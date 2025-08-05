INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom.

Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and validation of previous swing highs/lows. The indicator also includes an automatic notification system (alerts, push, and email) as well as visual marks on the chart.

Key Features

Flexible RSI measurement with adjustable period length and price source.

BUY signals are identified when the price shows a reversal from an oversold condition.

SELL signals appear when the price reacts from an overbought condition.

Automatic detection of Double Bottom and Double Top patterns.

Signal visualization in the form of arrows and pattern lines on the chart.

Option to manually show or hide chart objects.

Real-time notification system: Pop-up alerts Push notifications to a device Automatic emails



Input Parameters

RSI Settings

Lookback: The number of bars to detect swing highs/lows.

The number of bars to detect swing highs/lows. RSI Overbought: The upper RSI level for sell signals.

The upper RSI level for sell signals. RSI Oversold: The lower RSI level for buy signals.

The lower RSI level for buy signals. RSI Length: The RSI period.

The RSI period. RSI Source: The price type used (Close, Open, etc.).

Visual Settings

Show Chart Signals: Display visual signals on the chart.

Display visual signals on the chart. Signal Prefix: The prefix for signal object names (for object management purposes).

Pattern Line Settings

Double Top Line Color: The line color for the double top pattern.

The line color for the double top pattern. Double Bottom Line Color: The line color for the double bottom pattern.

Notification Settings

Enable Alerts: Enable sound notifications when a signal appears.

Enable sound notifications when a signal appears. Enable Push: Send push notifications to the MetaTrader app.

Send push notifications to the MetaTrader app. Enable Email: Send notifications via email.

Signal Logic

The RSI is below the oversold level or above the overbought level. Candle confirmation based on open/close prices and previous swing high/low movements. A buy signal requires a reversal pattern from a swing low + a bullish confirmation candle. A sell signal requires a reversal pattern from a swing high + a bearish confirmation candle. If a double signal occurs (Double Top or Bottom), the indicator will automatically draw the pattern line.

Usage