Lux Oro

2.59

Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe

Send a private message to me after purchase;

Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA [LINK]

Lux Oro は、H1時間軸でのゴールド（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計された、あなたの専用の強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。誇張されたAIやニューラルネットワークの流行に頼るEAとは異なり、Lux Oroは純粋で規律あるテクニカル分析に基づいて構築されており、真剣なトレーダーに透明で信頼性の高い戦略を提供します。

このEAは完全にカスタマイズ可能で、ブローカー固有の銘柄命名規則に適応します。Lux Oroはブローカーに依存せず、ヘッジをサポートしているため、多様な取引環境で汎用性があります。

資金を保護するために、Lux OroはTrailStopを含む重要なリスク管理機能を統合しています。これにより、利益を確保し、ドローダウンを最小限に抑えるのに役立ち、ゴールド市場での一貫したパフォーマンスと長期的な信頼性を重視するトレーダーに最適です。

________________________________________

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

These are the links you need to refer for more information:

レビュー 23
Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.11.01 19:48 
 

Merita 5 stelle.perché il supporto è abbastanza efficiente e rapido! Mi ha inviato ottimizzazione per il mio broker . Per il momento non ho mai perso. Ho iniziato con 200 dollari e ho profitto di 180$ in una settimana! Credo che non possa funzionare con tutti i broker! Ho installato Lux su Pu prime e non mi ha aperto posizioni pur alzando lo spread a 35. Lo sto usando con VTMARKET/ ULTIMA Market e Roboforex e funziona. Vince il 70% delle volte ma quando non vince perde circa 22 dollari. Grazie

John Lim
1000
John Lim 2025.10.16 04:43 
 

Thanks Seyed for updating the EA and not abandoning it like many does. The EA performs just like the backtest. My account that made losses from other EAs has now recovered and doubled. I understand those customers that were frustrated and disappointed due to the EA not performing as the backtest. Because backtest is all we can rely on before purchasing the EA. Thanks again Seyed.

Joe Horne
67
Joe Horne 2025.10.10 06:09 
 

Now the trade frequency has been fixed, and after some altering, it's a solid product! Thanks Seyed.

Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.11.01 19:48 
 

Merita 5 stelle.perché il supporto è abbastanza efficiente e rapido! Mi ha inviato ottimizzazione per il mio broker . Per il momento non ho mai perso. Ho iniziato con 200 dollari e ho profitto di 180$ in una settimana! Credo che non possa funzionare con tutti i broker! Ho installato Lux su Pu prime e non mi ha aperto posizioni pur alzando lo spread a 35. Lo sto usando con VTMARKET/ ULTIMA Market e Roboforex e funziona. Vince il 70% delle volte ma quando non vince perde circa 22 dollari. Grazie

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.11.06 19:26
grazie mille amico mio
John Lim
1000
John Lim 2025.10.16 04:43 
 

Thanks Seyed for updating the EA and not abandoning it like many does. The EA performs just like the backtest. My account that made losses from other EAs has now recovered and doubled. I understand those customers that were frustrated and disappointed due to the EA not performing as the backtest. Because backtest is all we can rely on before purchasing the EA. Thanks again Seyed.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.11.06 19:26
thank you, much appreciated
Joe Horne
67
Joe Horne 2025.10.10 06:09 
 

Now the trade frequency has been fixed, and after some altering, it's a solid product! Thanks Seyed.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.10.10 08:35
Thank you and much and appreciated you are happy with the new update. I am totally dedicated to keep the EA updated and under development.
Biohacker1
240
Biohacker1 2025.10.09 15:23 
 

The sellers demo account signals in-profit so the reviews about how bad the EA's is due to not trading as frequently right now relative to the monthly trade average or not making much profit or losing money over the span of a few weeks aren't credible. Obviously, since the draw-down periods can last a couple of weeks or more in the back-test its expected and sometimes strategies don't profit as much relative to the month over month average in the back-test... sigh. I Feel kinda bad for the developer since the demo signals doing well and the EA doesn't use martingale, griding, and bad risk to reward ratio's :D

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.10.09 16:29
Thank you and appreciate your honest and professional feedback. I never gave up hope to improve lux oro. And absolutely will continue this path.
Mickey320
19
Mickey320 2025.09.19 14:57 
 

This is scam. Back test was good. So I bought this bot and ran for 2 months. But recent days, 3 entries failed continously. I lost money

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.19 17:04
hi sorry the new update will fix it
Varun Kodo
229
Varun Kodo 2025.09.08 04:00 
 

A very smart bot which does good strategy based work. If you want a bot which only makes money and steep equity curve, this isnt it. You need to give it time and a few months for it to give you good results.

Developer is great and very helpful !

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:13
Hello thank you for your feedback
KSTshine
106
KSTshine 2025.08.28 21:36 
 

Disappointing – Backtests and reality are worlds apart..... I purchased this EA based on the impressive backtest results and was initially optimistic. Unfortunately, live trading paints a completely different picture: instead of generating profits, the EA consistently produces losses. In my view, the EA has been heavily optimized for backtests (curve-fitting), which explains the strong historical performance. However, in real market conditions it lacks stability and adaptability. Anyone making a purchase decision solely on the presented backtests will most likely be disappointed. Based on my experience, I cannot recommend this EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:13
Hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it.
Suthon Nunt
134
Suthon Nunt 2025.08.28 14:15 
 

This is the lowest rating I have ever given to any EA. Well...I will give the honest review. " Those who thinking about renting or buying it after test the backtest please read" This EA is totally different from the backtest. I have used it since 1st week of August(Almost a month), til now only got 3trades on "low trade activities" while, dont talk about "moderate trade activities" because even in backtest the win rate is very low. Not sure, why would it totally different like this or the seller does manipulates the backtest. Luckily that I just rent it, so dont cost much. ---- Will give the EA another 2weeks on September, if it is getting better, I give more stars otherwise, 0star if possible.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:14
hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it
削除済み 2025.08.28 09:00 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:14
hello thank you for your feedback i will consider it
renko1234
656
renko1234 2025.08.27 16:31 
 

Another disappointment.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hello thank you for your feedback
Cristóbal Manuel
434
Cristóbal Manuel 2025.08.27 06:33 
 

scam

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hi im sorry to hear this i will try to fix it in update
Lamax888
112
Lamax888 2025.08.21 14:23 
 

I purchased the EA at the end of July, but I had previously tested it extensively. I added it to an online account in August, and it has so far made two trades, although I only verified three trades in the backtest. I also have other EAs, and I must say that this month, the others have also slowed down their trading. I didn't select the high-frequency option because it doesn't seem as profitable as the low-frequency option. I'll give another evaluation at the end of September.

I'm updating my feedback and confirming what the latest reviews have been saying. The backtest data doesn't match the actual trades. It's difficult to use the EA anymore.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:15
Hi sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
abusadek
85
abusadek 2025.08.21 11:17 
 

Agree with the comment below, complete overfitting going on here. Any backtest after the release date will tell you the real data. Good thing I rented this rather than buy. The higher frequency trade option is no good as its not profitable.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
John Carne
161
John Carne 2025.08.21 10:27 
 

I can't put more than 2 stars, the bot is not doing what is shown in backtest A big issue somewhere between backtests and reality, this seller does not even have a live account with real money to test its things... Backtests shows transaction every 2 days, now nothing for weeks ! Complete overfitting, nothing serious !

Update 27/08/2025

Even with last update yesterday, it tooks a new position of sell at 3376 without confirming seriously down breakout support lines (EA is really stupid), and is a direct loss with SL. For a month, I got one single trade positive, the other one was also a loss....

A disaster !

What a shame this seller, he went selling directly his product, made 5 updates over a month, publish a demo signal at same time it sells it... this is really a joke

Even

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Hong Tao Yu
390
Hong Tao Yu 2025.08.21 01:33 
 

This bot total scam. The bot was made with past data to sell to users. So it looks very good in backtest, but in actual trading, it does nothing. Not recommend

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.08.21 10:27
Bro you did not even try to think about what you are saying? For you information even with high trade activity option enabled EA made profit with TrailStop feature I prepared for you. You do not even try to contact me to help you.
DarkLikeMyFantasies
90
DarkLikeMyFantasies 2025.08.19 08:43 
 

so far since the update for more frequent trades (gotta click the option), ive had 3 straight wins, and doing what its meant to. Before that update I had nothing like everyone else. Conclusion: Bot is fine with the right settings.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.08.21 11:08
Thank you Friend, best wishes
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
810
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2025.08.18 19:22 
 

Odd behaviour from the EA, doesnt trade like the backtest meaning the EA is faulty or the backtest is faulty do not reccomend.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:16
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Vincent Visoiu
958
Vincent Visoiu 2025.08.18 12:54 
 

This EA simply does not place any trades so it's a complete waste of time and money. I messaged the seller and he said to update to latest and choose the option to enable more trades but no trades are placed. Market moves with volatility and the EA just sits idly not placing any trades. Unless the seller updates it and makes it trade at least one time a week it is pointless to use it. I do not recommend it at this time. Maybe things will change and I will update the review if I start getting some trades.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Pieter Van Aswegen
157
Pieter Van Aswegen 2025.08.18 10:59 
 

I purchased this EA with the expectation that it would respond intelligently to market conditions, but after weeks of monitoring, I’m left disappointed. The trading frequency is extremely low, even during periods of significant market movement. It simply sits idle while opportunities pass by. This behavior raises serious concerns about the model’s robustness. Based on what I’ve seen, I suspect it may be overfitted to historical data, optimised to perform well in backtests but unable to generalise to live market dynamics. The trades that looked promising in simulations rarely materialize in real-time, and the few that do are too infrequent to justify the cost of purchase. At this point, I cannot recommend this EA to others. I’ll continue to monitor its performance over the coming months and will update this review if anything changes. But for now, it feels more like a theoretical exercise than a practical trading tool. [Based on v1.28]

Since upgrading to v1.35, I have noticed that no new trades have been opened, even with the “higher trade activity” setting enabled. Unfortunately, this seems to confirm my earlier suspicion that the model is overfitted to historical data and struggles to adapt to live market conditions.

Conclusion 10.09.2025 - total disappointment, please avoid

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
Nick Gilbert
223
Nick Gilbert 2025.08.16 10:49 
 

Really suspicious about this EA as the trading in live doesn't match the backtest at all. In backtesting it trades quite often, but on live there has only been one trade in two weeks (and that trade is NOT in the backtest). There is either a signficant bug in the EA or the backtest is manipulated. If it traded the same way as it did in the backtests it would be a fantastic EA but at the moment it seems non functional. If you enable the setting to trade more often, the backtest results are dramatically worse.

EDIT: This is a SCAM EA. There are no trades after the release date of the version I'm running in the backtests. I started a backtest from the the release date of the version I was running until the current date and it didn't place a single trade. I then updated the EA to the current version and it magically placed a few trades which stop again at the new release date. That means this EA can only trade properly when the history has been baked into the binary of the EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2242
開発者からの返信 Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.09.17 09:17
Hello sorry to hear this i will try to improve it in next update
