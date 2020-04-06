Gold Predictor MT4

Gold Predictor is a high-frequency expert with a moderate risk level. Its scalping algorithm is designed to find entry and exit points with a high probability of success, ensuring maximum efficiency of each trade. The currency pair most suitable for working with this robot is XAUUSD (gold to the US dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer a dynamic trading environment.

Buy Stop is a pending order that orders the broker to buy if the currency reaches a higher value. It is relevant if there are forecasts of a strong increase
Sell Stop is an order to sell the currency when it becomes cheaper. It is used if there is a forecast of a future decrease in value
Trading with pending orders has the following advantages: reducing risk on forex These orders, provided that the trader knows how to place them correctly, can not only give a break in active trading and automate the process, but can also be useful at times when sharp jumps occur, and when the speculator cannot react to them in time and correctly. By using orders placed in accordance with the trading plan and strategy, you can significantly increase profitability and reduce risks. Such trading gives the trader the opportunity to insure against unforeseen situations. So, if the price does not reach the pending position, but turns around and starts moving in the other direction, it will be enough to delete or move the order, avoiding a drawdown, which would have happened if the position had been opened immediately.

The advantages of trading with this tool include:

advantages of orders - Removal of psychological tension, lowering the stress level during active trading
Freeing the trader from sitting at the computer monitor around the clock waiting for the right moment
The ability to more thoroughly create a trading plan, because before placing a pending order, you need to develop a strategy, outline entry/exit levels, stop and profit taking. Trading ceases to be like gambling and is based on calculations, forecasts
More accurate work, no moments of braking with the push of a button, long deliberations. If everything is carefully calculated in advance, the order will allow you to instantly make a profitable deal, without even requiring the presence of a trader
Solving the problem of requotes, when a person physically does not have time to open a position at the desired level
Key features of Gold Predictor:

 No trading grid

 No Martingale strategy

 Conservative capital management

 Full automation - easy installation

 Currency pairs: XAUUSD, US30, major pairs.

 Timeframe: M1-M5 and higher.

Built-in risk management: Use built-in risk control functions, including stop loss and take profit levels. Protect your capital with strategic risk management even in conditions of increased volatility.

Customizable parameters: Adapt the advisor settings to your preferences and risk level. Customize the settings to suit your trading strategy, providing flexibility and personalization.

Regardless of your trading experience, Gold Predictor offers a reliable and effective solution to maximize profits and reduce potential risks.

 Important note: Trading on financial markets carries risks. Before using Gold Predictor on a real account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account. Past results do not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of financial losses.

