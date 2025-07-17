Lux Oro

Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe

Lux Oro 是您专用的强大专家顾问 (EA)，专为在 H1 时间框架交易黄金 (XAUUSD) 而设计。与依赖过度炒作的 AI 或神经网络潮流的 EA 不同，Lux Oro 建立在纯粹、严谨的技术分析基础之上，为认真的交易者提供透明可靠的策略。

此 EA 完全可定制，可根据您经纪商特定的工具命名约定进行调整。Lux Oro 独立于经纪商，并支持对冲，确保其在各种交易环境中的多功能性。

为了保护您的资金，Lux Oro 集成了重要的风险管理功能，包括 TrailStop。这有助于锁定利润并最大程度地减少回撤，非常适合专注于黄金市场稳定表现和长期可靠性的交易者。

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

These are the links you need to refer for more information:

Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.11.01 19:48 
 

Merita 5 stelle.perché il supporto è abbastanza efficiente e rapido! Mi ha inviato ottimizzazione per il mio broker . Per il momento non ho mai perso. Ho iniziato con 200 dollari e ho profitto di 180$ in una settimana! Credo che non possa funzionare con tutti i broker! Ho installato Lux su Pu prime e non mi ha aperto posizioni pur alzando lo spread a 35. Lo sto usando con VTMARKET/ ULTIMA Market e Roboforex e funziona. Vince il 70% delle volte ma quando non vince perde circa 22 dollari. Grazie

John Lim
1000
John Lim 2025.10.16 04:43 
 

Thanks Seyed for updating the EA and not abandoning it like many does. The EA performs just like the backtest. My account that made losses from other EAs has now recovered and doubled. I understand those customers that were frustrated and disappointed due to the EA not performing as the backtest. Because backtest is all we can rely on before purchasing the EA. Thanks again Seyed.

Joe Horne
67
Joe Horne 2025.10.10 06:09 
 

Now the trade frequency has been fixed, and after some altering, it's a solid product! Thanks Seyed.

AxiomFX
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
5 (3)
专家
AxiomFX: 规则，而非反应 Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] AxiomFX 是一款复杂的、多品种的专家顾问（EA），专为美元市场及其主要货币对而设计。该交易机器人运行于 M15 时间框架，其核心策略基于专有的特殊蜡烛图模式和直接源自美元货币对动态的谐波价格模式。 关键特点： 交易品种： USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, 和 NZDUSD。 时间框架： M15（15分钟图）。 专业逻辑： 交易决策植根于美元货币市场独有的模式和结构。 定制化： 该 EA 配备了广泛的可调设置，为交易者提供了根据其个人风险承受能力和交易风格微调其性能的灵活性。 AxiomFX 提供了一种优化方法，通过利用市场结构和专业的模式识别来实现对最具流动性货币对的自动化交易执行。 ________________________________________ Recommended Setup: Attach EA to the USDJPY M15 chart only. U
MilanoBTC
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.2 (5)
专家
Milano BTC：H1 时间框架下的精准比特币交易 Milano BTC 是一款功能强大且纪律严明的智能交易顾问（EA），专为在 H1 时间框架下交易比特币（BTCUSD）而设计。基于多年经过验证的技术分析方法，Milano BTC 避免未经验证的人工智能噱头，而是专注于透明、经得起时间考验的策略，从而在波动剧烈的加密市场中实现一致性。 该 EA 的交易逻辑利用基于成交量的分析，使其能够捕捉高概率的入场点，并保持令人印象深刻的胜率。通过将经典市场原理与结构化、基于规则的方法相结合，Milano BTC 能够应对加密货币交易中的挑战，包括超过 70% 的跨资产相关性，这常常使分析变得更加复杂。 Milano BTC 独立于经纪商，能够适应不同的交易环境，并支持对冲。为了保护资金，它集成了诸如 Trailing Stop 等关键风险管理工具，以确保利润受到保护并将回撤降至最低。这使得 Milano BTC 成为追求一致表现、精准度和长期稳定性的比特币交易者的理想选择。 _______________________________________ Recommended Setup:
Argento
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2.25 (4)
专家
推出 Argento  —— 精准交易白银货币对 Argento  是一个强大的多货币智能交易系统（EA），专为在 H1 时间框架内交易白银（XAG）货币对（如 XAGUSD、XAGEUR 和 XAGAUD）而设计。该系统完全基于纯技术分析开发，避免使用不可靠和被过度炒作的人工智能或神经网络技术。它提供清晰、有纪律且透明的策略执行，专为认真交易者而打造。 该多货币 EA 支持完全自定义，您可以根据经纪商的交易品种命名规则进行调整（例如 IC Markets，符号可能略有不同）。 Argento  不依赖特定经纪商，并支持对冲，使其适用于各种交易环境。 为了保护您的资金， Argento  提供关键的风险管理功能，如 TrailStop，用于锁定利润并降低回撤——非常适合追求稳定表现和长期可靠性的交易者。 ________________________________________ Recommended Setup: Attach EA to the XAGUSD H1 chart only. Input these trading symbols in the settings
Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.11.01 19:48 
 

Merita 5 stelle.perché il supporto è abbastanza efficiente e rapido! Mi ha inviato ottimizzazione per il mio broker . Per il momento non ho mai perso. Ho iniziato con 200 dollari e ho profitto di 180$ in una settimana! Credo che non possa funzionare con tutti i broker! Ho installato Lux su Pu prime e non mi ha aperto posizioni pur alzando lo spread a 35. Lo sto usando con VTMARKET/ ULTIMA Market e Roboforex e funziona. Vince il 70% delle volte ma quando non vince perde circa 22 dollari. Grazie

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.11.06 19:26
grazie mille amico mio
John Lim
1000
John Lim 2025.10.16 04:43 
 

Thanks Seyed for updating the EA and not abandoning it like many does. The EA performs just like the backtest. My account that made losses from other EAs has now recovered and doubled. I understand those customers that were frustrated and disappointed due to the EA not performing as the backtest. Because backtest is all we can rely on before purchasing the EA. Thanks again Seyed.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.11.06 19:26
thank you, much appreciated
Joe Horne
67
Joe Horne 2025.10.10 06:09 
 

Now the trade frequency has been fixed, and after some altering, it's a solid product! Thanks Seyed.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.10.10 08:35
Thank you and much and appreciated you are happy with the new update. I am totally dedicated to keep the EA updated and under development.
Biohacker1
240
Biohacker1 2025.10.09 15:23 
 

The sellers demo account signals in-profit so the reviews about how bad the EA's is due to not trading as frequently right now relative to the monthly trade average or not making much profit or losing money over the span of a few weeks aren't credible. Obviously, since the draw-down periods can last a couple of weeks or more in the back-test its expected and sometimes strategies don't profit as much relative to the month over month average in the back-test... sigh. I Feel kinda bad for the developer since the demo signals doing well and the EA doesn't use martingale, griding, and bad risk to reward ratio's :D

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.10.09 16:29
Thank you and appreciate your honest and professional feedback. I never gave up hope to improve lux oro. And absolutely will continue this path.
Mickey320
19
Mickey320 2025.09.19 14:57 
 

This is scam. Back test was good. So I bought this bot and ran for 2 months. But recent days, 3 entries failed continously. I lost money

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.19 17:04
hi sorry the new update will fix it
Varun Kodo
229
Varun Kodo 2025.09.08 04:00 
 

A very smart bot which does good strategy based work. If you want a bot which only makes money and steep equity curve, this isnt it. You need to give it time and a few months for it to give you good results.

Developer is great and very helpful !

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:13
Hello thank you for your feedback
KSTshine
106
KSTshine 2025.08.28 21:36 
 

Disappointing – Backtests and reality are worlds apart..... I purchased this EA based on the impressive backtest results and was initially optimistic. Unfortunately, live trading paints a completely different picture: instead of generating profits, the EA consistently produces losses. In my view, the EA has been heavily optimized for backtests (curve-fitting), which explains the strong historical performance. However, in real market conditions it lacks stability and adaptability. Anyone making a purchase decision solely on the presented backtests will most likely be disappointed. Based on my experience, I cannot recommend this EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:13
Hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it.
Suthon Nunt
134
Suthon Nunt 2025.08.28 14:15 
 

This is the lowest rating I have ever given to any EA. Well...I will give the honest review. " Those who thinking about renting or buying it after test the backtest please read" This EA is totally different from the backtest. I have used it since 1st week of August(Almost a month), til now only got 3trades on "low trade activities" while, dont talk about "moderate trade activities" because even in backtest the win rate is very low. Not sure, why would it totally different like this or the seller does manipulates the backtest. Luckily that I just rent it, so dont cost much. ---- Will give the EA another 2weeks on September, if it is getting better, I give more stars otherwise, 0star if possible.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:14
hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:14
hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it
renko1234
656
renko1234 2025.08.27 16:31 
 

Another disappointment.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hello thank you for your feedback
Cristóbal Manuel
434
Cristóbal Manuel 2025.08.27 06:33 
 

scam

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hi im sorry to hear this i will try to fix it in update
Lamax888
107
Lamax888 2025.08.21 14:23 
 

I purchased the EA at the end of July, but I had previously tested it extensively. I added it to an online account in August, and it has so far made two trades, although I only verified three trades in the backtest. I also have other EAs, and I must say that this month, the others have also slowed down their trading. I didn't select the high-frequency option because it doesn't seem as profitable as the low-frequency option. I'll give another evaluation at the end of September.

I'm updating my feedback and confirming what the latest reviews have been saying. The backtest data doesn't match the actual trades. It's difficult to use the EA anymore.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hi sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
abusadek
85
abusadek 2025.08.21 11:17 
 

Agree with the comment below, complete overfitting going on here. Any backtest after the release date will tell you the real data. Good thing I rented this rather than buy. The higher frequency trade option is no good as its not profitable.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
John Carne
161
John Carne 2025.08.21 10:27 
 

I can't put more than 2 stars, the bot is not doing what is shown in backtest A big issue somewhere between backtests and reality, this seller does not even have a live account with real money to test its things... Backtests shows transaction every 2 days, now nothing for weeks ! Complete overfitting, nothing serious !

Update 27/08/2025

Even with last update yesterday, it tooks a new position of sell at 3376 without confirming seriously down breakout support lines (EA is really stupid), and is a direct loss with SL. For a month, I got one single trade positive, the other one was also a loss....

A disaster !

What a shame this seller, he went selling directly his product, made 5 updates over a month, publish a demo signal at same time it sells it... this is really a joke

Even

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Hong Tao Yu
389
Hong Tao Yu 2025.08.21 01:33 
 

This bot total scam. The bot was made with past data to sell to users. So it looks very good in backtest, but in actual trading, it does nothing. Not recommend

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.08.21 10:27
Bro you did not even try to think about what you are saying? For you information even with high trade activity option enabled EA made profit with TrailStop feature I prepared for you. You do not even try to contact me to help you.
DarkLikeMyFantasies
90
DarkLikeMyFantasies 2025.08.19 08:43 
 

so far since the update for more frequent trades (gotta click the option), ive had 3 straight wins, and doing what its meant to. Before that update I had nothing like everyone else. Conclusion: Bot is fine with the right settings.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.08.21 11:08
Thank you Friend, best wishes
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
810
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2025.08.18 19:22 
 

Odd behaviour from the EA, doesnt trade like the backtest meaning the EA is faulty or the backtest is faulty do not reccomend.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Vincent Visoiu
958
Vincent Visoiu 2025.08.18 12:54 
 

This EA simply does not place any trades so it's a complete waste of time and money. I messaged the seller and he said to update to latest and choose the option to enable more trades but no trades are placed. Market moves with volatility and the EA just sits idly not placing any trades. Unless the seller updates it and makes it trade at least one time a week it is pointless to use it. I do not recommend it at this time. Maybe things will change and I will update the review if I start getting some trades.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Pieter Van Aswegen
157
Pieter Van Aswegen 2025.08.18 10:59 
 

I purchased this EA with the expectation that it would respond intelligently to market conditions, but after weeks of monitoring, I’m left disappointed. The trading frequency is extremely low, even during periods of significant market movement. It simply sits idle while opportunities pass by. This behavior raises serious concerns about the model’s robustness. Based on what I’ve seen, I suspect it may be overfitted to historical data, optimised to perform well in backtests but unable to generalise to live market dynamics. The trades that looked promising in simulations rarely materialize in real-time, and the few that do are too infrequent to justify the cost of purchase. At this point, I cannot recommend this EA to others. I’ll continue to monitor its performance over the coming months and will update this review if anything changes. But for now, it feels more like a theoretical exercise than a practical trading tool. [Based on v1.28]

Since upgrading to v1.35, I have noticed that no new trades have been opened, even with the “higher trade activity” setting enabled. Unfortunately, this seems to confirm my earlier suspicion that the model is overfitted to historical data and struggles to adapt to live market conditions.

Conclusion 10.09.2025 - total disappointment, please avoid

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Nick Gilbert
223
Nick Gilbert 2025.08.16 10:49 
 

Really suspicious about this EA as the trading in live doesn't match the backtest at all. In backtesting it trades quite often, but on live there has only been one trade in two weeks (and that trade is NOT in the backtest). There is either a signficant bug in the EA or the backtest is manipulated. If it traded the same way as it did in the backtests it would be a fantastic EA but at the moment it seems non functional. If you enable the setting to trade more often, the backtest results are dramatically worse.

EDIT: This is a SCAM EA. There are no trades after the release date of the version I'm running in the backtests. I started a backtest from the the release date of the version I was running until the current date and it didn't place a single trade. I then updated the EA to the current version and it magically placed a few trades which stop again at the new release date. That means this EA can only trade properly when the history has been baked into the binary of the EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2241
来自开发人员的回复 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
