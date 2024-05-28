Prop Challenger

1

You can use our advanced Trading Robot to help you on your journey to becoming a funded trader. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to assist you in navigating prop firm challenges. Here's what sets it apart:

Optimized for Challenge Progression
Our robot aims to help you progress through evaluations. It uses a strategy designed to work towards a 1:2 profit ratio.

Strategic Trading During Prime Hours
Trades are primarily completed during the New York session, when the market is typically at its busiest, to help you capitalize on potential opportunities.

Robust Risk Management
This EA includes risk controls designed to help adhere to drawdown regulations, aiming to safeguard your funds and assist you in staying within prop firm guidelines.

Consistent Trade Volume
The robot is set to open around 6 trades daily, each targeting a 1:2 profit ratio, to help optimize your chances of reaching profit targets efficiently.

Daily Trade Closure
To help reduce overnight risk, all open deals are automatically terminated before the end of the day.

Adaptable and Versatile
The EA is compatible with various prop firms, such as FTMO, FundedNext, TheForexFunder, E8, The5%ers, FundedTraderPlus, and others. It's optimized for the US100, NAS100, and Nasdaq100 indices.

Customizable Setup
To help ensure the robot aligns with your trading objectives, you can request a setup file that is customized based on your unique risk tolerance.

























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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Fx Trader
NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
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If you're looking to try out a stable trend trading EA, the FxTrader is a great option to consider. This robot was developed with stability in mind, making it an ideal choice for traders who want try out a robot that is more focused on stability. Additionally, as the developer of the FxTrader, I can offer you a range of presets that are optimized for different trading styles and risk levels. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, you can find a preset that you can try out accordin
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raspa17
209
raspa17 2025.05.14 23:51 
 

I bought the EA, it arrived more than 7 days later and they sold it to me, they didn't respond to me, they gave me bad customer service. The man has already appeared, he was very effective with the sets.... I will give my comment to rate the EA

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
491
Reply from developer NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2025.06.05 08:26
Hi Raspa. I am sorry for your experience. Your EA purchase is only appearing now[06 June 2025] on my side. I don't know why the notifications did not alert.
Alfie Thabang
18
Alfie Thabang 2024.06.10 12:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
491
Reply from developer NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2024.06.11 11:04
You can increase it to whatever you want. just read the rules of your challenge so you know the daily drawdown allowed.
simoncollins89
14
simoncollins89 2024.06.02 04:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
491
Reply from developer NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI 2024.06.11 11:01
Hi there, I am not selling source code.
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