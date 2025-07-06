Argento
- Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
- 版本: 1.40
- 更新: 8 十二月 2025
- 激活: 10
Argento 是一个强大的多货币智能交易系统（EA），专为在 H1 时间框架内交易白银（XAG）货币对（如 XAGUSD、XAGEUR 和 XAGAUD）而设计。该系统完全基于纯技术分析开发，避免使用不可靠和被过度炒作的人工智能或神经网络技术。它提供清晰、有纪律且透明的策略执行，专为认真交易者而打造。
该多货币 EA 支持完全自定义，您可以根据经纪商的交易品种命名规则进行调整（例如 IC Markets，符号可能略有不同）。Argento 不依赖特定经纪商，并支持对冲，使其适用于各种交易环境。
为了保护您的资金，Argento 提供关键的风险管理功能，如 TrailStop，用于锁定利润并降低回撤——非常适合追求稳定表现和长期可靠性的交易者。
Recommended Setup:
- Attach EA to the XAGUSD H1 chart only.
- Input these trading symbols in the settings: XAGUSD,XAGEUR,XAGAUD
- Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
- Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
- Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.
These are the links you need to refer for more information:
Been running this on my demo and very impressed with the results. Was looking for an EA to diversify as not traded Silver pairs before, so far has been great. Developer is also very polite and very helpful. Just bought his new Lux Oro EA to compliment Argento. Will look to use both on my live account.