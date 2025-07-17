Lux Oro
- Versione: 1.50
- Aggiornato: 26 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 11
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe
Lux Oro è il tuo Expert Advisor (EA) dedicato e potente, progettato esclusivamente per il trading dell'oro (XAUUSD) sul timeframe H1. A differenza degli EA che si affidano a mode ipervalutate di IA o reti neurali, Lux Oro è costruito su una base di analisi tecnica pura e disciplinata, offrendo una strategia trasparente e affidabile per i trader seri.
Questo EA è completamente personalizzabile, adattandosi alle specifiche convenzioni di denominazione degli strumenti del tuo broker. Lux Oro è indipendente dal broker e supporta l'hedging, garantendo la sua versatilità in diversi ambienti di trading.
Per proteggere il tuo capitale, Lux Oro integra funzionalità essenziali di gestione del rischio, incluso il TrailStop. Questo aiuta a proteggere i profitti e a minimizzare il drawdown, perfetto per i trader focalizzati su prestazioni costanti e affidabilità a lungo termine nel mercato dell'oro.
Recommended Setup:
- Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
- Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
- Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
running a demo and it works just like the back test. This EA is a super scalper! i just started it on a live and will post reviews again later. But so far you cannot go wrong with this EA.