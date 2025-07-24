Adaptive EA

Adaptive EA v2.27 ULTRA is an Expert Advisor designed for both short-term scalping and longer-term swing trading across major Forex pairs.
The system applies dynamic algorithms that adapt to volatility, market structure, and session timing to define entry and exit conditions.
It includes risk management and trade control features aimed at providing flexible use across different trading styles.

Core Features

  • Order Flow Module: Detects shifts in buying and selling pressure to assist in entry selection.

  • Volatility-Adaptive Stops: Stop-loss and take-profit levels adjust according to current market volatility.

  • News Protection: Option to pause trading during scheduled high-impact economic events.

  • Risk Management: Calculates position sizes based on balance and user-defined risk percentage.

  • Session Filters: Control trading activity by session to avoid low-liquidity periods.

Version 2.27 Updates

  • Code optimizations for smoother execution and reduced processing latency.

  • Adjusted calculations for improved signal timing.

  • Bug fixes and refinements to ensure stable performance.

Usage Notes

  • Supports Forex, Indices, and Commodities.

  • Works on multiple timeframes depending on trading style.

  • Fully automated; no manual intervention is required once configured.

  • Backtesting and demo testing are strongly recommended before live use.


