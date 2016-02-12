MetaCOT 2 Install CFTC Reports MT5

3

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Ask questions and connect with like-minded traders: MetaCOT Public Group
MetaCOT Information Channel: news, CFTC reports, and signals: MetaCOT Channel
Here’s to successful trading and new profitable signals for us all!

Attention! Recently, certain countries have been blocking access to the cftc.gov website. As a result, users in these countries are giving the product low ratings. MetaCOT has always adhered to the highest quality standards and is in no way associated with these blocks. Please do not give the product a low rating for this reason! If you are unable to access the cftc.gov website, please use a VPN.

MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders.

These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter when entering a medium-term position. For this they should be combined with a classic price analysis. The MetaCOT series indicators are based on the book by Larry Williams "Trade Stocks and Commodities with the Insiders: Secrets of the COT Report". The operation of these indicators is further described in the article Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4.

This utility downloads and automatically updates the reports submitted by the Commission, saves them to a special database, which is used in the operation of the MetaCOT 2 series indicators. The entire download and installation process is automatic, which greatly simplifies the work with these data types in the MetaTrader terminals.

For successful operation of the MetaCOT 2 Install CFTC Reports utility, the EAs should be granted access to the Commission's site. Allow the WebRequest to the http://www.cftc.gov site in the Tools --> Options --> "Expert Advisors" tab.
Reviews 6
Rodrigo da Silva Boa
7137
Rodrigo da Silva Boa 2016.02.22 01:46 
 

Excelente Trabalho Parabens ao Autor....

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Arjang Aghlara
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Arjang Aghlara 2019.12.02 02:59 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
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Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.11 19:38 
 

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Ali irwan
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Ali irwan 2017.07.25 01:00 
 

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Nork
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Nork 2016.03.30 05:20 
 

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Rodrigo da Silva Boa
7137
Rodrigo da Silva Boa 2016.02.22 01:46 
 

Excelente Trabalho Parabens ao Autor....

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