
Extra Band 7 Multiplier 7.0 Multiplier relative to the main slow ATR band for extra band 7.


Main Entry Signals (Global)

Entry Signals - Global Settings
Input name Default value Description
Signal Confirmation Bars 0 Bars to wait for signal confirmation (0 = current bar).
Show Buy/Sell Entry Signals Yes Master switch to display all entry signal arrows.


Signal Type 1

Signal Type 1 – Trend + Confluence
Input name Default value Description
Signal Type 1 Enable No Enable Type 1 signals: price vs. major trend + minor trend change + major trend confluence.
Signal Type 1 Buy Arrow Code 241 Wingdings arrow code for Type 1 buy signals.
Signal Type 1 Sell Arrow Code 242 Wingdings arrow code for Type 1 sell signals.
Max Type 1 Signals per Trend 1 Maximum number of Type 1 signals allowed per trend (0 = unlimited).


Signal Type 2

Signal Type 2 – Reversal Zone + Confirmation
Input name Default value Description
Signal Type 2 Enable No Enable Type 2 signals: price closes in reversal zone + TMA Fast in reversal zone + minor trend confirmation.
Signal Type 2 Buy Arrow Code 233 Wingdings arrow code for Type 2 buy signals.
Signal Type 2 Sell Arrow Code 234 Wingdings arrow code for Type 2 sell signals.
Max Type 2 Signals per Trend 1 Maximum number of Type 2 signals allowed per trend (0 = unlimited).


Signal Type 3

Signal Type 3 – High Probability Reversal
Input name Default value Description
Signal Type 3 Enable No Enable Type 3 high-probability reversal signals (entry + exit on the same candle).
Signal Type 3 Buy Arrow Code 177 Wingdings arrow code for Type 3 buy signals.
Signal Type 3 Sell Arrow Code 177 Wingdings arrow code for Type 3 sell signals.
Max Type 3 Signals per Trend 1 Maximum number of Type 3 signals allowed per trend (0 = unlimited).


Signal Type 4

Signal Type 4 – Price/TMA Slow Crossover
Input name Default value Description
Signal Type 4 Enable No Enable Type 4 signals: price opens on one side of TMA Slow and closes on the other.
Signal Type 4 Buy Arrow Code 170 Wingdings arrow code for Type 4 buy signals.
Signal Type 4 Sell Arrow Code 170 Wingdings arrow code for Type 4 sell signals.
Max Type 4 Signals per Trend 1 Maximum number of Type 4 signals allowed per trend (0 = unlimited).


Signal Type 5

Signal Type 5 – Full Confluence / High Probability
Input name Default value Description
Signal Type 5 Enable No Enable Type 5 signals: TMA Fast + TMA Slow + VolStop + Heikin Ashi + ADX + DI confluence.
Signal Type 5 Buy Arrow Code 200 Wingdings arrow code for Type 5 buy signals.
Signal Type 5 Sell Arrow Code 202 Wingdings arrow code for Type 5 sell signals.
Max Type 5 Signals per Trend 1 Maximum number of Type 5 signals allowed per VolStop trend (0 = unlimited).
Type 5 Require Price Above/Below TMA Slow Yes Require price to be above/below TMA Slow in the direction of the signal.
Type 5 Signal Delay 1 Bars to delay Type 5 signal (0 = same bar, 1 = next bar, etc.).


Signal Type 6

Signal Type 6 – VolStop Trend Change Flash
Input name Default value Description
Signal Type 6 Enable No Enable Type 6 signals when VolStop switches trends in line with TMA Slow.
Signal Type 6 Buy Arrow Code 233 Wingdings arrow code for Type 6 buy signals.
Signal Type 6 Sell Arrow Code 234 Wingdings arrow code for Type 6 sell signals.
Max Type 6 Signals per Trend 3 Maximum number of Type 6 signals allowed per VolStop trend (0 = unlimited).
Type 6 Require TMA Slow Confluence Yes Require TMA Slow to agree with the VolStop trend for Type 6 signals.
Type 6 VolStop Confirmation Bars 1 Bars VolStop trend must persist before confirming Type 6 signals.


Signal Type 7

Signal Type 7 – TMA Fast/Slow Crossover
Input name Default value Description
Signal Type 7 Enable Yes Enable Type 7 anti-repainting crossover signals between TMA Fast and TMA Slow.
Signal Type 7 Buy Arrow Code 164 Wingdings arrow code for Type 7 buy signals.
Signal Type 7 Sell Arrow Code 164 Wingdings arrow code for Type 7 sell signals.
Max Type 7 Signals per Trend 0 Maximum number of Type 7 signals allowed per trend (0 = unlimited).
Type 7 Crossover Confirmation Bars 0 Bars crossover must remain valid before a Type 7 signal (0 = immediate).
Type 7 Minimum TMA Separation 0.0001 Minimum distance between TMA Fast and TMA Slow required for a crossover signal.
Type 7 Require Consistent Slopes No Require both TMA slopes to align with the signal direction.
Type 7 Closed Bar Only Yes Only detect crossovers on closed bars (anti-repainting).
Type 7 Persistence Bars 1 Bars the crossover must persist before confirming a Type 7 signal.


ADX Settings (for Type 5 Signals)

ADX Trend Strength
Input name Default value Description
ADX Period 14 Period for ADX calculation used in Type 5 confluence.
Minimum ADX Value 25.0 Minimum ADX level required to treat the market as trending.
Minimum DI+/DI- Difference 5.0 Minimum difference between DI+ and DI- to confirm directional strength.


Exit / Minor Trend Change Signals

Exit Signals
Input name Default value Description
Show Exit Signals Yes Display minor trend change / exit arrows based on price vs. TMA Slow.
Exit Signal Cooldown Bars 26 Minimum bars between exit signals to avoid clutter.
Exit Buy Arrow Code 222 Wingdings arrow code for Bull→Bear minor trend change (buy exit).
Exit Sell Arrow Code 221 Wingdings arrow code for Bear→Bull minor trend change (sell exit).


Notifications

Alerts and Push
Input name Default value Description
Send Alerts Yes Enable platform alert pop-ups for signals.
Send Push Notifications Yes Send push notifications to the mobile app.
New Bar Alert No Trigger an alert every time a new bar opens.
Send Test Notification on Init No Send a test notification when the indicator initializes.


Trend Panels and Visualization

Trend Panels
Input name Default value Description
Show Major Trend Panel Yes Display multi-timeframe major trend panel.
Show Minor Trend Panel Yes Display multi-timeframe minor trend panel.
Panel Corner Position Bottom Left Chart corner where the panels are anchored.
Major Trend Panel X Offset 10 Horizontal offset (pixels) for the major trend panel.
Major Trend Panel Y Offset 80 Vertical offset (pixels) for the major trend panel.
Minor Trend Panel X Offset 10 Horizontal offset (pixels) for the minor trend panel.
Minor Trend Panel Y Offset 30 Vertical offset (pixels) for the minor trend panel.
Bull Trend Color Lime Color used to show bullish trend in panels.
Bear Trend Color Magenta Color used to show bearish trend in panels.


Heikin Ashi

Heikin Ashi Settings
Input name Default value Description
Show Heikin Ashi Candles Yes Overlay Heikin Ashi candles on the main chart.


VolStop Settings

VolStop Trend Filter
Input name Default value Description
Show VolStop Line Yes Display the VolStop trailing trend line on the chart.
VolStop ATR Period 26 ATR period used by the VolStop calculation.
VolStop Source Price Close Price type used for VolStop (e.g., close price).
VolStop ATR Multiplier 3.0 ATR multiplier controlling VolStop distance from price.


Typical Applications

  • Trend following: trade in the direction of the major trend when minor trend aligns.
  • Reversal trading: focus on signals within reversal zones.
  • Scalping or swing: adjust periods and confirmations to timeframe.

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframes: Any
  • Markets: Forex, indices, commodities, crypto
  • Operation: historical and live charts
  • Implementation: no DLL calls; does not use external WebRequest.

Usage Notes

This indicator is for analysis and education. It does not guarantee results. Test thoroughly and apply risk management appropriate to your objectives.

Product Usage Disclaimers:

- In order to use Type 3 Signals, you must enable at least Type 2 Signals and Exit Signals for proper Type 3 Signal calculation.

Known Issues:

- Type 1 signals are not working
- Type 6 signals max signals limiter is not functioning
- UI issue when turning hikein ashi candles off (temporary fix - leave heikin ashi candles on in the Inputs tab and set the heikin ashi candle colors to None in the Colors tab)


*There is no defined timeframe for bug fix development, but the bugs will be fixed before the price increase.*

Reply to review