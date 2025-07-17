Lux Oro
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe
Lux Oro 是您专用的强大专家顾问 (EA)，专为在 H1 时间框架交易黄金 (XAUUSD) 而设计。与依赖过度炒作的 AI 或神经网络潮流的 EA 不同，Lux Oro 建立在纯粹、严谨的技术分析基础之上，为认真的交易者提供透明可靠的策略。
此 EA 完全可定制，可根据您经纪商特定的工具命名约定进行调整。Lux Oro 独立于经纪商，并支持对冲，确保其在各种交易环境中的多功能性。
为了保护您的资金，Lux Oro 集成了重要的风险管理功能，包括 TrailStop。这有助于锁定利润并最大程度地减少回撤，非常适合专注于黄金市场稳定表现和长期可靠性的交易者。
Recommended Setup:
- Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
- Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
- Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
Merita 5 stelle.perché il supporto è abbastanza efficiente e rapido! Mi ha inviato ottimizzazione per il mio broker . Per il momento non ho mai perso. Ho iniziato con 200 dollari e ho profitto di 180$ in una settimana! Credo che non possa funzionare con tutti i broker! Ho installato Lux su Pu prime e non mi ha aperto posizioni pur alzando lo spread a 35. Lo sto usando con VTMARKET/ ULTIMA Market e Roboforex e funziona. Vince il 70% delle volte ma quando non vince perde circa 22 dollari. Grazie