Xauusd gold Victor Jacobus Daniel Coetzee 专家

This expert adviser have and risk management and it works best on a 1hour time frame the account to start trade need to be at least 300$ to make profit draw down is at 24.2% profit making is at 76.8% out of all the trades you can also run it on a 15 time frame 1-month grow is on 76% please remember always if it takes losses it part of trading please let me know if you struggle i am here to help and making better EA