GEN SignalBunker
- Indicatori
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 5 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
INDICATOR: GEN SignalBunker
Developer: gedeegi
General Description
GEN SignalBunker is an indicator designed to identify strong trading signals after the market has gone through a period of consolidation (sideways). This indicator automatically detects "ranging" market conditions using two selectable methods: the ADX method or the Volatility method.
Once a ranging condition is detected, the indicator waits for a breakout signal from its dynamic channel. When a breakout occurs, it generates a clear BUY or SELL signal, complete with a visualization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) areas that are automatically calculated. This is an ideal tool for traders who focus on breakout strategies.
Key Features
- Automatic detection of ranging (sideways) markets with two method options: ADX or Volatility.
- Generates clear BUY/SELL trading signals when a breakout from the consolidation area occurs.
- Visualization of risk (Stop Loss) and reward (Take Profit) areas in the form of colored boxes on the chart.
- Visual markers (arrows) at the signal entry point.
- A push notification system for mobile devices when a new signal is detected.
- A "cooldown" period to prevent multiple, frequent signals.
- Flexible settings to adjust the period, multipliers, and thresholds.
Input Parameters
Core Method & Calculation
- Range Detection Method: Choose the ranging detection method (ADX or Volatility).
- Range Period: The period used for ranging detection calculations.
- Range Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the width of the dynamic channel.
Target Parameters (SL/TP)
- SL/TP Cooldown: The minimum number of bars between signals.
- SL Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the Stop Loss level.
- Show Risk Box: Display the visual box for the risk (SL) area.
- TP1 Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the first Take Profit level.
- Show Reward Box: Display the visual box for the reward (TP) area.
ADX Parameters
- ADX Threshold: The ADX level threshold to confirm a ranging condition.
Volatility Parameters
- StdDev Multiplier: The multiplier for the Standard Deviation threshold.
- Variance Multiplier: The multiplier for the Variance threshold.
- ATR Multiplier: The multiplier for the Average True Range (ATR) threshold.
Signal Colors
- Risk Color: The color of the Stop Loss box.
- Reward Color: The color of the Take Profit box.
Notifications
- Enable Mobile Notifications: Enable push notifications to a mobile device.
Signal Logic
- The indicator constantly monitors market conditions using the selected method (ADX or Volatility).
- If a ranging (consolidating) market condition is confirmed, the indicator waits until the price breaks out of its dynamic channel.
- A BUY signal is triggered when the price breaks above the channel.
- A SELL signal is triggered when the price breaks below the channel.
- Once a signal is triggered, the indicator draws an entry arrow and the SL/TP boxes, which are calculated from the entry level and the specified multipliers.
Usage
- Detecting breakout signals after a period of consolidation.
- Providing clear and structured entry, SL, and TP points.
- Ideal for trading strategies that avoid trending markets and seek breakout momentum.