Max Pro XAUUSD h1
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
MAXPRO is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD H1. The system combines automated trade execution with configurable money management, account protection, news filtering and trade management features.
The Expert Advisor has been backtested using historical data from 2025 to the present. The purpose of this testing is to evaluate the strategy under recent market conditions. Backtest results should not be interpreted as future trading performance.
Each position opened by the EA is protected with a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. The trading logic does not use martingale or grid techniques.
Main Features
MAXPRO includes an interactive trading dashboard that provides account information, trade management and status monitoring directly on the chart. The dashboard supports multiple visual themes, scalable interface sizes and can be repositioned using drag-and-drop.
The EA contains several account protection functions intended to help control trading activity. These include daily loss limits, maximum equity drawdown protection, minimum equity control, margin monitoring, automatic daily reset and optional Friday position closing.
Trade management functions include multiple money management modes, virtual trailing stop management, partial position closing, automatic break-even handling and optional recovery mode.
An integrated economic news filter allows trading to be paused before important scheduled news events. Trading activity and protection events are recorded in the Expert log for easier monitoring.
Input Parameters
EA Settings
InpPanelTheme
Selects the dashboard appearance.
Dashboard_Scale
Adjusts the dashboard size for different monitor resolutions.
Use_Danger_Alerts
Enables visual account warning notifications.
UseHedge
Trading mode selection:
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Hedge
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Only Long
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Only Short
News Scanner
News_Priority
Selects the economic news importance level.
News_Currencies
Defines the currencies monitored by the news filter.
News_Before / News_After
Specifies the pause period before and after scheduled news.
Close_Trades_Before_News
Optionally closes open positions before selected news events.
Money Management
useMM
Selects the money management method.
Vol_ATR_Period
ATR period used for volatility-based position sizing.
Vol_Max_Risk_Pct
Maximum account risk for ATR money management.
Use_AutoRecovery
Enables automatic risk reduction after predefined drawdown levels.
Trailing and Break-Even
Use_Virtual_Trailing
Enables internal virtual trailing management.
TrailSLStartDistance
Profit distance required before trailing becomes active.
Partial_Close_Percent
Percentage of the position closed automatically after the break-even trigger.
Account Protection
MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD
Daily loss limits in currency and percentage.
Daily_Reset
Hour used to reset daily protection values.
MaxEquity_DD
Maximum permitted equity drawdown.
Min_Equity
Minimum account equity before trading is stopped.
Friday_Close_Hour / Friday_Close_Minute
Time used for optional Friday position closing.
Entry Protection
Max_Spread
Maximum permitted spread for new positions.
Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots
Maximum simultaneous positions and total exposure.
MaxPositionsPerBar
Maximum entries allowed during one candle.
Trading Sessions
Trading sessions can be configured independently for Sunday, Monday to Thursday and Friday. The EA can also close all positions automatically at the end of the Friday session.
Performance Statistics
The dashboard provides built-in statistics including daily, weekly and monthly performance, expected value calculations, average holding time, session analysis and recent trade history.
Expert Log
Trading operations and protection events are recorded in the Expert log, including order execution, spread protection, news filter activity, trailing updates and account protection events.
Recommended Environment
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
The Expert Advisor is intended for use on accounts that support Expert Advisors. Stable internet connectivity and a VPS are recommended for uninterrupted operation.