Auto BE 2 Edition

Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4)

Overview

Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism.
It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart.

The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors.

Main Functions

Automatic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit

  • Automatically sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit levels when a position is opened (if not already defined).

  • SL and TP are fully adjustable via input settings.

Partial Close Function

  • Executes an automatic partial close when price reaches a specified percentage of the TP distance.

  • The percentage of lots to close and the TP trigger distance (%) are both configurable through input parameters.

  • Designed to work for any lot size ≥ 0.01.

Breakeven Adjustment (Optional)

  • Moves Stop Loss to breakeven plus offset once a defined profit threshold is reached.

  • Prevents profitable trades from turning negative while allowing continued upside potential.

ADR Panel (Optional)

  • Displays real-time market metrics including:

    • Current spread (pips)

    • Average Daily Range (ADR)

    • Daily high-to-low range

    • ADR coverage percentage

  • Panel color, position, and layout are fully customizable.

Input Parameters

SL & TP Settings

  • StopLoss – Stop-loss distance in pips

  • TakeProfit  – Take-profit distance in pips

Partial Close Settings

  • PartialTriggerPercent – % of TP distance where partial close is triggered

  • PartialClosePercent – % of total lots to close when triggered

Breakeven Settings

  • EnableBreakEven – Enable or disable breakeven logic

  • BEActivationPips – Profit (in pips) required to activate breakeven

  • BEOffsetPips – Offset in pips beyond breakeven level

ADR Panel Settings

  • EnableADRPanel – Show or hide the ADR panel

  • ADR_Period – Lookback period (days) for ADR calculation

  • PanelCorner , PanelX , PanelY – Control panel position on chart

  • PanelTextColor – Text color for the panel display

Operating Logic

  1. Attach the utility to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.

  2. When a new position opens:

    • SL and TP are automatically applied if not already set.

    • Trade management begins immediately.

  3. As price moves in profit:

    • When PartialTriggerPercent of TP is reached, the EA automatically closes the configured PartialClosePercent of the position.

    • Remaining volume continues toward TP with optional breakeven adjustment.

  4. ADR panel continuously updates with live data, giving clear insight into market volatility.

Technical Notes

  • Minimum supported partial close lot size: 0.02 lots.

  • ADR panel can be turned on or off.

  • No external DLLs or internet access required.

  • Fully compatible with manual or EA-driven orders.

  • All calculations and modifications occur within MT4’s native environment.

Support

For assistance, questions, or setup guidance, contact via MQL5 private messages or the product comments section.



