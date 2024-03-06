CandleStick Body Size

This indicator, named Edyx_Candle_Size, is designed to be used with the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It displays the size of the candlestick body for the current timeframe as a histogram. The indicator does not provide any specific trading signals or recommendations



Measures the size of of the candlestick. That is the difference between the open and close as the case may be for either a bullish or a bearish candle.

This can be use to filter out entry position as to maximise profit and minimise loss