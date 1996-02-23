Gold Daily Pay 2 EA, Your Ultimate Day-Trading Companion for GOLD. Are you a day trader looking to harness the full potential of the gold market? Look no further! The Enhanced Gold Daily Pay EA is designed for optimal performance in gold (xauusd) day trading.

Specifications:

• Made for Day Trading and tailored for traders who thrive on full-margin trading, our EA excels in capturing daily opportunities in the gold market.

• Take control with the ability to tweak lot sizes and incorporate break-even strategies in your trades. Our parameters offer the flexibility you need.

• Lot size would have to be adjusted daily to your preference.

• Trades are opened during the New York session.









Recommendation:

• Trading Instrument: Gold (xauusd).

• Timeframe: Any Timeframe

• Minimum deposit: $50

• Account type: Any Account Type.

• Brokers: Any Broker

• IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results.

• Lot size of 0.03, ideal for $50 USD plus accounts.

• Adjust to 0.01 or 0.1 for certain forex brokers with $20 USD accounts.













Note: Success in trading depends on the ever-changing decisions of major financial institutions. As a result, we cannot guarantee your success. Please trade responsibly and only invest funds you can afford to lose.





Should you encounter any issues, we're here to help. Feel free to reach out to us. Best regards.