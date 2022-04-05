Auto BE 2 Edition

Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4)

Overview

Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism.
It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart.

The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors.

Main Functions

Automatic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit

  • Automatically sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit levels when a position is opened (if not already defined).

  • SL and TP are fully adjustable via input settings.

Partial Close Function

  • Executes an automatic partial close when price reaches a specified percentage of the TP distance.

  • The percentage of lots to close and the TP trigger distance (%) are both configurable through input parameters.

  • Designed to work for any lot size ≥ 0.01.

Breakeven Adjustment (Optional)

  • Moves Stop Loss to breakeven plus offset once a defined profit threshold is reached.

  • Prevents profitable trades from turning negative while allowing continued upside potential.

ADR Panel (Optional)

  • Displays real-time market metrics including:

    • Current spread (pips)

    • Average Daily Range (ADR)

    • Daily high-to-low range

    • ADR coverage percentage

  • Panel color, position, and layout are fully customizable.

Input Parameters

SL & TP Settings

  • StopLoss – Stop-loss distance in pips

  • TakeProfit  – Take-profit distance in pips

Partial Close Settings

  • PartialTriggerPercent – % of TP distance where partial close is triggered

  • PartialClosePercent – % of total lots to close when triggered

Breakeven Settings

  • EnableBreakEven – Enable or disable breakeven logic

  • BEActivationPips – Profit (in pips) required to activate breakeven

  • BEOffsetPips – Offset in pips beyond breakeven level

ADR Panel Settings

  • EnableADRPanel – Show or hide the ADR panel

  • ADR_Period – Lookback period (days) for ADR calculation

  • PanelCorner , PanelX , PanelY – Control panel position on chart

  • PanelTextColor – Text color for the panel display

Operating Logic

  1. Attach the utility to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.

  2. When a new position opens:

    • SL and TP are automatically applied if not already set.

    • Trade management begins immediately.

  3. As price moves in profit:

    • When PartialTriggerPercent of TP is reached, the EA automatically closes the configured PartialClosePercent of the position.

    • Remaining volume continues toward TP with optional breakeven adjustment.

  4. ADR panel continuously updates with live data, giving clear insight into market volatility.

Technical Notes

  • Minimum supported partial close lot size: 0.02 lots.

  • ADR panel can be turned on or off.

  • No external DLLs or internet access required.

  • Fully compatible with manual or EA-driven orders.

  • All calculations and modifications occur within MT4’s native environment.

Support

For assistance, questions, or setup guidance, contact via MQL5 private messages or the product comments section.



Produtos recomendados
TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
Jordanilo Sarili
Utilitários
FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicadores
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicadores
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicadores
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (33)
Utilitários
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilitários
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilitários
Apresentando o NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker para MT4: Nunca mais perca a definição de StopLoss e TakeProfit com o nosso NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, um assistente indispensável para os traders que navegam no mercado Nasdaq 100 no MetaTrader 4. Esta ferramenta foi concebida para aqueles que procuram uma solução perfeita para automatizar a gestão dos níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caraterísticas principais: Automação sem esforço: Monitoriza automaticamente as transacções Nasdaq 100 sem StopLoss e/ou
FREE
Buffer Finder Tool
Afsal Meerankutty
4.75 (4)
Utilitários
CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool Developed for Finding Buffers of Indicator to use in Universal Indicator EA . This is Not an Indicator or EA CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool is utility tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users. It is a standalone application that helps you easily find the buffers of any MT4 indicator, allowing you to use them in your Universal Indicator EA. With the Buffer Finder Tool, you no longer have to search through the data window to find the buffers you need.
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicadores
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Tracing Spreads
Rustam Zaytsev
Utilitários
Real-time spread tracking and monitoring software Displays spread values in form of histograms on current timeframe of chart Convenient for analyzing spread changes, as well as for comparing trading conditions of different brokers By placing on desired chart, the spread changes at different trading times are displayed Additionally Fully customizable Works on any instrument Works with any broker
FREE
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilitários
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Auto TP Sl Panding Orders
Sarfraz Ali -
Utilitários
Auto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders Overview: AUto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders is an innovative trading platform designed to enhance trading efficiency and effectiveness in managing financial investments. Key Features: Automated Management : Seamlessly manage take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) orders with our advanced automation tools. Manual Adjustments : Maintain control with manual options, allowing traders to adjust orders according to market conditions.
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicadores
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicadores
Perfil do mercado Forex (FMP para breve) O que isso não é: O FMP não é a exibição TPO clássica codificada por letras, não exibe o cálculo geral do perfil de dados do gráfico e não segmenta o gráfico em períodos e os calcula. O que faz : Mais importante ainda, o indicador FMP processará dados que residem entre a borda esquerda do espectro definido pelo usuário e a borda direita do espectro definido pelo usuário. O usuário pode definir o espectro apenas puxando cada extremidade do indicador co
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilitários
DF Fib Trader Pro O DF Fib Trader Pro é um sistema de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para o MetaTrader 4. Utiliza níveis de preços baseados em Fibonacci combinados com análise de tendências e estrutura para definir pontos de entrada e saída. O EA suporta posições longas e curtas e inclui parâmetros de gestão de risco integrados. Principais Recursos: • Utiliza a lógica de retração e extensão de Fibonacci para traçar pontos de entrada, SL e TP. • Tamanho de lote e níveis de stop loss/take
FREE
Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Indicadores
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilitários
OTRX Fimathe Backtest é uma ferramenta para o Trader ou Entusiasta que utiliza a técnica Fimathe criada pelo Trader Marcelo Ferreira realizar seu treinamento e validar se consegue obter lucratividade. Nesta ferramenta você vai conseguir: 1. Definir se esta buscando uma entrada de compra ou de venda. (Tendência). 2. Definir clicando 2 vezes sobre as linhas horizontais onde ficará a sua Zona de Referência e sua Zona Neutra. 3. Acompanhar a entrada, subiciclo e saída da negociação. 4. Resumo de Tra
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicadores
Smart FVG Indicator MT4 – Detecção Avançada de Fair Value Gap para MetaTrader 4 O Smart FVG Indicator para MetaTrader 4 oferece detecção, monitorização e alertas profissionais de Fair Value Gap (FVG) diretamente nos seus gráficos. Ele combina filtragem baseada em ATR com lógica sensível à estrutura para remover ruído, adaptar‑se à liquidez e manter apenas os desequilíbrios mais relevantes para decisões precisas. Principais vantagens Deteção precisa de FVG: identifica ineficiências reais de pre
FREE
Vr Trade Panel
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (20)
Utilitários
VR Trade Panel es una solución profesional para el comercio, que le permite administrar posiciones de manera efectiva utilizando líneas de tendencia. La funcionalidad única le permite instalar la pérdida de parada y obtener ganancias tanto a niveles dinámicos (líneas inclinadas) como valores fijos. Esto proporciona la máxima flexibilidad y conveniencia en el comercio. Gracias a la simplicidad de la interfaz y la [ gestión ] detallada, será más fácil para principiantes dominar los conceptos básic
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilitários
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Utilitários
Um assistente de negociação simples que permite comprar e vender facilmente com a alavancagem desejada. Ele foi criado para o trader eventual ou iniciante e inspirado em plataformas populares de negociação baseadas na web, como eToro ou Binary.com. Possui um conjunto de botões de negociação que implementam diferentes opções de alavancagem e um botão adicional para fechar todas as negociações. Todas as negociações são colocadas com um stop-loss de acordo com a alavancagem utilizada. Será particu
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
Este indicador irá espelhar os ativos em uso em outro metatrader, podendo escolher o timeframe e um template. Esta é a versão Cliente MT4, e precisa da versão Server do Metatrader 4 ou 5: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Detalhes de como funciona no vídeo.
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Indicador Profissional de Delta Cumulativo e Mediana de Volume Acompanhe a pressão real de compra/venda com esta poderosa ferramenta de análise de volume. O Volume Compare Indicator combina o Delta Cumulativo e as Medianas de Volume para ajudar você a identificar a atividade institucional, desequilíbrios e potenciais reversões. Principais Recursos: Histograma de Delta Cumulativo – Visualiza o volume líquido de compra vs. venda em tempo real. Medianas de Volume de Compra/Venda – Linhas hor
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicadores
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilitários
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicadores
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicadores
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilitários
Profitstat é um indicador livre que varre o seu histórico e exibe-o no gráfico. A versão gratuita mostra o número de negócios e de lucro feitas no dia atual e anterior. Os dados são atualizados instantaneamente, logo quando uma negociação é fechada. Basta anexá-lo a qualquer gráfico e ele dá os dados da conta, independentemente da moeda do gráfico o período.
FREE
Minutes and Seconds on Chart
Saranjit Dosanjh
5 (1)
Utilitários
The Saz_Timer indicator belongs to the Saz_Forex suite of professional indicators designed by Traders, for Traders. This indicator will show minutes and seconds of real time on the chart window. The indicator uses the OnTimer() event so it can update even while no ticks received on the chart. The text is shown toward the bottom right of the chart, encircled red in the screenshot. Inputs: Text Colour, allows selection of the colour for the text.
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas necess
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação - Instruções para a aplicação - Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características adicionais
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitários
O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
Veja instantaneamente o seu histórico de negociações fechadas por dia e semana, as suas negociações abertas atuais e a exposição forex num gráfico! Utilize o mapa de calor para identificar operações lucrativas e onde está o seu drawdown atual dentro do seu portfólio de negociação. Botões de fecho rápido Utilize os botões de fecho rápido para fechar todas as operações num único símbolo, fechar operações individuais por completo ou obter lucros ou perdas parciais com o clique de um botão. Chega
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
O Risk/Reward Tool é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional projetado para revolucionar a forma como você planeja, visualiza e executa operações no MetaTrader 4. Seja você um trader discricionário que valoriza a gestão precisa de risco ou um desenvolvedor de estratégias que precisa testar configurações de trading visualmente, esta ferramenta fornece tudo o que você precisa em uma interface elegante e intuitiva. Diferente das calculadoras de posição básicas, o Risk/Reward Tool combina planejamen
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilitários
Copiadora comercial para MetaTrader 4. Ele copia negociações, posições e pedidos em forex de qualquer conta. É uma das melhores copiadoras comerciais  MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4  (ou MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 ). Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Versão da copiadora para o terminal MetaTrader 5 ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 ) -  Copylot Cli
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique.  Trabalhando com posições e pedidos!  Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Usando nosso painel de negociação, você pode negociar com um clique no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções que tornam a vida mais fácil para um trader e ajudam-no a conduzir suas atividades de trading com muito mais rapidez e conveniência. Dicas gráficas e i
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor   repete   negociações e posições um número predefinido de vezes em sua conta   MetaTrader 4   . Ele copia todas as negociações abertas manualmente ou por outro Expert Advisor. Copia sinais e aumenta muito a partir de sinais   ! Aumenta o lote de outros EAs. As seguintes funções são suportadas: lote personalizado para negociações copiadas, Stop Loss de cópia, Take Profit, uso de stop móvel. Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar     Como obter ar
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Auto Grid:  criação automatizada de ordens em grid com base nas suas negociações existentes. Automatize estratégias de trading complexas   com sistemas de grid sofisticados que detectam novas posições e criam automaticamente arrays de ordens otimizadas. Utilitário multifuncional : 66+ funcionalidades, incluindo a ferramenta Auto Grid  |   contate-me  se tiver alguma dúvida  |   Versão para MT5 A. Detecção e Monitoramento Inteligente de Negociações: Varredura de símbolo específico ou carteira ab
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilitários
Descubra a Cópia Instantânea de Negociações com o revolucionário X2 Copy MT4. Com apenas 10 segundos de configuração, você terá uma ferramenta poderosa para sincronizar negociações entre terminais MetaTrader em um único computador Windows ou VPS com uma velocidade sem precedentes - menos de 0,1 segundos. Se você está gerenciando múltiplas contas, seguindo sinais ou escalando sua estratégia, o X2 Copy MT4 se adapta ao seu fluxo de trabalho com precisão e controle incomparáveis. Pare de esperar —
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilitários
Copiadora->Interação de interface conveniente e rápida, os usuários podem usá-la imediatamente       ->>>> Recomendado para uso em computadores Windows ou VPS Windows Características: Configurações de negociação de cópias diversificadas e personalizadas: 1. Diferentes modos de lote podem ser definidos para diferentes fontes de sinal 2. Diferentes fontes de sinal podem ser definidas para negociação de cópias direta e reversa 3. Os sinais podem ser definidos com comentários 4. Se deve calibrar o
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Drawdown Manager MT4 é um robusto Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4, projetado como um protetor de capital para gerenciar negociações e proteger sua conta de trading. Esta ferramenta foi desenvolvida especialmente para firmas de trading proprietário, aprimorando sua experiência de trading com recursos avançados de gerenciamento de riscos, garantindo a segurança de seus investimentos. Ela monitora e controla as atividades de trading sem executar negociações, focando na proteção do capital
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitários
Este rastreador permite que você identifique ativos que estão mais do que normalmente sobrecomprados (% de crescimento) ou sobrevendidos (% de queda) dentro de um período de tempo selecionado (período de tempo). O mercado é regido por lei, compre mais barato, venda mais caro, mas sem um scanner automático será muito difícil para você identificar moedas / ações que estão sobrecompradas ou sobrevendidas mais do que o normal, digamos, na semana atual, ou o hora atual ou mês. Pode haver dezenas ou
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Utilitários
Este é um consultor especialista semiautomático que negocia o sistema de grade. A ideia é assumir gradualmente diferentes posições no mercado, para então calcular o nível de equilíbrio para elas. Quando os preços ultrapassam esse ponto de equilíbrio por uma distância predeterminada, todas as ordens abertas são fechadas. Informação importante Aqui está o guia do usuário:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Você pode experimentar este EA com qualquer um dos meus outros produtos, aqui: htt
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 4 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar quaisquer indicadores, Expert Advisors e scripts com a mesma facilidade dos gráficos padrão. Diferente das ferramentas padrão
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT4:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Otimize suas negociações com   o Telegram para MT4   , o utilitário de última geração desenvolvido para copiar sinais de negociação diretamente de canais e chats do Telegram para sua plataforma MetaTrader 4 — sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução robusta garante a execução perfeita de sinais com precisão incomparável e opções de personalização, economizando seu tempo e aumentando sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais
Mais do autor
Kalifx trailing stop EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (5)
Utilitários
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance. Core Functionality 1. Trailing Stop Logic When the market moves in the direction of an o
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilitários
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
Eurusd Price Pulse
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits. Recommendations: - Test the robot with a small amount of money before
FREE
TrendSurge EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
TRENDSURGE EA – Automated GBPUSD Strategy for MT4 Overview The TrendSurge Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, developed to identify and trade potential short-term trend movements on the GBPUSD currency pair. The EA uses pending orders placed around specific times of the trading day, aiming to participate in periods of increased market activity while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading approach. Trading Logic The Expert Advisor places pending orders durin
FREE
Kalifx PS Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility Overview The KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a MetaTrader utility designed to assist traders in managing risk by calculating precise lot sizes based on account balance, selected risk percentage, and stop loss distance. It operates directly from the chart, allowing users to define entry, stop loss, and take profit levels and instantly view the corresponding lot size and risk amount before placing a trade. Features Interactive chart but
FREE
Multi Order Breakeven Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
FREE
Kali Layers Toolbox
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
Kali Layers Toolbox – Smart Zone & Layered Trade Management Utility Layers Toolbox is a very useful and smart MT4 utility EA designed for traders who want precision control over zone-based pending orders and break-even (BE) management . Simply draw your trade zone on the chart, and the EA will automatically place multiple pending orders within that zone according to your settings. It works for both single trades and grouped positions , giving you maximum flexibility and accuracy in trade manage
FREE
Bella EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
Red Cross Bot
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
Bold AI
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection. It integrates breakeven control , trailing-stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP placement , and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control. This
X Tesla EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
Red Cross
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplici
Kalifx Trade manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control , trailing stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP assignment , and   Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário