NightSniperMT5
- Experts
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Denis NikolaevRobots for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, ProRealTime, QuanTower, TradingView, QUIK, TradeStation, ThinkOrSwim, JForex and other platforms.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 1 March 2026
- Activations: 5
NightSniperMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.
Features
- The EA trades on 28 major majors and crosses, Gold, Silver.
- The Adviser does not use risky techniques
- The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding
- The adviser sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker
- The EA uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders
Recommendations
- Any broker with a narrow spread and fast execution of orders is suitable for trading
- The minimum recommended deposit is $100
- The Expert Advisor can be used with default parameters, it is enough to install the Expert Advisor on the chart
Parameters
- Magic - magic number
- Lot - order volume
- TradeMode - trading mode, either only on the current chart, or from a single chart for all symbols
- Symbols - a list of symbols for trading in the single chart mode for all symbols from this list
Before allowing an expert to trade on a particular currency pair, test the symbol in the tester on the history of your broker, because the Expert Advisor is sensitive to the spread and execution speed. A high profit in the past does not guarantee the same high in the future.
Would be nice to have indicator extern, for optimisation and a setting for only one or more trades at same time