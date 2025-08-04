Auto BE 2 Edition
- Yardımcı programlar
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- Sürüm: 1.51
- Güncellendi: 4 Ağustos 2025
🔹 AUTO BE 2nd EDITION – Trade Exit Manager + ADR Panel (MT4)
AUTO BE 2nd Edition by KALIFX is a lightweight yet practical tool for MT4 that automates your trade exit process. It handles stop-loss placement, breakeven logic, and dual take-profit levels — and now includes a compact ADR (Average Daily Range) info panel to help you stay aware of market volatility.
Whether you're a manual trader or using EAs, this tool quietly supports your chart with clear visuals and rule-based execution, keeping trade management simple and consistent.
✅ Key Features
-
Auto SL & TP Placement
Automatically places a stop-loss and TP1 when a trade opens (if they aren’t already set).
-
TP1 Partial Close
Closes half of the position when TP1 is hit (if lots ≥ 0.02).
-
TP2 Final Exit
Closes the remaining lot size when TP2 is reached.
-
Breakeven SL (Optional)
Moves SL to breakeven (plus offset) once a defined profit threshold is reached.
-
Clean Visual Lines
TP1 and TP2 are drawn as dotted lines for easy reference.
-
ADR Panel (Optional)
Displays live Spread, ADR value, current day’s range, and how much of the ADR is covered — updated every few seconds in one line on your chart.
⚙️ Input Parameters
🛠 Trade Management
-
StopLoss – SL in pips
-
TakeProfit1 – TP1 in pips
-
EnableTP2 – Enable or disable TP2 logic
-
TakeProfit2 – TP2 in pips
-
EnableBreakEven – Enable or disable breakeven logic
-
BEActivationPips – Profit required to activate breakeven
-
BEOffsetPips – Offset beyond breakeven (in pips)
📊 ADR Panel
-
EnableADRPanel – Turn ADR panel on/off
-
ADR_Period – Days to calculate ADR
-
PanelCorner – Chart corner to anchor the panel
-
PanelX , PanelY – Offset from chart corner
-
PanelTextColor – choose color
💡 How It Works
Once attached to a chart:
-
When a new trade opens:
-
SL and TP1 are set if missing.
-
TP1 and TP2 (if enabled) are drawn as lines on the chart.
-
-
As price moves:
-
If TP1 is reached:
-
Closes half the trade (if lots ≥ 0.02).
-
Deletes the TP1 line to avoid redrawing.
-
-
If TP2 is reached:
-
Closes remaining position.
-
Deletes both TP lines.
-
-
-
If breakeven is enabled:
-
When price reaches the defined profit, SL is moved to breakeven + offset.
-
-
Cleanup:
-
TP lines are automatically deleted when the trade is fully closed.
-
-
ADR Panel (if enabled):
-
Updates every few seconds with:
-
SPREAD – Current spread in pips
-
ADR – Average Daily Range over the past X days
-
RANGE – Today’s high-low in pips
-
ADR COVERED – % of ADR already covered today
-
-
🧪 Example: Buy Trade @ 0.02 lots
-
EA sets SL and TP1.
-
TP1 and TP2 lines are drawn.
-
If price hits TP1:
-
0.01 lots closed.
-
TP1 line removed.
-
-
If price hits TP2:
-
Remaining 0.01 lots closed.
-
All TP lines removed.
-
⚠️ Notes
-
Minimum lot for partial TP1 close is 0.02.
-
Breakeven logic only activates when the defined profit is reached.
-
The ADR panel is optional and can be disabled in inputs.
🧪 Tip
Use on a demo account first to understand the behavior and tune the inputs to suit your strategy before running on a live account.
📩 Need Custom EA Settings?
💡 Want to Create Your Own Expert Advisor?
IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!