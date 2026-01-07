PropLock Pro

Overview:

PropGoldEA is a sophisticated, production-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across prop firm environments. This advanced algorithmic trading system combines four distinct, time-tested trading methodologies with institutional-grade risk management protocols. Designed for maximum reliability and compliance with prop firm trading rules, PropGoldEA represents the pinnacle of automated gold trading technology.

Core Architecture:

The EA is built on an object-oriented MQL5 framework featuring modular strategy classes, comprehensive risk management systems, and robust trade execution logic. Each component is meticulously engineered for performance, reliability, and regulatory compliance.

Strategy Configuration:

1. HTF Trend Reversal Strategy:

Timeframe: H4 (configurable)

Indicators: RSI (14-period), Stochastic (14,3,3)

Entry Conditions: Oversold conditions (RSI < 30, Stochastic < 20) with optional divergence confirmation

Pattern Recognition: Engulfing or Pin Bar candle patterns

Risk Management: 30-pip minimum stop loss, 2:1 risk-reward ratio

Purpose: Captures major trend reversals on higher timeframes with reduced noise

2. Price Action Reversal Strategy:

Timeframe: M30 (configurable)

Indicators: ATR-based consolidation detection

Entry Conditions: Breakout from consolidation zones with retest validation

Pattern Recognition: Higher lows formation, consolidation breakout patterns

Risk Management: 25-pip minimum stop loss, partial take-profit capabilities

Purpose: Identifies and capitalizes on short-term price reversals following consolidation periods

3. Momentum Breakout Strategy:

Timeframe: M15 (configurable)

Indicators: Momentum ATR, Fibonacci retracement levels, EMA alignment, ADX strength

Entry Conditions: Momentum candles exceeding 1.5x ATR with Fibonacci retracement confirmation

Pattern Recognition: Fib retracement (38.2%-61.8%) within trending markets

Risk Management: 40-pip minimum stop loss, ADX trend strength filtering

Purpose: Captures explosive momentum moves following healthy retracements

4. Multi-Timeframe Trend Following Strategy:

Timeframe Combination: H4 trend analysis with M15 entry signals

Indicators: Triple EMA alignment (9,21,50), Supertrend confirmation, pullback depth analysis

Entry Conditions: Higher timeframe trend alignment with lower timeframe pullback entries

Pattern Recognition: EMA alignment across timeframes, pullback depth validation

Risk Management: 50-pip minimum stop loss, optional trailing stop functionality

Purpose: Follows established trends with optimal risk-adjusted entry points

Risk Management System:

The EA incorporates a comprehensive, multi-layered risk management framework:

Position Sizing:

Flexible risk calculation: Percentage of balance or fixed dollar amount

Dynamic lot sizing based on stop loss distance and account balance

Maximum total risk exposure limitation (default: 1% of account)

Broker volume constraint validation and adjustment

Daily Limits:

Configurable daily loss limits (default: 5% of account)

Configurable daily profit limits (default: 10% of account)

Automatic daily reset functionality

Real-time exposure tracking and limitation

Trade Execution Safeguards:

Spread monitoring and filtering

Slippage control mechanisms

Stop loss and take profit validation

Freeze level and minimum distance compliance

Volume limit verification

Account Type Compatibility:

Full support for netting accounts (single position per symbol)

Full support for hedging accounts (multiple positions per symbol)

Automatic account type detection and adjustment

Magic number segregation for strategy identification

Market Condition Filters:

Session-based trading restrictions (London/New York sessions)

Volatility filtering using ATR thresholds

Weekend and market hour validation

Symbol trading mode verification

Trade Management Features:

Break-even functionality with configurable trigger levels

Trailing stop mechanisms with adjustable steps

Time-based exit conditions

Stop loss modification with safety checks

Position monitoring and adjustment

Testing and Debugging Capabilities:

Comprehensive logging system with detailed execution reports

Test mode for strategy validation

Force entry signals for functionality verification

Volume constraint testing and adjustment

Error handling with descriptive feedback

Technical Specifications:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+ for optimal performance)

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: H4, M30, M15 (configurable per strategy)

Maximum Spread: 2.5 pips (configurable)

Slippage Tolerance: 3 pips (configurable)

Performance Characteristics:

Average Trade Duration: 2-48 hours (configurable)

Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:2 minimum (configurable per strategy)

Win Rate: Strategy-dependent (30-50% typical for gold trading)

Maximum Drawdown: Controlled by daily and per-trade risk limits

Monthly Target: 10-20% (market condition dependent)

Compliance Features:

Prop firm rule adherence (no martingale, no grid trading)

Hard stop loss enforcement

No over-leverage protection

Position size limitation based on account equity

Daily loss limitation enforcement

Installation and Setup:

Attach EA to XAUUSD chart on desired timeframe Configure risk parameters according to account size and risk tolerance Enable/disable individual strategies based on market conditions Set daily limits according to prop firm requirements Enable test mode for initial validation

Optimization Guidelines:

Test each strategy independently before combining

Adjust risk parameters based on account size

Modify session filters according to trading hours

Fine-trade ATR thresholds based on current market volatility

Adjust stop loss distances based on gold's average daily range

Monitoring and Maintenance:

Regular review of daily performance logs

Monthly parameter review based on market conditions

Strategy performance tracking and adjustment

Risk parameter reassessment based on account growth

Support and Updates:

Regular performance optimization updates

Market condition adaptation improvements

Bug fixes and stability enhancements

Risk management protocol updates

Disclaimer:

PropGoldEA is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks associated with Forex and CFD trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should thoroughly test the EA in demo accounts and understand all parameters before live deployment. The developers are not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

Conclusion:

PropGoldEA represents a comprehensive, professional-grade trading solution specifically optimized for gold markets and prop firm environments. By combining multiple complementary strategies with institutional-grade risk management, it provides a robust, reliable, and compliant automated trading system suitable for both individual traders and prop firm challenge participants.