Bollinger Bands and ATR

Bollinger Bands and ATR Forex Robot

Achieving success in the forex market requires a powerful and intelligent strategy. The "Bollinger Bands and ATR" forex robot has been developed with an innovative approach based on volatility analysis and trend detection. This robot automatically manages trades by using the Bollinger Bands and ATR indicators to identify the most accurate buy/sell opportunities. With the newly added hedge strategy, it can now handle uncertain market conditions with greater flexibility.

Strategy and Trade Entry Rules

  • Buy Trade: A buy position is opened when the candle closes at the upper Bollinger Band and the trend detector confirms an uptrend.

  • Sell Trade: A sell position is opened when the candle closes below the lower Bollinger Band and the trend detector confirms a downtrend.

  • Hedge Strategy: Upon receiving a directional signal, the robot opens buy/sell stop or sell/buy stop orders simultaneously, allowing the strategy to capture movement in either direction.

  • Volatility Analysis: The average ATR of the last 50 candles is used to measure market volatility. If volatility is high, trades are opened only in the direction of the trend.

Risk Management and SL/TP Mechanisms

  • Stop and Limit Orders: Optional stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels can be defined for each open trade.

  • SL and TP Calculation:

    • Fixed values can be entered in points as desired.

    • ATR-based multipliers (e.g., 1.2, 1.5, 2.0) can be used for dynamic SL and TP levels.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: This feature automatically updates the SL level as the trade moves into profit, adapting to each symbol individually.

  • Breakeven Mechanism: When a trade reaches a certain profit, the SL is moved to the entry price, eliminating risk.

  • Target-Based Auto Close: When the price reaches a predefined target, the trade is automatically closed.

  • Percentage-Based Exit: If a trade reaches a specified profit percentage, it can be automatically closed in profit.

Advanced Information Display

Thanks to the Display Info panel, detailed real-time information is shown on the chart for each symbol:

  • Symbol name of the active trade

  • Trend direction (uptrend or downtrend)

  • Current profit/loss status is shown in color (green, red, or orange)

Why Use the Bollinger Bands and ATR Robot?

Trend Detection & Volatility Analysis: Generates accurate signals using robust indicators
Flexible SL/TP Options: Choose between fixed points or ATR-based dynamic levels
Hedge Strategy Support: Handles uncertainty with two-sided stop order setups
Dynamic Trailing Stop: Smart SL adjustment that adapts to price action
Breakeven Protection: Locks in gains by moving SL to breakeven
User-Friendly Interface: Easily monitor open trades and trend conditions
Auto Management: Automatically closes trades at price or profit targets
On-Chart Display: Clear visual tracking of trade and trend status

Order Types and Strategy Structure

“Open Limit Orders” → Buy + Buy Limit / Sell + Sell Limit
“Open Stop Orders” → Buy + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Stop
“Hedge Strategy” → Buy + Sell Stop / Sell + Buy Stop


INFORMATION:

"This robot works with default settings. Please make adjustments to your risk management and transaction strategy. 

You can observe your performance by testing in the demo account."

I would be very happy if you give it 5 stars.

Good luck...


