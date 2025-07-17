Lux Oro
- エキスパート
- Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
- バージョン: 1.70
- アップデート済み: 21 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe
Lux Oro は、H1時間軸でのゴールド（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計された、あなたの専用の強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。誇張されたAIやニューラルネットワークの流行に頼るEAとは異なり、Lux Oroは純粋で規律あるテクニカル分析に基づいて構築されており、真剣なトレーダーに透明で信頼性の高い戦略を提供します。
このEAは完全にカスタマイズ可能で、ブローカー固有の銘柄命名規則に適応します。Lux Oroはブローカーに依存せず、ヘッジをサポートしているため、多様な取引環境で汎用性があります。
資金を保護するために、Lux OroはTrailStopを含む重要なリスク管理機能を統合しています。これにより、利益を確保し、ドローダウンを最小限に抑えるのに役立ち、ゴールド市場での一貫したパフォーマンスと長期的な信頼性を重視するトレーダーに最適です。
________________________________________
Recommended Setup:
- Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
- Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
- Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
- Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.
Merita 5 stelle.perché il supporto è abbastanza efficiente e rapido! Mi ha inviato ottimizzazione per il mio broker . Per il momento non ho mai perso. Ho iniziato con 200 dollari e ho profitto di 180$ in una settimana! Credo che non possa funzionare con tutti i broker! Ho installato Lux su Pu prime e non mi ha aperto posizioni pur alzando lo spread a 35. Lo sto usando con VTMARKET/ ULTIMA Market e Roboforex e funziona. Vince il 70% delle volte ma quando non vince perde circa 22 dollari. Grazie