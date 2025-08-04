Auto BE 2 Edition

🔹 AUTO BE 2nd EDITION – Trade Exit Manager + ADR Panel (MT4)

AUTO BE 2nd Edition by KALIFX is a lightweight yet practical tool for MT4 that automates your trade exit process. It handles stop-loss placement, breakeven logic, and dual take-profit levels — and now includes a compact ADR (Average Daily Range) info panel to help you stay aware of market volatility.

Whether you're a manual trader or using EAs, this tool quietly supports your chart with clear visuals and rule-based execution, keeping trade management simple and consistent.


✅ Key Features

  • Auto SL & TP Placement
    Automatically places a stop-loss and TP1 when a trade opens (if they aren’t already set).

  • TP1 Partial Close
    Closes half of the position when TP1 is hit (if lots ≥ 0.02).

  • TP2 Final Exit
    Closes the remaining lot size when TP2 is reached.

  • Breakeven SL (Optional)
    Moves SL to breakeven (plus offset) once a defined profit threshold is reached.

  • Clean Visual Lines
    TP1 and TP2 are drawn as dotted lines for easy reference.

  • ADR Panel (Optional)
    Displays live Spread, ADR value, current day’s range, and how much of the ADR is covered — updated every few seconds in one line on your chart.

⚙️ Input Parameters

🛠 Trade Management

  • StopLoss – SL in pips

  • TakeProfit1 – TP1 in pips

  • EnableTP2 – Enable or disable TP2 logic

  • TakeProfit2 – TP2 in pips

  • EnableBreakEven – Enable or disable breakeven logic

  • BEActivationPips – Profit required to activate breakeven

  • BEOffsetPips – Offset beyond breakeven (in pips)

📊 ADR Panel

  • EnableADRPanel – Turn ADR panel on/off

  • ADR_Period – Days to calculate ADR

  • PanelCorner – Chart corner to anchor the panel

  • PanelX , PanelY – Offset from chart corner

  • PanelTextColor – choose color

💡 How It Works

Once attached to a chart:

  1. When a new trade opens:

    • SL and TP1 are set if missing.

    • TP1 and TP2 (if enabled) are drawn as lines on the chart.

  2. As price moves:

    • If TP1 is reached:

      • Closes half the trade (if lots ≥ 0.02).

      • Deletes the TP1 line to avoid redrawing.

    • If TP2 is reached:

      • Closes remaining position.

      • Deletes both TP lines.

  3. If breakeven is enabled:

    • When price reaches the defined profit, SL is moved to breakeven + offset.

  4. Cleanup:

    • TP lines are automatically deleted when the trade is fully closed.

  5. ADR Panel (if enabled):

    • Updates every few seconds with:

      • SPREAD – Current spread in pips

      • ADR – Average Daily Range over the past X days

      • RANGE – Today’s high-low in pips

      • ADR COVERED – % of ADR already covered today

🧪 Example: Buy Trade @ 0.02 lots

  • EA sets SL and TP1.

  • TP1 and TP2 lines are drawn.

  • If price hits TP1:

    • 0.01 lots closed.

    • TP1 line removed.

  • If price hits TP2:

    • Remaining 0.01 lots closed.

    • All TP lines removed.

⚠️ Notes

  • Minimum lot for partial TP1 close is 0.02.

  • Breakeven logic only activates when the defined profit is reached.

  • The ADR panel is optional and can be disabled in inputs.

🧪 Tip

Use on a demo account first to understand the behavior and tune the inputs to suit your strategy before running on a live account.


