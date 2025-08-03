GEN SignalBunker

INDICATOR: GEN SignalBunker

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN SignalBunker is an indicator designed to identify strong trading signals after the market has gone through a period of consolidation (sideways). This indicator automatically detects "ranging" market conditions using two selectable methods: the ADX method or the Volatility method.

Once a ranging condition is detected, the indicator waits for a breakout signal from its dynamic channel. When a breakout occurs, it generates a clear BUY or SELL signal, complete with a visualization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) areas that are automatically calculated. This is an ideal tool for traders who focus on breakout strategies.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of ranging (sideways) markets with two method options: ADX or Volatility.
  • Generates clear BUY/SELL trading signals when a breakout from the consolidation area occurs.
  • Visualization of risk (Stop Loss) and reward (Take Profit) areas in the form of colored boxes on the chart.
  • Visual markers (arrows) at the signal entry point.
  • A push notification system for mobile devices when a new signal is detected.
  • A "cooldown" period to prevent multiple, frequent signals.
  • Flexible settings to adjust the period, multipliers, and thresholds.

Input Parameters

Core Method & Calculation

  • Range Detection Method: Choose the ranging detection method (ADX or Volatility).
  • Range Period: The period used for ranging detection calculations.
  • Range Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the width of the dynamic channel.

Target Parameters (SL/TP)

  • SL/TP Cooldown: The minimum number of bars between signals.
  • SL Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the Stop Loss level.
  • Show Risk Box: Display the visual box for the risk (SL) area.
  • TP1 Multiplier: The multiplier to determine the first Take Profit level.
  • Show Reward Box: Display the visual box for the reward (TP) area.

ADX Parameters

  • ADX Threshold: The ADX level threshold to confirm a ranging condition.

Volatility Parameters

  • StdDev Multiplier: The multiplier for the Standard Deviation threshold.
  • Variance Multiplier: The multiplier for the Variance threshold.
  • ATR Multiplier: The multiplier for the Average True Range (ATR) threshold.

Signal Colors

  • Risk Color: The color of the Stop Loss box.
  • Reward Color: The color of the Take Profit box.

Notifications

  • Enable Mobile Notifications: Enable push notifications to a mobile device.

Signal Logic

  1. The indicator constantly monitors market conditions using the selected method (ADX or Volatility).
  2. If a ranging (consolidating) market condition is confirmed, the indicator waits until the price breaks out of its dynamic channel.
  3. A BUY signal is triggered when the price breaks above the channel.
  4. A SELL signal is triggered when the price breaks below the channel.
  5. Once a signal is triggered, the indicator draws an entry arrow and the SL/TP boxes, which are calculated from the entry level and the specified multipliers.

Usage

  • Detecting breakout signals after a period of consolidation.
  • Providing clear and structured entry, SL, and TP points.
  • Ideal for trading strategies that avoid trending markets and seek breakout momentum.
