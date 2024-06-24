Jabidabi Bias

Indicator Description

This indicator displays the highest and lowest prices for the previous day, week, and month. Additionally, it shows pivot levels calculated using different methods: Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, and Floor pivots.

Features:

  1. Previous Day High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading day.
  2. Previous Week High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading week.
  3. Previous Month High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading month.
  4. Pivot Levels:
    • Standard Pivots.
    • Fibonacci Pivots.
    • Woodie Pivots.
    • Camarilla Pivots.
    • Floor Pivots.

To use this indicator, simply add your preferred entry method, backtest the strategy, and start trading.

If you have any observations or suggestions, feel free to let me know and i will address them.


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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SMC Matrix
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SMC Matrix A Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It projects market structure and institutional trading concepts onto a single, easy-to-read layer on your chart — completely independent of ZigZag or other helper indicators, computed purely from raw price data. What It Draws Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH): A direction-based swing model tracks the structure, freezes a confirmed swing point on every direction change, and flags Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (
Jabidabi Sessions
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Jabidabi Session Indicator The Market Session Indicator is a powerful tool used by traders to identify and track different trading sessions within the forex and stock markets. It visually highlights key trading periods, such as the Asian, European, and North American sessions, directly on the trading chart. This indicator is especially useful for traders who follow ICT (Inner Circle Trader) strategies, which emphasize the significance of various market sessions for optimal trading opportunities.
QuantBlock SR
Attila Csenge
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QuantBlock S&R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones (MetaTrader 5) QuantBlock S&R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws objective support and resistance zones: the levels come from higher-timeframe swing points, and each one is confirmed on a lower timeframe before it ever reaches your chart. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------   KEY FEATURES AND ELEMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  
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