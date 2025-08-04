Auto BE 2 Edition

🔹 AUTO BE 2nd EDITION – Trade Exit Manager + ADR Panel (MT4)

AUTO BE 2nd Edition by KALIFX is a lightweight yet practical tool for MT4 that automates your trade exit process. It handles stop-loss placement, breakeven logic, and dual take-profit levels — and now includes a compact ADR (Average Daily Range) info panel to help you stay aware of market volatility.

Whether you're a manual trader or using EAs, this tool quietly supports your chart with clear visuals and rule-based execution, keeping trade management simple and consistent.





✅ Key Features

Auto SL & TP Placement

Automatically places a stop-loss and TP1 when a trade opens (if they aren’t already set).

TP1 Partial Close

Closes half of the position when TP1 is hit (if lots ≥ 0.02).

TP2 Final Exit

Closes the remaining lot size when TP2 is reached.

Breakeven SL (Optional)

Moves SL to breakeven (plus offset) once a defined profit threshold is reached.

Clean Visual Lines

TP1 and TP2 are drawn as dotted lines for easy reference.

ADR Panel (Optional)

Displays live Spread, ADR value, current day’s range, and how much of the ADR is covered — updated every few seconds in one line on your chart.

⚙️ Input Parameters

🛠 Trade Management

StopLoss – SL in pips

TakeProfit1 – TP1 in pips

EnableTP2 – Enable or disable TP2 logic

TakeProfit2 – TP2 in pips

EnableBreakEven – Enable or disable breakeven logic

BEActivationPips – Profit required to activate breakeven

BEOffsetPips – Offset beyond breakeven (in pips)

📊 ADR Panel

EnableADRPanel – Turn ADR panel on/off

ADR_Period – Days to calculate ADR

PanelCorner – Chart corner to anchor the panel

PanelX , PanelY – Offset from chart corner

PanelTextColor – choose color

💡 How It Works

Once attached to a chart:

When a new trade opens: SL and TP1 are set if missing.

TP1 and TP2 (if enabled) are drawn as lines on the chart. As price moves: If TP1 is reached: Closes half the trade (if lots ≥ 0.02). Deletes the TP1 line to avoid redrawing.

If TP2 is reached: Closes remaining position. Deletes both TP lines.

If breakeven is enabled: When price reaches the defined profit, SL is moved to breakeven + offset. Cleanup: TP lines are automatically deleted when the trade is fully closed. ADR Panel (if enabled): Updates every few seconds with: SPREAD – Current spread in pips ADR – Average Daily Range over the past X days RANGE – Today’s high-low in pips ADR COVERED – % of ADR already covered today



🧪 Example: Buy Trade @ 0.02 lots

EA sets SL and TP1.

TP1 and TP2 lines are drawn.

If price hits TP1: 0.01 lots closed. TP1 line removed.

If price hits TP2: Remaining 0.01 lots closed. All TP lines removed.



⚠️ Notes

Minimum lot for partial TP1 close is 0.02 .

Breakeven logic only activates when the defined profit is reached.

The ADR panel is optional and can be disabled in inputs.

🧪 Tip

Use on a demo account first to understand the behavior and tune the inputs to suit your strategy before running on a live account.





