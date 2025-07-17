Lux Oro

Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe

Lux Oro è il tuo Expert Advisor (EA) dedicato e potente, progettato esclusivamente per il trading dell'oro (XAUUSD) sul timeframe H1. A differenza degli EA che si affidano a mode ipervalutate di IA o reti neurali, Lux Oro è costruito su una base di analisi tecnica pura e disciplinata, offrendo una strategia trasparente e affidabile per i trader seri.

Questo EA è completamente personalizzabile, adattandosi alle specifiche convenzioni di denominazione degli strumenti del tuo broker. Lux Oro è indipendente dal broker e supporta l'hedging, garantendo la sua versatilità in diversi ambienti di trading.

Per proteggere il tuo capitale, Lux Oro integra funzionalità essenziali di gestione del rischio, incluso il TrailStop. Questo aiuta a proteggere i profitti e a minimizzare il drawdown, perfetto per i trader focalizzati su prestazioni costanti e affidabilità a lungo termine nel mercato dell'oro.

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

Recensioni
Charles
583
Charles 2025.07.23 20:22 
 

running a demo and it works just like the back test. This EA is a super scalper! i just started it on a live and will post reviews again later. But so far you cannot go wrong with this EA.

DarkLikeMyFantasies
80
DarkLikeMyFantasies 2025.08.19 08:43 
 

so far since the update for more frequent trades (gotta click the option), ive had 3 straight wins, and doing what its meant to. Before that update I had nothing like everyone else. Conclusion: Bot is fine with the right settings.

MilanoBTC
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
5 (3)
Experts
Milano BTC: Trading di Bitcoin Preciso sul Timeframe H1 Milano BTC è un Expert Advisor (EA) potente e disciplinato, progettato esclusivamente per il trading di Bitcoin (BTCUSD) sul timeframe H1. Costruito su anni di metodi di analisi tecnica comprovati, Milano BTC evita soluzioni di intelligenza artificiale non testate, concentrandosi invece su strategie trasparenti e consolidate, in grado di garantire coerenza nei mercati crypto volatili. La logica di trading dell’EA si basa sull’analisi dei v
Argento
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2.25 (4)
Experts
Presentazione di Argento  – Trading di Precisione per le Coppie in Argento Argento  è un potente Expert Advisor (EA) multivaluta, progettato esclusivamente per il trading delle coppie valutarie in argento (XAG) come XAGUSD, XAGEUR e XAGAUD sul timeframe H1. Sviluppato basandosi esclusivamente sull’analisi tecnica, Argento  evita l’uso di IA o reti neurali, spesso inaffidabili e sopravvalutate. Al contrario, offre un'esecuzione strategica chiara, disciplinata e trasparente, pensata per trader ser
Mickey320
19
Mickey320 2025.09.19 14:57 
 

This is scam. Back test was good. So I bought this bot and ran for 2 months. But recent days, 3 entries failed continously. I lost money

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.19 17:04
hi sorry the new update will fix it
Varun Kodo
127
Varun Kodo 2025.09.08 04:00 
 

Doesnt do what it's supposed to do. and backtest is just lies. Very disappointed, if maker is reading this - least you can do is refund .

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:13
Hello thank you for your feedback
KSTshine
96
KSTshine 2025.08.28 21:36 
 

Disappointing – Backtests and reality are worlds apart..... I purchased this EA based on the impressive backtest results and was initially optimistic. Unfortunately, live trading paints a completely different picture: instead of generating profits, the EA consistently produces losses. In my view, the EA has been heavily optimized for backtests (curve-fitting), which explains the strong historical performance. However, in real market conditions it lacks stability and adaptability. Anyone making a purchase decision solely on the presented backtests will most likely be disappointed. Based on my experience, I cannot recommend this EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:13
Hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it.
Suthon Nunt
88
Suthon Nunt 2025.08.28 14:15 
 

This is the lowest rating I have ever given to any EA. Well...I will give the honest review. " Those who thinking about renting or buying it after test the backtest please read" This EA is totally different from the backtest. I have used it since 1st week of August(Almost a month), til now only got 3trades on "low trade activities" while, dont talk about "moderate trade activities" because even in backtest the win rate is very low. Not sure, why would it totally different like this or the seller does manipulates the backtest. Luckily that I just rent it, so dont cost much. ---- Will give the EA another 2weeks on September, if it is getting better, I give more stars otherwise, 0star if possible.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:14
hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it
Classical Success
760
Classical Success 2025.08.28 09:00 
 

So far so bad. There is a slim chance that the performance will pick up in the future. However, so far I have used the slow "high quality" settings for a number of weeks and the results are very poor. I gained about $30 and then lost $1000. It's nothing like the back test which shows many profit trades every month. It seems that the EA was completely over optimized / curve fitted. I have not tried with the frequent trading setting because it is not good in the back test. But it turns out that even the slow, so called "high quality" trades setting is also bad. I can't recommend this.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:14
hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it
renko1234
636
renko1234 2025.08.27 16:31 
 

Another disappointment.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hello thank you for your feedback
Cristóbal Manuel
414
Cristóbal Manuel 2025.08.27 06:33 
 

scam

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hi im sorry to hear this i will try to fix it in update
Lamax888
76
Lamax888 2025.08.21 14:23 
 

I purchased the EA at the end of July, but I had previously tested it extensively. I added it to an online account in August, and it has so far made two trades, although I only verified three trades in the backtest. I also have other EAs, and I must say that this month, the others have also slowed down their trading. I didn't select the high-frequency option because it doesn't seem as profitable as the low-frequency option. I'll give another evaluation at the end of September.

I'm updating my feedback and confirming what the latest reviews have been saying. The backtest data doesn't match the actual trades. It's difficult to use the EA anymore.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hi sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
abusadek
70
abusadek 2025.08.21 11:17 
 

Agree with the comment below, complete overfitting going on here. Any backtest after the release date will tell you the real data. Good thing I rented this rather than buy. The higher frequency trade option is no good as its not profitable.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
John Carne
103
John Carne 2025.08.21 10:27 
 

I can't put more than 2 stars, the bot is not doing what is shown in backtest A big issue somewhere between backtests and reality, this seller does not even have a live account with real money to test its things... Backtests shows transaction every 2 days, now nothing for weeks ! Complete overfitting, nothing serious !

Update 27/08/2025

Even with last update yesterday, it tooks a new position of sell at 3376 without confirming seriously down breakout support lines (EA is really stupid), and is a direct loss with SL. For a month, I got one single trade positive, the other one was also a loss....

A disaster !

What a shame this seller, he went selling directly his product, made 5 updates over a month, publish a demo signal at same time it sells it... this is really a joke

Even

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Hong Tao Yu
141
Hong Tao Yu 2025.08.21 01:33 
 

This bot total scam. The bot was made with past data to sell to users. So it looks very good in backtest, but in actual trading, it does nothing. Not recommend

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.08.21 10:27
Bro you did not even try to think about what you are saying? For you information even with high trade activity option enabled EA made profit with TrailStop feature I prepared for you. You do not even try to contact me to help you.
DarkLikeMyFantasies
80
DarkLikeMyFantasies 2025.08.19 08:43 
 

so far since the update for more frequent trades (gotta click the option), ive had 3 straight wins, and doing what its meant to. Before that update I had nothing like everyone else. Conclusion: Bot is fine with the right settings.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.08.21 11:08
Thank you Friend, best wishes
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
770
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2025.08.18 19:22 
 

Odd behaviour from the EA, doesnt trade like the backtest meaning the EA is faulty or the backtest is faulty do not reccomend.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Vincent Visoiu
958
Vincent Visoiu 2025.08.18 12:54 
 

This EA simply does not place any trades so it's a complete waste of time and money. I messaged the seller and he said to update to latest and choose the option to enable more trades but no trades are placed. Market moves with volatility and the EA just sits idly not placing any trades. Unless the seller updates it and makes it trade at least one time a week it is pointless to use it. I do not recommend it at this time. Maybe things will change and I will update the review if I start getting some trades.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Pieter Van Aswegen
146
Pieter Van Aswegen 2025.08.18 10:59 
 

I purchased this EA with the expectation that it would respond intelligently to market conditions, but after weeks of monitoring, I’m left disappointed. The trading frequency is extremely low, even during periods of significant market movement. It simply sits idle while opportunities pass by. This behavior raises serious concerns about the model’s robustness. Based on what I’ve seen, I suspect it may be overfitted to historical data, optimised to perform well in backtests but unable to generalise to live market dynamics. The trades that looked promising in simulations rarely materialize in real-time, and the few that do are too infrequent to justify the cost of purchase. At this point, I cannot recommend this EA to others. I’ll continue to monitor its performance over the coming months and will update this review if anything changes. But for now, it feels more like a theoretical exercise than a practical trading tool. [Based on v1.28]

Since upgrading to v1.35, I have noticed that no new trades have been opened, even with the “higher trade activity” setting enabled. Unfortunately, this seems to confirm my earlier suspicion that the model is overfitted to historical data and struggles to adapt to live market conditions.

Conclusion 10.09.2025 - total disappointment, please avoid

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Nick Gilbert
208
Nick Gilbert 2025.08.16 10:49 
 

Really suspicious about this EA as the trading in live doesn't match the backtest at all. In backtesting it trades quite often, but on live there has only been one trade in two weeks (and that trade is NOT in the backtest). There is either a signficant bug in the EA or the backtest is manipulated. If it traded the same way as it did in the backtests it would be a fantastic EA but at the moment it seems non functional. If you enable the setting to trade more often, the backtest results are dramatically worse.

EDIT: This is a SCAM EA. There are no trades after the release date of the version I'm running in the backtests. I started a backtest from the the release date of the version I was running until the current date and it didn't place a single trade. I then updated the EA to the current version and it magically placed a few trades which stop again at the new release date. That means this EA can only trade properly when the history has been baked into the binary of the EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Axel
231
Axel 2025.08.15 02:10 
 

Compared to backtesting, the trading volume is too low to even cover the rental fee. Many of the trades observed in backtests do not occur in real trading. At this point, I cannot recommend it to anyone else, but I have rented it for three months, so I will update my review when that period ends.

Update: This is a cleverly designed scam EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:18
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Charles
583
Charles 2025.07.23 20:22 
 

running a demo and it works just like the back test. This EA is a super scalper! i just started it on a live and will post reviews again later. But so far you cannot go wrong with this EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.07.24 10:42
Hi, super excited to see that you are happy with the reults. Good luck
Aleksandr Davydov
451
Aleksandr Davydov 2025.07.23 09:34 
 

Disappointment

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:18
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
