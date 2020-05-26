CME Daily Bulletin Open Interest MT4

CME Daily Bullettin Open Interest provides the data on the open interest of futures contracts on the CME for your charts. Open interest is a special type of volume, that shows how many contracts are being held by the market participants at each moment of time. This type of information is available only in futures markets. But now, with this indicator, you can also analyze these data when trading the spot markets, such as FOREX. In addition, the indicator provides data on the open interest for the Call/Put options on the most common futures contracts. This makes the calculation of the non-trivial sentiment indicators possible, such as Call/Put Ratio, Sentiment Accumulator, B&S Power Indicator and other indicators based on the real volume or open interest.

Below are the parameters of the indicator and their values:

Auto Detect Report Name - automatic detection of the symbol. If this parameter is enabled, the indicator automatically determines the name of the report that must be loaded for the current symbol;

- automatic detection of the symbol. If this parameter is enabled, the indicator automatically determines the name of the report that must be loaded for the current symbol; Report Name - name of the report to load manually, in case the symbol autodetection is disabled (set to 'false');

- name of the report to load manually, in case the symbol autodetection is disabled (set to 'false'); Update Frequency Min - frequency of data update. If the value is zero, the data are not updated. The default value of the parameter is zero, which means updating 1 time per minute.

The data on the amount of open contracts are taken from one section of the "daily bulletin" - report of the CME, published weekly. This section is called 'Daily Volume', it is available as Excel files on the official ftp server of the exchange. To update the data on open interest, simply copy the corresponding reports to the indicator folder. Detailed instructions on performing the update can be found in the blog How to update CME reports on your PC. The demonstration mode (during testing) does not require the data, the indicator loads them from its internal memory. However, updating the reports is not possible in the demo version, therefore, the open interest in this mode is displayed with some delay. The indicator works on any timeframe, but the data are available only for the daily timeframe; therefore, the suggested working chart period is D1. Nevertheless, the open interest for the current trading day is always available, which is updated several times during the trading session.

The indicator provides access to open interest of more than 800 futures markets, including the FOREX market (EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD, RUB and some others), metals (gold, silver, platinum, etc.), energy (oil (several varieties), gas). Indices (S&P 500, Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq-100, etc.). Financial instruments: 30-year bonds, 10,5,2 year treasury notes of the federal government. Commodities (wheat, feeder and live cattle, lean hog, lumber, etc.). However, some uncommon instruments may not be supported in the demo version. The full list of supported instruments is available in the blog: Full list of supported finance instruments of CME Daily Bulletin.